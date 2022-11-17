ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

wdet.org

LGBTQ non-profit Affirmations hosts community meeting in Ferndale following Colorado shooting

One of Detroit’s largest LGBTQ non-profits is responding to the fatal mass shooting at a nightclub in Colorado this weekend with a community meeting tonight. Affirmations in Ferndale will host a meeting tonight (Nov. 21) at 6 p.m. to help the LGBTQ community and beyond grieve for and talk about how they’re coping in the wake of the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Affirmations Executive Director Dave Garcia says he hopes the event tonight can serve as a place of comfort.
FERNDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Why the Jit is making a comeback to the stage

The Jit dance has been part of the fabric of Detroit for decades with a deep root in the community. And it still thrives today if you know where to look - just like in Southfield where Jit Masters is located.
DETROIT, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Detroit hires nonprofit to run new eviction defense program

The City of Detroit has selected the nonprofit United Community Housing Coalition to manage legal services for a program that will provide free lawyers for low-income Detroiters facing eviction. The United Community Housing Coalition has offered housing assistance to vulnerable residents in the city since 1973. In its role, the...
DETROIT, MI
therealdeal.com

Ilitch, Ross propose $1.5B Detroit development

Stephen Ross’ Related Companies and local developer Ilitch Holdings have proposed a $1.5 billion project that could reshape downtown Detroit, The Detroit News reported. The area, called District Detroit, is a commercial and entertainment hub that also hosts the area’s major sports franchises. Olympia Development, an Ilitch-owned property...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

"We know what needs to be done": Detroit picks nonprofit to run program for renters facing eviction

A Detroit nonprofit is the city's choice to manage a new program that will provide free lawyers to low-income Detroiters facing eviction. The United Community Housing Coalition has been offering programs to keep low-income Detroiters in their homes since 1973. That work includes preventing foreclosures and evictions as well as connecting low-income residents with federal and city programs.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night

Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Young Fathers Standing United uplifts Detroit dads

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - Restoring the hearts of fathers back to their children in order to create strong fathers that in turn will create strong families is the mission of Quan Fish, Founder and CEO of Young Fathers Standing United.  His passion was sparked when he worked in a juvenile detention center where he got to experience working with at-risk young men. "It lit a fire under me," explained Fish.  Both the young men and he grew up without fathers and in unstable homes. "We were pretty much predicted to be where they were. They were predicted to be there. And...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Low voter turnout in Detroit

Good morning, I hope you are enjoying your Sunday so far. What is the reason behind low voter turnout in Detroit? According to an analysis by data reporter Kristi Tanner, 56.8% of Michiganders voted. But Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey estimated only 33.8% of Detroiters cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Wing Fellas offers 15 sauces, 13 rubs at Ypsilanti location

YPSILANTI, MI -- Four years ago, Aadam Afzal had a routine. Each week, he would go to his local Wing Fellas, order 25 wings and polish them off in one sitting. “I was driving by from getting a haircut, and I just happened to see this little hole in the wall place, went in and tried it out,” Afzal said. “It’s been like that ever since. I would go out there at least on a weekly basis, sit down and polish off 25 wings – and they’re big.”
YPSILANTI, MI
Black Enterprise

42-Year-Old Michigan Man Takes An Uber To A Rob Bank

A Michigan man is in jail after he used an Uber to rob a bank, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Forty-two-year-old Jason Christmas allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank in Southfield, Michigan last week by using an Uber. Christmas took the Uber to the branch on Greenfield Road and had the driver wait while he went inside to rob the bank, unbeknownst to the driver. According to the police, Christmas used an Uber because his driver’s license was suspended, and he was worried about getting caught driving without it.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

