Leeds, AL

Calhoun Journal

Christmas Village and Pop-Up Shop in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston is hosting a Christmas Village and PopUp Shop at 1118 Noble Street on Friday, December 2nd from 6pm till 9pm; Saturday, December 3rd from 12pm till 6pm; Monday, December 5th from 6pm till 9pm; and during the Downtown Anniston Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 6th from 5pm till 9pm.
ANNISTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont Band Booster Craft Show hosts over 70 vendors

VINEMONT, Ala. – The annual Vinemont Band Booster Craft Show was held Friday Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The show is held at Cullman Church of Christ after being located at the old Cullman Civic Center for years.   The Band Boosters invited shoppers to come and get their Christmas shopping completed in one trip. Guests could weave through several rooms filled with vendor booths. Over 70 vendors attended with their homemade goods. Several booths were dedicated solely to Christmas themed goods, while others sold the crafts they made...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Sportsman Lake Winter Wonderland adds 40 foot Santa display for 20th anniversary

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Parks and Recreation saved the announcement of a big surprise for the ribbon cutting of the 20th annual Winter Wonderland at Sportsman Lake Park on Friday, Nov. 18.  Visitors did not have to wait long for the announcement. The 40 ft. inflatable Santa could be spotted immediately as spectators arrived. The inflatable was purchased on EBay and donated by a sponsor to be the newest addition to the Winter Wonderland. The display has over a million lights and new displays are added every year.  Parks and Recreation Director Doug Davenport said, “I’m really excited because we’ve got...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Amari Curb Market hosts ‘Christmas at the Curb’

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Amari Curb Market will be hosting “Christmas at the Curb” on Friday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 109 Glenn Avenue. Create Birmingham is parting with the Amari Curb Market to present a community arts event and holiday makers market, showcasing outstanding creative in […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
momcollective.com

Christmas in Birmingham :: Holiday Traditions and Must Dos!

The Magic City is nothing short of magical during the holiday season. Communities, businesses, churches, store fronts, and more, go out of their way to make this city and its surrounding areas shine so brightly during the most wonderful time of the year. Perhaps you already have your annual family favorite holiday traditions set this year, or maybe you’re looking for a ‘where to guide’ on how to experience new holiday traditions with your loved ones. Whichever category you fall under, this mama’s got the scoop on how to make the most of this Christmas in Birmingham and it’s surrounding areas.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Council announces Christmas Parade Grand Marshal, approves donation to Wreaths Across America

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – Pinson City Councilor Clinteshia Irvin announced during Thursday’s council meeting that Pinson First Baptist Daycare and Kindergarten will be the grand marshal of the 2022 Christmas parade. The theme of this year’s parade will be Ugly Christmas Sweater. “I think that’s a fabulous idea,” Mayor Joe Cochran said. […]
PINSON, AL
Bham Now

11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham

Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Brooks Orthodontics ‘stuffs the turkey’ for charity during luncheon for dental offices

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brooks Orthodontics hosted a luncheon for dental offices at Trussville Social on Thursday, Nov. 17, and also gave back to the community. Brooks Orthodontics treated referring offices in the Trussville and St. Clair County area to lunch. Before the luncheon, Brooks Orthodontics took “turkey boxes” to each office, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Food Truck Festival in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On November 20th, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm come enjoy a taste of local food trucks at the Anniston meeting center, 1615 Noble Street, Anniston. This event has free entry. There will be wings, hibachi, burgers, fries, sweets, tacos, BBQ, and many other selections.
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Holiday events you can take your family to in central Alabama

If you're looking for places to take your family this holiday season, WVTM 13 has compiled a list of local holiday festivities below. City of Trussville - Nov. 27; 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 360 North Chalkville Road, Trussville, AL, 35173. City of Hoover - Nov. 29; 5 p.m. 100...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The iconic Velma’s is making its return to Trussville

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The beloved home away from home is returning to the Trussville area. Velma’s first opened in 1938 and was enjoyed by many until it closed in 2012, but now 10 years later, Velma’s will be re-opening in the former Sky Bear Confections building (1911 Gadsden Highway). “It‘s passed through […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
