WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Morgantown Beauty College

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor Dunbar and Callie Gibson with Morgantown Beauty College joined First at 4. They talked about the best looks for the holiday season, how to achieve certain looks, and how to make an appointment with the Morgantown Beauty College. You can watch the full interview above...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Scarlet Rae Brown

Scarlet Rae Brown, 72, of Fairmont, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was born on September 19, 1950, to Harold Bert and Velma Ruth Ritter of Clarksburg. Scarlet is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver, Melany Anne Brown – Loudin and her husband, Matthew of Fairmont; her grandson, David Kyle Brown of Fairmont; her great grandson, Javon Lee Riddle and Dad, Curtis Evans of Bridgeport; her grand-daughter, Sidney Marie Aldridge of Salem, and Cassandra Caton and her husband, Cory Caton of Anmoore; her sister, Brenda Hannah and partner Kevin of Key West, Florida; her nephews, John Kay and his wife, Robyn of New Mexico, Joshua Kay and his wife, Kate and Alexander Kay of Chicago, Cody Zajieck and his wife, Adrianne and Lucy Owen of Virginia; J. D. Zajieck and his girlfriend, Michelle Verceles of Chicago; her cousins, Charles R. Owens and wife, Marian, Brian Owens and wife, Leslie and sons of Summersville; Dave Owens of Clarksburg, Patty and Kendall Wilson, Dan Armstrong, Heather and Jon Knight and children, Danny Armstrong and his wife, Courtney, Ken and Shiela Wilson and children, all of Northern Ohio, Danny Cottrill, Jr., and his wife, Jamie and children of Georgia, Tim Cottrill of Texas, Heidi and Robert Jenkins of Clarksburg, Melany Darr and family in Florida and Clarksburg, Mindy Jarrett and her husband, Frank of North Carolina; a very special friend, Rosalie Boyles of Clarksburg; special “bonus kids”, Jo Barker and her husband, Tyrone of South Carolina, Tom Dunn and his girlfriend, Megan Sapp and their son, Riley Sapp of Fairmont. In addition to his parents, Scarlet was preceded in death by her grandparents, Orpha Hoopengardner, Orlando J. Putman, Marvin Hoopengardner, Clarence Lamb, Minnie Lamb, and Orley W. Ritter; her special aunts, Louise Owens, Jean Lipscomb and Ruthie Ritter; her uncles, Charles N. “Pap” Owens, Russell Putman, and Orley J. Ritter; her step aunt, Jeanie Jo Stanze of Texas; her special cousins, Sonia Armstrong, and Dan Cottrill, Stacy Aldridge and Brandi Walker, “Bonus daughters”; and many other cousins. Memorial contribution may be made to American Diabetes Association.com in memory of Scarlet R. Brown. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7;00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Rosalie Boyles, officiating. Scarlet will be cremated following the services. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Comic Book Roadshow visits Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Comic Book Roadshow visited the Hilton Garden inn in Clarksburg Sunday. The Comic Book Roadshow travels all over the U.S. selling and collecting items like comics, toys, and cards. If anyone is looking to sell, they are encouraged to visit the comic book roadshow. Many...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Brickside in Bridgeport holds renovation ribbon cutting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular restaurant and bar in Harrison County held a ribbon cutting for its latest additions. Brickside Bar and Grill in Bridgeport celebrated the completion of a renovated dining hall and entryway as well as improvements to their stage and electronics on Monday. Brickside first opened...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport café undergoing major expansion

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Since April of 2019, Bridgeport residents and visitors have enjoyed healthy nutrient-rich food and drink items, as well as bright, urban atmosphere at Winnie’s Café. Serving shakes, smoothies, juices and coffee beverages - as well as salads, sandwiches, and other organic options - the Main Street business is now expanding.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For those wondering when the next national franchise restaurant will be opening its doors in Clarksburg, there is a New Year’s Surprise in store. Barring something unforeseen, LongHorn Steakhouse will be opening its doors just after the start of 2023. According to Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino, the planned first day open to the public is Jan. 4.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Annie Smiles gears up for annual toy drive

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - David Rowan and his wife run a non-profit organization in honor of their daughter Cheyenne, also known as Annie. “Every child needs a Christmas smile in the morning,” David Rowan Co-Director and Co-Founder of Annie Smiles, said. “Annie had a very kind and sharing personality about her. Anything she had, she was willing to share with everybody.”
PHILIPPI, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marion County Monday afternoon. Officials with the Marion County 911 Center said a crash involving three vehicles happened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday on Rt. 250 at the intersection of Hillcrest Rd. One...
FAIRMONT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map

CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Extremely cold wind chill temps Sunday morning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County tonight due to wind chills in the negatives. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

5 hospitalized after Taylor County crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Taylor County, officials said. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Rt. 119 near Bailey Road. Four people had to be extricated from the vehicles. Three people were flown by medical helicopter while two others were taken by...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV

