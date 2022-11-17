Amazon's Alexa digital helper has proven itself to be a useful tool. But thanks to the less-than-enthusiastic reception for the Amazon Fire Phone back in 2014, Alexa has been an assistant without a smartphone to call its own. Still, Amazon has worked out some deals that allow users of certain Android phones to activate Alexa using a certain phrase. The digital assistant can be activated hands-free from any screen on these handsets, even the lock screen. And the Alexa app doesn't even have to be open.

2 DAYS AGO