Scarlet Rae Brown, 72, of Fairmont, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was born on September 19, 1950, to Harold Bert and Velma Ruth Ritter of Clarksburg. Scarlet is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver, Melany Anne Brown – Loudin and her husband, Matthew of Fairmont; her grandson, David Kyle Brown of Fairmont; her great grandson, Javon Lee Riddle and Dad, Curtis Evans of Bridgeport; her grand-daughter, Sidney Marie Aldridge of Salem, and Cassandra Caton and her husband, Cory Caton of Anmoore; her sister, Brenda Hannah and partner Kevin of Key West, Florida; her nephews, John Kay and his wife, Robyn of New Mexico, Joshua Kay and his wife, Kate and Alexander Kay of Chicago, Cody Zajieck and his wife, Adrianne and Lucy Owen of Virginia; J. D. Zajieck and his girlfriend, Michelle Verceles of Chicago; her cousins, Charles R. Owens and wife, Marian, Brian Owens and wife, Leslie and sons of Summersville; Dave Owens of Clarksburg, Patty and Kendall Wilson, Dan Armstrong, Heather and Jon Knight and children, Danny Armstrong and his wife, Courtney, Ken and Shiela Wilson and children, all of Northern Ohio, Danny Cottrill, Jr., and his wife, Jamie and children of Georgia, Tim Cottrill of Texas, Heidi and Robert Jenkins of Clarksburg, Melany Darr and family in Florida and Clarksburg, Mindy Jarrett and her husband, Frank of North Carolina; a very special friend, Rosalie Boyles of Clarksburg; special “bonus kids”, Jo Barker and her husband, Tyrone of South Carolina, Tom Dunn and his girlfriend, Megan Sapp and their son, Riley Sapp of Fairmont. In addition to his parents, Scarlet was preceded in death by her grandparents, Orpha Hoopengardner, Orlando J. Putman, Marvin Hoopengardner, Clarence Lamb, Minnie Lamb, and Orley W. Ritter; her special aunts, Louise Owens, Jean Lipscomb and Ruthie Ritter; her uncles, Charles N. “Pap” Owens, Russell Putman, and Orley J. Ritter; her step aunt, Jeanie Jo Stanze of Texas; her special cousins, Sonia Armstrong, and Dan Cottrill, Stacy Aldridge and Brandi Walker, “Bonus daughters”; and many other cousins. Memorial contribution may be made to American Diabetes Association.com in memory of Scarlet R. Brown. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7;00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Rosalie Boyles, officiating. Scarlet will be cremated following the services. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO