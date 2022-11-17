Deal | Brand-new Pixel 7 Pro discounted by US$150 as Pixel 6a hits low of US$299 in Google's impressive Black Friday sale

Read full article on original website
MSI Holiday 2022 deals: Enticing offers on incredible laptops for work and play
Savory discounts for all. Holiday season is here, and MSI is once again back with exciting deals on laptops across all budgets. With massive discounts on gaming and business laptops, everyone can have their pick from some of the best devices for work and play. (Sponsored article.) MSI Laptop Intel...
ONEXPLAYER mini: New model announced with Intel Pentium Gold 8505, 7-inch display and 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM for US$599
One-netbook has introduced another gaming handheld as part of its ONEXPLAYER mini series. Sold simply as the ONEXPLAYER mini, the gaming handheld is a cheaper alternative to the ONEXPLAYER mini Pro that One-netbook sells with the Ryzen 7 6800U. The newer model still features a 7-inch and 1200p display though, along with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of PCIe 3.0 x4 storage.
iQOO 11 tipped to launch in Malaysia as well as China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and an imaging co-processor
The iQOO 11 is now officially in the race to launch as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered premium Android smartphone. It and its possible 11 Pro sibling can reasonably be expected to do so from China to start off with. However, and somewhat surprisingly, the brand has just started its campaign to this same effect on its official Malaysian Facebook page.
Ryzen 9 7950X price dips well below US$600 as generous cuts make AMD's Zen 4 chips more affordable
While there was no denying the fact that AMD had produced the goods when it came time to test the performance capabilities of the new Ryzen 7000 desktop processors, there was some complaint about the costs involved, with the Zen 4 chips requiring motherboards with the AM5 socket and DDR5 memory. However, it appears that there have been attractive price cuts made across the four currently available Raphael chips, with the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X heading the charge thanks to its availability on Newegg at a new low of US$573.99, down 17% from US$699.
Abysmal RTX 4080 sales supposedly leave retailers with lots of cards in stock as buyers appear to want RTX 4090 instead
We reported last week that the launch stock of the GeForce RTX 4080 is potentially half compared to the launch supply of the RTX 4090. Based on such rumors and past GPU launches, it was logical to think that the RTX 4080 GPUs would sell out quickly on release day with scalpers putting the board up on eBay with ridiculous prices. While the scalped RTX 4080 cards did go up for sale at absurd prices, it appears the reception of the GPU isn’t as strong as expected.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 benchmark results surface online
As the first wave of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered handsets is still in the making, a reference handset coming from Qualcomm is showing noticeable improvements over existing mobile processors. The benchmarks reveal that the upcoming chip is faster than its predecessor and Apple's A16 Bionic. Last week, Qualcomm unveiled...
Affordable Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600 could release in Q1 2023 with reduced boost clocks and 65 W TDPs
Details about the non-X Ryzen 7000 processors have been slowly coming out over the past months. We previously reported that a Ryzen 5 7600 had visited SiSoftware Sandra Benchmark revealing possible hardware specifications and performance. Similarly, the Ryzen 7 7700 also paid Geekbench a visit where the chip proved to be 5% behind in single-threaded and 11% slower in multi-threaded workloads vs the Ryzen 7 7700X.
Garmin Tacx NEO Bike Plus customizable smart trainer arrives
The Garmin Tacx NEO Bike Plus smart trainer has been launched. The bike is a workout device with features such as dynamic inertia that help to simulate a realistic ride. Plus, the Tacx NEO Bike Plus can vibrate to make it feel like you are riding on a gravel track or over cobblestones. You can select from predefined courses, set up a training plan and targets, and track your workout statistics in an accompanying app or with a Garmin Bike Computer, should you own one.
Rumor | Samsung Galaxy A14 5G appears alongside an M14 5G on Geekbench with the same new Exynos processor
The Galaxy A14 might be a particularly eye-catching budget smartphone in 2023: rumor has it that it will launch as a plastic version of the Galaxy S23. However, whereas that upcoming flagship is confirmed to have moved past the use of Exynos processors, the word is that the A series has not.
VIOFO A139 Pro is touted as the first ever "real 4K" 3-channel dashcam with Sony STARVIS 2 night vision and HDR
Accessory Business Camera Gadget Launch Storage Software. VIOFO's latest A139 Pro, like some of its predecessors, comes in a 3-channel form factor, which means it has back-up camera modules that monitor the rear of the car and the inside of its cabin connected to a 'main' dash-cam body with physical buttons and a lens that can rotate through 300° for a wide field of view.
Oukitel WP21 teased as an incoming dual-display rugged smartphone with a new MediaTek SoC, a large battery and fast charging
Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Touchscreen. Where some smartphones have large circular multi-lensed camera housings and others might have huge speakers, the new Oukitel WP21 has a whole round secondary display. On the other side, it sports a 6.78-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz resolution. Its IP68/IP69K/MIL-STD-810H-rated...
Moto X40 officially backed to become Motorola's first-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Android smartphone
Motorola has started to tease the Moto X40 as an upcoming Android flagship smartphone that will upgrade to the latest top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform from Qualcomm. The device - likely to launch as the Edge 40 Pro for the international market - is now backed as an all-round performer thanks to its new silicon with signature profound curves as a primary design cue.
ONEXPLAYER 2: One-netbook teases new gaming handheld with Nintendo Switch-style detachable controllers
One-netbook has teased another AMD Ryzen 7 6800U-powered gaming handheld, a few weeks after the company started selling the ONEXPLAYER mini Pro without needing people to pre-order the console. Now, One-netbook has announced the ONEXPLAYER 2, a successor to the multiple larger ONEXPLAYER models released in the last few years. While the ONEXPLAYER 2 resembles its predecessor, it has a Nintendo Switch-inspired trick up its sleeve.
Reviewed: Lenovo Legion S7i has the potential to appeal to non-gamers too
Alder Lake Geforce Gaming Review Snippet Laptop Windows. A colourful keyboard, a green logo, striking chassis shapes, chunky designs – gaming laptops often look very different from typical mainstream notebooks. This is not necessary a bad thing, even though it can make a device less suitable for situations where you need to present a certain image, such as in a business environment. There are undoubtedly many dedicated office workers who want to play some PC games after work to unwind.
Honor Pad 8: Affordable mid-range tablet with 12-inch display and 8 speakers
The Honor Pad 8 belongs to the rare species of large Android tablets, but has another special feature to offer: the 12-inch device only costs around U$300, making it one of the cheapest tablets in this form factor. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a techie who knows how to translate?...
Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop impresses in our test
Optional, manual setting options are always a boon, allowing experienced gamers to take full advantage of all the possibilities, while beginners don't have to do that. In contrast to the Schenker models that are exemplary in this regard, Acer even offers two presets for steps of overclocking the processor in the Predator Helios.
Honda and Sony taking on Tesla with PlayStation 5 EV platform slated for 2024 US release
Honda's electric vehicle partnership with Sony that was announced earlier this year may bear fruit in one unexpected direction. Sony's Izumi Kawanishi, who used to head the company's robotics department and is behind the legendary Aibo robot dog development, said that it will be "technically possible" and commercially feasible for the EV partnership to bring the PlayStation 5 platform to its future electric cars.
The five-year-old Xiaomi Mi A1 is still alive thanks to multiple Android 13 ROMs
Views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the author. Back in early 2021, my old Xiaomi Mi A1 became my daughter's daily driver. A few months ago, she finally managed to drop it face-down without any protection. She previously had broken the protective glass and, at the time of the final falls, the phone had no case on it because she didn't like the color of those I had. Now, the phone's front protective glass is badly damaged, but the handset is still functional (although no longer in use by anyone) and Android 13-ready.
Nvidia Ada RTX 4080 Ti mobile and RTX 4070 mobile score significant leads over the RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU in leaked Time Spy benchmark
We are now getting to see Time Spy scores for Nvidia's upcoming Ada RTX 4000 mobile GPUs, and the purported RTX 4080 Ti mobile leads the pack with scores that are 30% higher than the RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU. It is not clear whether the RTX 4080 Ti mobile or the RTX 4090 mobile would be flagship mobile Ada GPU. Interestingly, we see the RTX 4070 mobile scoring a good 15% lead over the RTX 3080 Ti.
