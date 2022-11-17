Read full article on original website
First at 4 Forum: Morgantown Beauty College
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor Dunbar and Callie Gibson with Morgantown Beauty College joined First at 4. They talked about the best looks for the holiday season, how to achieve certain looks, and how to make an appointment with the Morgantown Beauty College. You can watch the full interview above...
Scarlet Rae Brown
Scarlet Rae Brown, 72, of Fairmont, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was born on September 19, 1950, to Harold Bert and Velma Ruth Ritter of Clarksburg. Scarlet is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver, Melany Anne Brown – Loudin and her husband, Matthew of Fairmont; her grandson, David Kyle Brown of Fairmont; her great grandson, Javon Lee Riddle and Dad, Curtis Evans of Bridgeport; her grand-daughter, Sidney Marie Aldridge of Salem, and Cassandra Caton and her husband, Cory Caton of Anmoore; her sister, Brenda Hannah and partner Kevin of Key West, Florida; her nephews, John Kay and his wife, Robyn of New Mexico, Joshua Kay and his wife, Kate and Alexander Kay of Chicago, Cody Zajieck and his wife, Adrianne and Lucy Owen of Virginia; J. D. Zajieck and his girlfriend, Michelle Verceles of Chicago; her cousins, Charles R. Owens and wife, Marian, Brian Owens and wife, Leslie and sons of Summersville; Dave Owens of Clarksburg, Patty and Kendall Wilson, Dan Armstrong, Heather and Jon Knight and children, Danny Armstrong and his wife, Courtney, Ken and Shiela Wilson and children, all of Northern Ohio, Danny Cottrill, Jr., and his wife, Jamie and children of Georgia, Tim Cottrill of Texas, Heidi and Robert Jenkins of Clarksburg, Melany Darr and family in Florida and Clarksburg, Mindy Jarrett and her husband, Frank of North Carolina; a very special friend, Rosalie Boyles of Clarksburg; special “bonus kids”, Jo Barker and her husband, Tyrone of South Carolina, Tom Dunn and his girlfriend, Megan Sapp and their son, Riley Sapp of Fairmont. In addition to his parents, Scarlet was preceded in death by her grandparents, Orpha Hoopengardner, Orlando J. Putman, Marvin Hoopengardner, Clarence Lamb, Minnie Lamb, and Orley W. Ritter; her special aunts, Louise Owens, Jean Lipscomb and Ruthie Ritter; her uncles, Charles N. “Pap” Owens, Russell Putman, and Orley J. Ritter; her step aunt, Jeanie Jo Stanze of Texas; her special cousins, Sonia Armstrong, and Dan Cottrill, Stacy Aldridge and Brandi Walker, “Bonus daughters”; and many other cousins. Memorial contribution may be made to American Diabetes Association.com in memory of Scarlet R. Brown. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7;00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Rosalie Boyles, officiating. Scarlet will be cremated following the services. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Comic Book Roadshow visits Clarksburg
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Comic Book Roadshow visited the Hilton Garden inn in Clarksburg Sunday. The Comic Book Roadshow travels all over the U.S. selling and collecting items like comics, toys, and cards. If anyone is looking to sell, they are encouraged to visit the comic book roadshow. Many...
Brickside in Bridgeport holds renovation ribbon cutting
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular restaurant and bar in Harrison County held a ribbon cutting for its latest additions. Brickside Bar and Grill in Bridgeport celebrated the completion of a renovated dining hall and entryway as well as improvements to their stage and electronics on Monday. Brickside first opened...
Bridgeport café undergoing major expansion
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Since April of 2019, Bridgeport residents and visitors have enjoyed healthy nutrient-rich food and drink items, as well as bright, urban atmosphere at Winnie’s Café. Serving shakes, smoothies, juices and coffee beverages - as well as salads, sandwiches, and other organic options - the Main Street business is now expanding.
Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For those wondering when the next national franchise restaurant will be opening its doors in Clarksburg, there is a New Year’s Surprise in store. Barring something unforeseen, LongHorn Steakhouse will be opening its doors just after the start of 2023. According to Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino, the planned first day open to the public is Jan. 4.
Annie Smiles gears up for annual toy drive
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - David Rowan and his wife run a non-profit organization in honor of their daughter Cheyenne, also known as Annie. “Every child needs a Christmas smile in the morning,” David Rowan Co-Director and Co-Founder of Annie Smiles, said. “Annie had a very kind and sharing personality about her. Anything she had, she was willing to share with everybody.”
Salute to Veterans: Fairmont State University’s Student Veterans Organization
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Connor Ford with Fairmont State University’s Student Veterans Organization joined First at 4 on Monday.
Three flown to hospital after Grafton collision
Five people were injured in an accident on Webster Pike in Grafton Sunday.
Medical examiner called to early morning Bridgeport wreck
Multiple crews, including the medical examiner were called to a vehicle wreck early Monday morning in Bridgeport.
Preston County Youth Center holds free family Thanksgiving dinner
MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Families in the area went to the Preston County Youth Center for a free Thanksgiving dinner. Director of the center, Kristy Martin, said that it was important to bring people together for the holiday. “We just want families to come together. There are a lot of...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
connect-bridgeport.com
Clarksburg Native Emily Shaffer Appearing Tonight on CBS's Blue Blood; Episode Set to Air at 10 p.m.
WDTV is reporting that tonight, on November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, would be making a guest appearance on Blue. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She had appeared on several other shows, including The...
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
Rising concerns after 3 Philip Barbour students hospitalized from vaping
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 3 Philip Barbour High School students are now out of the hospital after using a vaping device last Friday. While they’re okay, administrators say the problem of vaping is a growing issue across the state and country. “You have no idea what’s in some of...
1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marion County Monday afternoon. Officials with the Marion County 911 Center said a crash involving three vehicles happened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday on Rt. 250 at the intersection of Hillcrest Rd. One...
Metro News
Photo gallery: Martinsburg moves to state semifinals with 21-3 win over Bridgeport
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Photo gallery from No. 3 Martinsburg’s 21-3 win over No. 6 Bridgeport in the Class AAA quarterfinals. The Bulldogs (10-2) will visit No. 2 Huntington (11-1) in the semifinals Saturday afternoon. (Photo gallery courtesy of Christopher C. Davis/@EP_BigCameraGuy)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
Extremely cold wind chill temps Sunday morning
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County tonight due to wind chills in the negatives. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do...
5 hospitalized after Taylor County crash
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Taylor County, officials said. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Rt. 119 near Bailey Road. Four people had to be extricated from the vehicles. Three people were flown by medical helicopter while two others were taken by...
