Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 22
The Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Barnhill Center at Simon Theatre in Brenham. Emmy Award winners and Billboard No. 1 recording artists Marcus, JC and John were recently featured on ABC’s "America's Got Talent: The Champions." Lively, heart-warming holiday concert of seasonal favorites. Tickets: $75-$95 but are sold out. To be added to the waiting list, call box office at 979-337-7240.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (5) updates to this series since Updated 28 min ago.
Outgoing College Station Mayor Karl Mooney reflects on his time serving city
When Karl Mooney was 6 years old, he said he never thought one day he would become mayor. In 1956, however, he met someone who would change the way he viewed life and people. “There was a gentleman who when I was very young and walking to school, I would pass by his house every day,” Mooney recalled. “And he had a nice little white-picket fence in front, and he was always outside doing some work. I was walking by one day and I saw some flowers that he had and I commented to him how pretty his flowers were. I was walking to first grade and we ended up having a pleasant little conversation and that continued on.”
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Saturday crash involving Santa’s Wonderland bus
One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a crash on Texas 6 in College Station on Saturday night involving an SUV and a Santa’s Wonderland bus, according to the College Station Police Department. The person killed in the crash, who was driving the SUV, has...
Outgoing Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson reflects on his time serving city
In 2016, prior to serving the first of his two, three-year terms as mayor of the city of Bryan, Andrew Nelson said he wanted to find the best way to serve the community. “I have always loved the idea of serving,” he said earlier this week, shortly before his term expired. “After 9/11, I wanted to join the military [but] we had a newborn baby and my wife made it very clear I needed to find other ways to serve to allow those that serve us; to justify their sacrifices by living a life worthy of their service, but also finding ways to serve them and others.”
Texas A&M's Takuto Endo places fifth on men’s platform at Texas Diving Invitational
AUSTIN — Texas A&M’s Takuto Endo finished fifth in men’s platform diving with 323.55 points on Saturday at the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. A&M’s Rhett Hensley finished ninth in men’s platform diving (287.85). Alyssa Clairmont led the Aggie women with...
College Station, Brazos Christian football teams set playoff times for next week
College Station will meet Georgetown at 6 p.m. Friday in Class 5A Division I regional semifinal action at Waco ISD Stadium. The matchup of 10-2 teams is a rematch. Geogetown won 49-38 in District 11-5A-I play on Oct. 21. They ended up sharing the district crown with A&M Consolidated. Brazos...
A&M Consolidated girls take second, Rudder third at recent gymnastics meet
The A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team placed second with Rudder third at the Region 2 Compulsory Invitational on Friday at Rudder. Round Rock won the nine-team meet with 114.1 points followed by Consol (113.95) and Rudder (113.25). Rudder’s Savannah Hall won the balance beam and placed second in the floor...
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bryan Sunday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 23% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Centerville 54, Honey Grove 13
VAN — Andrew Newman ran for 196 yards and three touchdowns, and Paxton Hancock had 132 yards and two scores to lead Centerville to a 54-13 victory over Honey Grove in the Class 2A Division I area playoffs Friday. Newman scored on a 39-yard run in the first quarter,...
Weekly Press Conference: Albert Regis
Texas A&M football defensive lineman Albert Regis meets the media at the LSU preview press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 21, 2022)
Texas A&M OL PJ Williams arrested on marijuana charge
Texas A&M offensive lineman PJ Williams was arrested on a state jail felony possession of marijuana charge Saturday night stemming from an erratic driving traffic stop. According to the police report, Williams had 7.7 ounces of marijuana in a black bag with a Texas A&M football name tag attached to it. Williams was released from the Brazos County Jail on a $5,000 surety bond. A state jail felony is punishable by 180 days to two years jail time and a fine not to exceed $10,000.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in Bryan will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Rylan Wooten helps Brenham football team beat Belton for second time this season
Belton can at least be happy Brenham’s Rylan Wooten is a senior. The Tigers had no answer for the Cubs’ quarterback for the second time this season as Wooten accounted for 378 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Cubs to a 31-10 victory in the Class 5A area playoffs Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.
Texas A&M's Bottego, Povzner finish third, fourth in men’s 3-meter springboard at Texas Diving Invite
AUSTIN — Texas A&M’s Allen Bottego finished third and Victor Povzner fourth in the men’s 3-meter springboard event Friday at the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. Stanford’s Jack Ryan won the men’s 3-meter dive with 411.85 points. Bottego had 387.35, and Povzner had...
Weekly Press Conference: Layden Robinson
Texas A&M football offensive lineman Layden Robinson meets the media at the LSU preview press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 21, 2022)
Texas A&M meat judging team wins national title
Texas A&M University can add another national championship to its list. This time in meat judging. The Aggie meat judging team, comprised of 10 students, claimed the American Meat Science Association’s 2022 International Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest team title last Sunday in Dakota City, Nebraska. The team took first place in beef grading, total beef, lamb judging, pork judging, specifications and placings, and placed second in reasons and beef judging to claim the championship.
Aggies not deterred by light crowd Saturday at Kyle Field
A smaller crowd at Kyle Field didn’t deter the Texas A&M football team during the Aggies’ 20-3 win over Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon. The announced attendance was 90,177, but it appeared far less fans actually entered the stadium and even fewer remained after the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band’s halftime performance. It was the lowest attended game of the season and the smallest crowd at Kyle Field since the stadium was expanded before the 2014 season not counting the 2020 season, which had limited attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A&M volleyball ends season with a victory
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball end the season by sweeping Missouri 25-17, 25-16, 22-23 on Sunday afternoon at the Hearnes Center. The Aggies (13-16) were 5-13 in Southeastern Conference play, finishing 11th. Missouri (9-17, 2-14) was last. “This is a special group with a lot of new faces,”...
Aggie softball team to open season at home with Texas A&M Invitational
The Texas A&M softball team announced its 2023 nonconference schedule Friday beginning with six games in the A&M Invitational on Feb. 9-12 at Davis Diamond. The Aggies will open their season against Tarleton State at 4 p.m. Feb. 9 followed by games against Northern Kentucky and Tarleton on Feb. 10, Michigan State on Saturday and Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday and Sunday.
