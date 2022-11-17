Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Christmas Village and Pop-Up Shop in Anniston
Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston is hosting a Christmas Village and PopUp Shop at 1118 Noble Street on Friday, December 2nd from 6pm till 9pm; Saturday, December 3rd from 12pm till 6pm; Monday, December 5th from 6pm till 9pm; and during the Downtown Anniston Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 6th from 5pm till 9pm.
Vinemont Band Booster Craft Show hosts over 70 vendors
VINEMONT, Ala. – The annual Vinemont Band Booster Craft Show was held Friday Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The show is held at Cullman Church of Christ after being located at the old Cullman Civic Center for years. The Band Boosters invited shoppers to come and get their Christmas shopping completed in one trip. Guests could weave through several rooms filled with vendor booths. Over 70 vendors attended with their homemade goods. Several booths were dedicated solely to Christmas themed goods, while others sold the crafts they made...
Sportsman Lake Winter Wonderland adds 40 foot Santa display for 20th anniversary
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Parks and Recreation saved the announcement of a big surprise for the ribbon cutting of the 20th annual Winter Wonderland at Sportsman Lake Park on Friday, Nov. 18. Visitors did not have to wait long for the announcement. The 40 ft. inflatable Santa could be spotted immediately as spectators arrived. The inflatable was purchased on EBay and donated by a sponsor to be the newest addition to the Winter Wonderland. The display has over a million lights and new displays are added every year. Parks and Recreation Director Doug Davenport said, “I’m really excited because we’ve got...
Amari Curb Market hosts ‘Christmas at the Curb’
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Amari Curb Market will be hosting “Christmas at the Curb” on Friday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 109 Glenn Avenue. Create Birmingham is parting with the Amari Curb Market to present a community arts event and holiday makers market, showcasing outstanding creative in […]
momcollective.com
Christmas in Birmingham :: Holiday Traditions and Must Dos!
The Magic City is nothing short of magical during the holiday season. Communities, businesses, churches, store fronts, and more, go out of their way to make this city and its surrounding areas shine so brightly during the most wonderful time of the year. Perhaps you already have your annual family favorite holiday traditions set this year, or maybe you’re looking for a ‘where to guide’ on how to experience new holiday traditions with your loved ones. Whichever category you fall under, this mama’s got the scoop on how to make the most of this Christmas in Birmingham and it’s surrounding areas.
Trussville Civic Center announces it’s Totally Christmas event
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Civic Center will be hosting its annual Totally Christmas shopping event on Friday, November 18, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no admission fee. This year’s event will feature arts, crafts, clothes, jewelry, and […]
wvtm13.com
Cullman friends team up for 'Friendsgiving,' surprise Waffle House waitress with $1,100 tip
There sure are some good people in the world. Less than a week before Thanksgiving, a young wife and mother received a holiday gift for the ages. A gift that will make Christmas magical for her six children. All because of kind hearts giving back. It was 6:15 in the...
‘Wonderland Under Warrior’ returns to Rickwood Caverns for the holidays
Rickwood Caverns will again transform into Wonderland Under Warrior, a holiday experience offering light displays throughout the Alabama state park. The attraction, located in Blount County, will open its doors beginning Saturday and running through Jan. 8. “It’s clear ‘Wonderland Under Warrior’ has become one of the top attractions at...
Pinson Council announces Christmas Parade Grand Marshal, approves donation to Wreaths Across America
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – Pinson City Councilor Clinteshia Irvin announced during Thursday’s council meeting that Pinson First Baptist Daycare and Kindergarten will be the grand marshal of the 2022 Christmas parade. The theme of this year’s parade will be Ugly Christmas Sweater. “I think that’s a fabulous idea,” Mayor Joe Cochran said. […]
Two bars and a bakery: Add these new Birmingham openings to your list
With less than two full months left in the year, Birmingham is still racking up the bar and restaurant openings. Four Birmingham industry veterans have opened the doors to their long-awaited projects, right in time for holiday season-- one of the dining industry’s busiest times of the year. Here...
Bham Now
11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham
Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
Wiggins Center Thanksgiving Dinner in Anniston
Anniston, AL – Join the city of Anniston at the Wiggins Community Center (2202 W 17th St, Anniston, AL 36201) on Thursday, November 24, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm for a free Thanksgiving Dinner with the community.
Brooks Orthodontics ‘stuffs the turkey’ for charity during luncheon for dental offices
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brooks Orthodontics hosted a luncheon for dental offices at Trussville Social on Thursday, Nov. 17, and also gave back to the community. Brooks Orthodontics treated referring offices in the Trussville and St. Clair County area to lunch. Before the luncheon, Brooks Orthodontics took “turkey boxes” to each office, […]
wbrc.com
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program makes sure no one is forgotten this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Home Instead Birmingham has just ramped up its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program for the holiday season. Dan Pahos is the owner of the franchise in Birmingham. He said there are many seniors in the area who don’t have anyone around the holidays.
Turkey giveaways bring joy and relief to families across Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — ‘Tis the season to give thanks! Families throughout Jefferson County are counting their blessings as various organizations throughout the city hosted thanksgiving meal giveaways this weekend. Volunteers at the giveaways tell CBS42 that their boxes full of Thanksgiving goodies mean so much more than just a meal to those in need. […]
Food Truck Festival in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On November 20th, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm come enjoy a taste of local food trucks at the Anniston meeting center, 1615 Noble Street, Anniston. This event has free entry. There will be wings, hibachi, burgers, fries, sweets, tacos, BBQ, and many other selections.
wvtm13.com
Holiday events you can take your family to in central Alabama
If you're looking for places to take your family this holiday season, WVTM 13 has compiled a list of local holiday festivities below. City of Trussville - Nov. 27; 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 360 North Chalkville Road, Trussville, AL, 35173. City of Hoover - Nov. 29; 5 p.m. 100...
The iconic Velma’s is making its return to Trussville
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The beloved home away from home is returning to the Trussville area. Velma’s first opened in 1938 and was enjoyed by many until it closed in 2012, but now 10 years later, Velma’s will be re-opening in the former Sky Bear Confections building (1911 Gadsden Highway). “It‘s passed through […]
It was about time for Trussville Rotary Clock dedication
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Rotary Clock, located on the corner of Chalkville Road and Highway 11, was finally dedicated on Monday, November 14. The clock was erected in the summer of 2021, and the landscaping was completed in the months to follow. Rotarian Jef Freeman first had the idea of a clock […]
First reading held for designation of boundaries for Trussville Entertainment District
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council held the first reading on the ordinance to designate the Trussville Entertainment District (TED) on Thursday, Nov. 17. The goal of the ordinance is to encompass the businesses in the TED and make them into one group. The TED would be drawn to include the […]
