Rounding Up Air Jordan 1 Retro High Grails Ahead of the “Chicago Lost & Found” Drop
The original “Chicago” Air Jordan 1, released in 1985, ushered in today’s drop culture, the painstaking art of snagging coveted Air Jordans and other high-valued sneakers at the drop of a hat. The bright red-and-black colorway, created by Micheal Jordan, was initially banned on the court due to player gear regulations. After Jordan Brand paid costly fees to the NBA, the league eventually approved the colorway, cementing the model as an integral pulse within the sneaker world.
LaMelo Ball and PUMA Hoops' MB.02 Arrives in "Phenom"
While the Charlotte Hornets’ young star LaMelo Ball has been plagued with ankle problems to start the 2022-23 NBA season, his collaborations with. continue on strong. Ball and PUMA Hoops recently saw the introduction of the guard’s second signature sneaker with the brand, the MB.02. Expanding on the success of the MB.01, the new silhouette carries familiar touches from Ball while featuring an updated design that is court-ready. Spotted previously on court during Ball’s limited playing time this season, the MB.02 “Phenom” has been prepped for launch.
Official Look at the LeBron x Nike Air Max 1 "Liverpool"
Since 2011, NBA star LeBron James has owned a 2% stake in Liverpool FC. This year,. and James have once again begun rolling out another apparel collection to celebrate James’ involvement with the football club. Earlier this year, James and Nike unveiled the Nike LeBron 9 Low in “Reverse Liverpool”.
Official Images of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Twist 2.0"
With just over a month remaining in the year, there’s still plenty to look forward to in 2022. As Jordan Brand prepares for a busy week following its Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lost & Found” launch, sneakerheads have an expansive list of releases to consider before the year ends. Adding to this, another Air Jordan 1 High OG hits shelves this December with an updated “Twist” colorway that notably features pony hair on its overlays. Drawing inspiration from its 2019 predecessor that celebrated the year’s Kentucky Derby, the new look has been given the “Twist 2.0” name.
Action Bronson Previews His New Balance 990v6 Collaboration
Despite the fact that adidas canceled his friends and family UltraBOOST collaboration, Action Bronson has still managed to stay close to the realm of footwear collaborations by executing a partnership with New Balance. Back in September, the American rapper and foodie quietly teased his forthcoming creation by rocking his collaborative pair in during an AEW wrestling match. Fast forward a couple of months later, he’s now taken to Instagram to provide an initial look at the pair.
Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Kevin Durant admits he felt bad about recent media comments.
Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint
The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Just Released in Two More Colorways
While energy is still high around his newly-released album Her Loss that’s made alongside Atlanta’s 21 Savage, Drake is capitalizing on his momentum by further expanding his product line with. . The Toronto native has prepared a new range of comfy apparel as well as new sneakers, the...
KICKS CREW Taps Damian Lillard for First Brand Partnership
What got Damian Lillard on board with KICKS CREW as an investor and the sneaker marketplace’s first CREW Athlete was the shared vision of making sneaker culture accessible to everyone. The Portland Trail Blazers point guard strongly believes in giving back, demonstrated with philanthropic efforts like his Formula Zero basketball camp and RESPECT program, which is why his first campaign with the Los Angeles-based startup centers around Lillard’s local community, with more to come in other cities.
Lee-Lou Demierre and the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low for Hypebeast's Sole Mates
Amsterdam’s Lee-Lou Demierre has risen to the top of the breakdancing world. Besides his innate skill, his stratospheric ascent can be explained by his upbringing — his mother was a b-girl, and Demierre began breaking when he was only two years old. Along with a love of dance, his mother also imbued him with a love of sneakers, due to the pairs she picked for him (as a baby, his first sneakers were a pair of Air Jordans) and her lifelong friendship with Patta’s founders (a young Lee would often accompany his mom on her sneaker missions to Patta).
Blake Martinez Sells $672,000 USD Pokémon Illustrator Card and Retires from the NFL
After seven seasons in the NLF Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez has retired from professional football to focus on family and his future passions — and one of those passions is selling and trading Pokémon cards. This news comes just weeks after Martinez cashed out on a...
Billionaire Boys Club EU Offers Up Retro Football-Inspired Kits
With the World Cup 2022 underway, it’s the perfect moment to share one’s pride in the international sport of football. Billionaire Boys Club EU is one of many joining in the fun with the launch of a football-inspired jersey kit capsule. The new offering centers on retro football...
Sun make it official, hire Stephanie White as head coach
Stephanie White was an assistant coach for the Indiana Fever when it pulled off the biggest upset in WNBA Finals history, knocking off the then-defending champion Minnesota Lynx in 2012. Indiana won the title by using its toughness and maximum effort to overcome a key injury to starter Katie Douglas,...
BAIT and 'Astro Boy' Return for a New Reebok Footwear Collection
BAIT returns with Reebok and Tezuka Productions’ Astro Boy franchise for another round of Mighty Atom-inspired footwear. This time around, the silhouettes of choice are the Reebok Hurikaze II — a classic basketball shoe made popular by Shawn Kemp — and one of the newer basketball models from Reebok — the Instapump Fury Zone.
Kai Kroeger Named Semifinalist For Ray Guy Award
South Carolina punter Kai Kroger has had a fantastic junior campaign and is one of a few left in the running for the highest collegiate honor at his position.
NFL Week 11 drip check: Micah Parsons is fearless; Tyrod Taylor gives masterclass in layering
As the NFL's Week 11 was underway, world football's biggest tournament -- the 2022 World Cup -- kicked off.
Nike Launches its First Rise Concept in North America
After launching in Seoul and Nike West London, the first digitally-advanced Rise concept in North America now appears at Nike Aventura located in Miami, Florida. The opening marks the beginning of a larger expansion across the U.S. planned for 2023 and falls in line with the sportswear giant’s overarching goals of delivering premium, differentiated, and seamless experiences across its digital and physical marketplaces.
