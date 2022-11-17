With multiple sales in full swing, we're kicking off our live coverage of all the best Black Friday TV deals available right now. We've already spotted hundreds of savings on everything from cheap smart TVs that are ideal for everyday viewing to gigantic OLED displays that will show off all your favorite shows, movies and games. Prices for some of these TVs start at just $89.99, while there are savings of up to $3,000 on the more premium models.

17 HOURS AGO