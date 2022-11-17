The Magic City is nothing short of magical during the holiday season. Communities, businesses, churches, store fronts, and more, go out of their way to make this city and its surrounding areas shine so brightly during the most wonderful time of the year. Perhaps you already have your annual family favorite holiday traditions set this year, or maybe you’re looking for a ‘where to guide’ on how to experience new holiday traditions with your loved ones. Whichever category you fall under, this mama’s got the scoop on how to make the most of this Christmas in Birmingham and it’s surrounding areas.

