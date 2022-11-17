Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
New map Nighthaven Labs coming to Siege in Operation Solar Raid—and it can’t be banned for now
The action is coming to a new stage when Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Solar Raid kicks off in December. Ubisoft presented the new Nighthaven Labs map today, a state-of-the-art facility and one of the several important elements coming to Siege in the new operation. Players also can’t ban the...
When does Nighthaven Labs come out in Rainbow Six Siege?
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is the final season of 2022, bringing significant changes and updates to end the year on an exciting note. Fans can expect the new Columbian defender Solis to make an appearance and can fight their enemies on the new Nighthaven Labs map. Many fans...
Small TFT Set 8 PBE patch kicks off second week of testing, focusing on traits, Hero Augments, and bug fixes
Riot Games is set to ship a small Teamfight Tactics PBE update today focusing on more bug fixes, along with Set Eight balance changes to a handful of traits and Hero Augments. Players can expect a big TFT Set Eight PBE update tomorrow based on data from over the weekend. But to start off the second week of Monsters Attack! testing, the team will drop a small-size patch today that was locked in last Friday, Nov. 18, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. The areas of focus for today’s update include changes to Galio and LeBlanc Hero Augments, along with smaller tweaks to traits. Players can expect the update to hit the PBE servers around 2pm CT.
Crossplay, cross-progression are coming in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is adding cross-progression and crossplay to the game, allowing players to queue with friends on other platforms and to keep their progress across all systems, Ubisoft announced today. Siege players can enjoy crossplay with players on other consoles with the eventual release of Operation...
Scarlet and Violet’s biggest flops: The Poké-fandom simply can’t stand these 8 new Pokémon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has trainers obsessed, but not everyone is pleased with the new Generation IX Pokémon they’re discovering in Paldea. A thread was started on Reddit that claims Gen. IX is the worst collection of Pokémon designs so far. While this is a sentiment shared every time a new generation is released, many were quick to agree with the original Pokémon dissenter.
Siege’s Operation Solar Raid introduces Solis, a Colombian defender who can spot electronics
Rainbow Six Siege fans got a first look today at the new operator coming to the roster next month. Solis, a technological specialist and the new Colombian defender, will join the game alongside Operation Solar Raid, which is scheduled to hit the live servers on Dec. 6. Solis’ unique gadget,...
8 more popular courses are coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in wave 3 of Booster Course Pass
Nintendo has introduced the next courses coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of the Booster Course Pass DLC. As with the first two waves, wave three of the Booster Course Pass is bringing eight additional courses to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, all of which are remasters of existing courses from other Mario Kart games. Wave three launches on Dec. 7 and will be available to players who have purchased the Booster Course Pass or are active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.
How to capture a SAM site and loot a supply drop in DMZ
Faction missions are at the heart of DMZ, the Escape From Tarkov-like addition to the Call of Duty franchise. They allow players to earn rewards, including specific contraband weapons, and doing enough of them will even unlock insured weapon slots. They’re usually relatively straightforward and can involve a range of objectives to complete. In the case of the Anti-Air mission for the Legion faction, players have to take control of a SAM site and loot a supply drop from a downed plane, which sounds simpler in theory than it is in practice.
Where to find Malicious Armor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Malicious isn’t a term used to describe developer choices often. And, while the steps needed to obtain Malicious Armor for evolving Charcadet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are a bit annoying depending on how you like to play the games, it isn’t that bad if you know what you are doing.
Ultra Beasts are invading the real world while Solgaleo and Lunala debut during Pokémon Go’s Astral Eclipse
The Season of Light is ending with a bang, as Niantic unleashes Ultra Beasts into the real world and brings both Solgaleo and Lunala to Pokémon Go for the first time through two new experiences. Starting with the two boxard Legendaries from Alola, Solgaleo and Lunala will finally make...
Blizzard to keep bugged Overwatch 2 hero available despite damage issues
Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller has confirmed that Tracer will not be removed from the game following the discovery of a bug affecting her damage falloff. As reported by PCGamesN, Keller shared in a Reddit comment two days ago that the Overwatch 2 development team is aware of the bug and is working on a fix, which will come to the live game in a patch somewhere down the line. “We are not planning to disable Tracer,” he said, following the statement with the suggestion that she may even receive some balance changes after the bug is fixed.
Nintendo support has reportedly received no complaints about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet performance, says no patch is planned
The vast majority of the public outcry surrounding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s performance issues and underwhelming visuals at launch have been stuck in the Arena Trap hold of social media and will circulate in perpetuity—as with every Pokémon game. But for those who have actually searched for answers beyond social circles, there apparently wasn’t much to find.
Best weapons and items to exfil in DMZ
DMZ is a fresh take on Call of Duty and has captured the intrigue of players looking for something different compared to the traditional core multiplayer and Warzone experiences. In DMZ, players enter Al Mazrah with one goal in mind: loot what they can and get out via the exfil zones, or lose it all.
