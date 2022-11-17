Deal | Brand-new Pixel 7 Pro discounted by US$150 as Pixel 6a hits low of US$299 in Google's impressive Black Friday sale

While there was no denying the fact that AMD had produced the goods when it came time to test the performance capabilities of the new Ryzen 7000 desktop processors, there was some complaint about the costs involved, with the Zen 4 chips requiring motherboards with the AM5 socket and DDR5 memory. However, it appears that there have been attractive price cuts made across the four currently available Raphael chips, with the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X heading the charge thanks to its availability on Newegg at a new low of US$573.99, down 17% from US$699.

1 DAY AGO