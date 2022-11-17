ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

David Landis
4d ago

my heart and prayers 🙏 go out to his family and friends, this is heartbreaking

WECT

Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio homeowner is facing a murder charge after police say the body of a man missing since August was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of the home. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who had been...
PARMA, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles mother charged with DUI, child endangering after crash injures son

A Niles mother has been charged with two felony counts of endangering children after crashing her Nissan hatchback with her two other children, ages 14 and 15, and a 22-year-old son. Jennifer Zurick, 48, has been charged with two felony counts of endangering children, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren 'serial rapist' found guilty

A Warren man, dubbed by prosecutors as a "serial rapist" was found guilty Monday for forcing his way into a woman's car at knifepoint at a Champion Township car wash on June 4. David Honzu, 64, was found guilty on the three counts of kidnapping, robbery, and tampering with evidence.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Police net gun, drugs and cash during search warrants in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials recovered a stolen handgun, suspected drugs and thousands of dollars in cash from two search warrants. The search warrants were executed on Monday by the Trumbull Action Group (TAG) Drug Task Force and Warren police. They were at a house in the 600 block...
WARREN, OH

