Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
The Green Bay Packers Are Dreadful!
Scott and Mike discuss the waning success of QB Aaron Rogers and the Green Bay Packers.
What Bears teammates are telling Velus Jones Jr. after recent benching
Chicago Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t played a down in two weeks, but fortunately his teammates are helping lift his spirits after consecutive healthy scratches. Speaking to reporters ahead of Chicago’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jones Jr. admitted that fellow receivers Dante Pettis and...
Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL record for kick return touchdowns in career during Falcons vs. Bears
Atlanta Falcons offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson’s name is officially in the NFL record books. The former Tennessee star took a kickoff return 103 yards for a touchdown in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, marking the ninth kickoff he has housed in his professional career. With that, he passed former return specialist Josh Cribbs and his eight touchdown returns to sit atop the all-time career return touchdowns list.
The Vikings One Reasonable Alternative at Kicker
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings rank 31st in the NFL per field goal conversion percentage and 31st in extra point conversion percentage through 10 weeks. In layperson’s terms, Minnesota is second-worst via each metric and has somehow stepped out of nine games most;y unscathed with an 8-1 record. But will...
Cubs Part Ways With Brailyn Marquez, Their Former Top Prospect
Cubs part ways with former top prospect Marquez originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are parting ways Brailyn Marquez, the hard-throwing lefty and their former top prospect. The Cubs non-tendered Marquez on Friday — the deadline to tender contracts to players not already under contract — making him...
Is The Packers Season Over With?
Adam Caplan joins Scott to discuss the Green Bay Packers.
Bears Lose To Falcons 27-24 Amid Missed Opportunities
The Chicago Bears were riding a three-game losing streak coming into the matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Trying to prove themselves and finally get a win, the Bears had their chances in this game. Justin Fields did what his banged-up body would let him but it wasn't enough as the Bears fell to the Falcons 27-24.
Should the Chicago Bulls make a trade?
The Chicago Bulls were favored by at least 8 points and were expected to put forth a strong effort on their home court against an Orlando team that was missing one of its young best players in Paolo Banchero. The results were anything short of disappointing, as Zach Lavine finished 1-for-14 from the field and expressed his frustration with Coach Billy Donovan on being benched due to his poor shooting:
Aaron Rodgers, Packers receive ‘interesting’ boos at Lambeau Field
Aaron Rodgers has had plenty to talk about this year with the Green Bay Packers, but when it comes to getting booed by his own fans, he was left with one word: “Interesting.”. The Packers finally gave the Lambeau Field crowd something to cheer about last Sunday when they...
See a Bears-Falcons preview on ‘The 9-Yard Line’
CHICAGO – This is a game that features two teams that have similar records and are in similar situations in the 2022 season. Both the Bears and the Falcons are hoping to build themselves up to a consistent contender in the NFL as they start with head coaches that are still young on the job […]
Bears Injury Report: Fantastic News Friday
The Chicago Bears were beat up as of Wednesday's injury report. Names such as Cole Kmet, David Montgomery, Teven Jenkins, and others were questionable early on. However, Friday's report brings a lot of fantastic news for the team and fans alike. Only two players will not suit up on Sunday....
Watch: Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh combine for sack on Colts QB Matt Ryan
Your best pass rush shouldn’t come from your two new acquisitions, but that’s precisely what is taking place in Indianapolis for the Eagles. Philadelphia secured their first sack of the afternoon against Matt Ryan and the Colts when Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh combined for the six-yard loss.
NFL Week 11: Top viral moments from Bears-Falcons, Cowboys-Vikings, more
Week 11 of the NFL season is here! The early slate Sunday featured a Bills vs. Browns game in Detroit due to snow in Buffalo and a Bears trip to Atlanta that provided the backdrop for an iconic bachelor party, while the afternoon had an epic Cowboys blowout over the Vikings and a walk-off touchdown and wave from Davante Adams.
3 ways former general manager Ryan Pace failed the Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears travel to Atlanta to take on the Chicago Bears southern version. The Falcons currently have six former Chicago Bears on the active roster. Damiere Byrd, Nick Kwiatkoski, Germain Ifedi, Cordarrelle Patterson, MyCole Pruitt, and Abdullah Anderson are currently on the 53-man roster. Elijah Wilkerson and Damien Williams are on injured reserve.
Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3
CHICAGO — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins.
Bears, Badgers Football Win Recaps, Interviews with Coaches Bob Young, Cody Collett
In this episode of “Talkin’ Central Arizona Sports” with Torrence “TD” Dunham, TD recaps wins for the Bradshaw Mountain Bears and Prescott High School Badgers football teams and previews next week’s playoff games with Bradshaw Mountain head coach Bob Young and Prescott High School head coach Cody Collett.
MLB Commissioner Fails to Follow Through on Promise to Cubs
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has failed to follow through on some comments he made about the Chicago Cubs' bid for an All-Star Game at Wrigley Field.
Bears Elevate RB Darrynton Evans To Active Roster
Evans, 24, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors in 2020. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick of last year’s draft. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that includes an $877,665 signing bonus and was set to earn a base salary of $1,005,000 next season when the Titans waived him in March.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Viral Bears Fans
A big group of Chicago Bears fans have invaded Atlanta for today's game, and they'll be hard to miss. Bleav Network social media director Jaryd Wilson tweeted a photo on Sunday showing his brother and 17 other individuals who are in Atlanta for a bachelor party this weekend. All are dressed like former Chicago head coach Mike Ditka.
