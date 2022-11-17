OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a season-high 34 points while RJ Barrett and Julius Randle had 25 points each to lead the New York Knicks to a 129-119 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Just eight days ago, the Thunder beat the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, scoring 145 points including 79 in the opening half. But this time, New York held Oklahoma City’s offense in check for the bulk of the game. Coach Tom Thibodeau couldn’t say his team made specific adjustments in the rematch, rather pointing to familiarity as a key to the better defensive performance. “They’re a tough cover. I don’t know if we did anything differently, but they got everyone’s attention with last week’s performance,” said Thibodeau.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 20 MINUTES AGO