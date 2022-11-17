Read full article on original website
David Landis
4d ago
my heart and prayers 🙏 go out to his family and friends, this is heartbreaking
6
WECT
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio homeowner is facing a murder charge after police say the body of a man missing since August was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of the home. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who had been...
Victim identified in Saturday’s Warren shooting
Warren Police Department announced on its Facebook Page Sunday that they arrested a 17-year-old after the victim met with him to buy a cell phone.
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio identified
Parma police officers had responded to a domestic incident at the home that day. According to the Parma Police Department, officers arrested Paul Addicott II. A woman in the home was taken to the hospital.
Woman killed after walking into traffic in Warren: report
A woman is dead after a traffic accident in Warren on Thursday.
cleveland19.com
2 plead guilty in connection with torture, murder of 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two of the six suspects accused in the kidnapping, torture and murder of Alishah Pointer, 22, have pleaded guilty. Destiny Henderson, 18, and Portria Williams, 31, will be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2023 and have agreed to testify against the other suspects. Henderson pleaded guilty to...
Police find guns, ammo during gunfire call in Youngstown
Reports said police found three handguns and ammunition Saturday inside a lower West Side home while answering a gunfire call.
Police find 2 guns during Youngstown traffic stop
Reports said Youngstown police found two handguns in a car during a traffic stop early Saturday evening on the South Side.
cleveland19.com
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have identified the body found inside a Parma home as a man missing since August. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body, found Nov. 16 wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home in the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs.
WFMJ.com
Niles mother charged with DUI, child endangering after crash injures son
A Niles mother has been charged with two felony counts of endangering children after crashing her Nissan hatchback with her two other children, ages 14 and 15, and a 22-year-old son. Jennifer Zurick, 48, has been charged with two felony counts of endangering children, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering...
WYTV.com
A hero’s goodbye: Procession brings local firefighter to final resting place
(WKBN) – Trumbull County fire departments came together on Monday to remember a brother. His death wasn’t in the line of duty, but he was honored for his service. Niles firefighter Tommy Harkelrode passed away last week. His casket was loaded onto the back of Engine Number 8 by Niles firefighters.
‘Just scary’: Local fire chief talks after accident kills Cleveland firefighter
Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost spoke about the dangers first responders face during crashes and how drivers can help prevent another tragedy.
WYTV.com
Parents of Girard man killed in Columbus shooting honor his memory
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — “He was our Kevin from heaven. We always said he was Kevin from heaven.”. Kevin Sobnosky’s mom Laura said she cried the first time she saw the portrait of him that Ron Moore Jr. created. On Oct. 30, 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky was visiting...
Warren police arrest suspect accused of killing man trying to buy cell phone
Warren police arrested a 17-year-old male in Saturday’s shooting death of a victim who met with the suspect to purchase a cell phone, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.
Dog rescued in Warren house fire
The Warren Fire Department responded to a second-floor house fire on the 1400 block of Ogden Avenue just after 5 p.m. Saturday.
Man sentenced for yelling racial slur, punching woman
The man accused of yelling racial slurs and punching a woman back in February was sentenced on Monday.
Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving
Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it's all thanks to a giveaway today.
Man facing charges after attempted armed robbery at Lawrence County Dollar General
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Police say Richard Peluso attempted to rob a busy store in New Castle in the middle of the day. Only Channel 11 was there to question him before he was taken to jail. ”Why did you try to rob the Dollar General?” said reporter Jillian...
WFMJ.com
Warren 'serial rapist' found guilty
A Warren man, dubbed by prosecutors as a "serial rapist" was found guilty Monday for forcing his way into a woman's car at knifepoint at a Champion Township car wash on June 4. David Honzu, 64, was found guilty on the three counts of kidnapping, robbery, and tampering with evidence.
WYTV.com
Police net gun, drugs and cash during search warrants in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials recovered a stolen handgun, suspected drugs and thousands of dollars in cash from two search warrants. The search warrants were executed on Monday by the Trumbull Action Group (TAG) Drug Task Force and Warren police. They were at a house in the 600 block...
Jury convicts Akron man of fatal shooting outside store in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man accused of fatally shooting another man during an argument outside a store in the Summit Lake neighborhood was convicted Thursday by a Summit County jury of two counts of murder. Eugene Wells, 27, also was found guilty of felonious assault and having weapons...
