Residents at a Detroit apartment building have had no heat for months
A broken boiler is the latest of the hellish apartment building’s woes, including frequent water shutoffs and a faulty elevator
wdet.org
LGBTQ non-profit Affirmations hosts community meeting in Ferndale following Colorado shooting
One of Detroit’s largest LGBTQ non-profits is responding to the fatal mass shooting at a nightclub in Colorado this weekend with a community meeting tonight. Affirmations in Ferndale will host a meeting tonight (Nov. 21) at 6 p.m. to help the LGBTQ community and beyond grieve for and talk about how they’re coping in the wake of the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Affirmations Executive Director Dave Garcia says he hopes the event tonight can serve as a place of comfort.
1,000 turkeys to be given away in Detroit Monday morning
Thousands of turkeys packed into the back of Uhauls and semi-trucks are waiting to be donated to families in need throughout the city of Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Why the Jit is making a comeback to the stage
The Jit dance has been part of the fabric of Detroit for decades with a deep root in the community. And it still thrives today if you know where to look - just like in Southfield where Jit Masters is located.
bridgedetroit.com
Detroit hires nonprofit to run new eviction defense program
The City of Detroit has selected the nonprofit United Community Housing Coalition to manage legal services for a program that will provide free lawyers for low-income Detroiters facing eviction. The United Community Housing Coalition has offered housing assistance to vulnerable residents in the city since 1973. In its role, the...
therealdeal.com
Ilitch, Ross propose $1.5B Detroit development
Stephen Ross’ Related Companies and local developer Ilitch Holdings have proposed a $1.5 billion project that could reshape downtown Detroit, The Detroit News reported. The area, called District Detroit, is a commercial and entertainment hub that also hosts the area’s major sports franchises. Olympia Development, an Ilitch-owned property...
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
michiganradio.org
"We know what needs to be done": Detroit picks nonprofit to run program for renters facing eviction
A Detroit nonprofit is the city's choice to manage a new program that will provide free lawyers to low-income Detroiters facing eviction. The United Community Housing Coalition has been offering programs to keep low-income Detroiters in their homes since 1973. That work includes preventing foreclosures and evictions as well as connecting low-income residents with federal and city programs.
Metro Detroit restaurants open for dine-in or carry-out this Thanksgiving
If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, or just looking for an alternative option, several restaurants will be open across Detroit and Metro Detroit to make it easier to enjoy a hearty spread, with a little less effort.
Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night
Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
fox2detroit.com
Archdiocese of Detroit sued over transfer rules • Trans woman's murder sparks questions • Joe Louis mural
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - Attorney Jon Marko is crying foul over what he calls a racially discriminatory rule at the Catholic High School League and Archdiocese of Detroit. "This is Jim Crow-type stuff. They have no place in Michigan in 2022," he said. Marko says the rule puts transfer students...
Detroiters protest substandard rental units as eviction rise
Dozens of Detroiters were out Friday, protesting Munoz Realty on Michigan Avenue. One of those protesting was Derek Grigsby.
Young Fathers Standing United uplifts Detroit dads
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - Restoring the hearts of fathers back to their children in order to create strong fathers that in turn will create strong families is the mission of Quan Fish, Founder and CEO of Young Fathers Standing United. His passion was sparked when he worked in a juvenile detention center where he got to experience working with at-risk young men. "It lit a fire under me," explained Fish. Both the young men and he grew up without fathers and in unstable homes. "We were pretty much predicted to be where they were. They were predicted to be there. And...
Detroit News
Michigan's Blake Corum, his knee 'good,' once again helping families at Thanksgiving
Ypsilanti — Less than 24 hours after Michigan running back Blake Corum was injured on a run before halftime of the Wolverines’ final home game against Illinois, he was out donating Thanksgiving turkey meals for a second straight year. Corum, who leads the nation with 19 touchdowns scored,...
Detroit mom baked sweet potato pies for years. Then she turned it into a business.
The year was 2011. The location was the kitchen at Linda Cummings’ northwest Detroit home. And Cummings’ 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter had an important announcement to make. “Mom, we want to go to U of M,” the 59-year-old Cummings said recently in her best "kid’s voice," as she replayed the moment when...
Low voter turnout in Detroit
Good morning, I hope you are enjoying your Sunday so far. What is the reason behind low voter turnout in Detroit? According to an analysis by data reporter Kristi Tanner, 56.8% of Michiganders voted. But Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey estimated only 33.8% of Detroiters cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Wing Fellas offers 15 sauces, 13 rubs at Ypsilanti location
YPSILANTI, MI -- Four years ago, Aadam Afzal had a routine. Each week, he would go to his local Wing Fellas, order 25 wings and polish them off in one sitting. “I was driving by from getting a haircut, and I just happened to see this little hole in the wall place, went in and tried it out,” Afzal said. “It’s been like that ever since. I would go out there at least on a weekly basis, sit down and polish off 25 wings – and they’re big.”
42-Year-Old Michigan Man Takes An Uber To A Rob Bank
A Michigan man is in jail after he used an Uber to rob a bank, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Forty-two-year-old Jason Christmas allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank in Southfield, Michigan last week by using an Uber. Christmas took the Uber to the branch on Greenfield Road and had the driver wait while he went inside to rob the bank, unbeknownst to the driver. According to the police, Christmas used an Uber because his driver’s license was suspended, and he was worried about getting caught driving without it.
2 students shot outside Henry Ford High School in Detroit; Police looking for 3 suspects
Police responded to the scene, Monday afternoon, at Henry Ford High School at 20000 Evergreen Rd., just south of 8 Mile Rd., on the city’s northwest side.
