Bryan, TX

Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 22

The Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Barnhill Center at Simon Theatre in Brenham. Emmy Award winners and Billboard No. 1 recording artists Marcus, JC and John were recently featured on ABC’s "America's Got Talent: The Champions." Lively, heart-warming holiday concert of seasonal favorites. Tickets: $75-$95 but are sold out. To be added to the waiting list, call box office at 979-337-7240.
BRENHAM, TX
Outgoing College Station Mayor Karl Mooney reflects on his time serving city

When Karl Mooney was 6 years old, he said he never thought one day he would become mayor. In 1956, however, he met someone who would change the way he viewed life and people. “There was a gentleman who when I was very young and walking to school, I would pass by his house every day,” Mooney recalled. “And he had a nice little white-picket fence in front, and he was always outside doing some work. I was walking by one day and I saw some flowers that he had and I commented to him how pretty his flowers were. I was walking to first grade and we ended up having a pleasant little conversation and that continued on.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Outgoing Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson reflects on his time serving city

In 2016, prior to serving the first of his two, three-year terms as mayor of the city of Bryan, Andrew Nelson said he wanted to find the best way to serve the community. “I have always loved the idea of serving,” he said earlier this week, shortly before his term expired. “After 9/11, I wanted to join the military [but] we had a newborn baby and my wife made it very clear I needed to find other ways to serve to allow those that serve us; to justify their sacrifices by living a life worthy of their service, but also finding ways to serve them and others.”
BRYAN, TX
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bryan Sunday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 23% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
BRYAN, TX
Centerville 54, Honey Grove 13

VAN — Andrew Newman ran for 196 yards and three touchdowns, and Paxton Hancock had 132 yards and two scores to lead Centerville to a 54-13 victory over Honey Grove in the Class 2A Division I area playoffs Friday. Newman scored on a 39-yard run in the first quarter,...
HONEY GROVE, TX
Texas A&M OL PJ Williams arrested on marijuana charge

Texas A&M offensive lineman PJ Williams was arrested on a state jail felony possession of marijuana charge Saturday night stemming from an erratic driving traffic stop. According to the police report, Williams had 7.7 ounces of marijuana in a black bag with a Texas A&M football name tag attached to it. Williams was released from the Brazos County Jail on a $5,000 surety bond. A state jail felony is punishable by 180 days to two years jail time and a fine not to exceed $10,000.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in Bryan will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
BRYAN, TX
Texas A&M meat judging team wins national title

Texas A&M University can add another national championship to its list. This time in meat judging. The Aggie meat judging team, comprised of 10 students, claimed the American Meat Science Association’s 2022 International Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest team title last Sunday in Dakota City, Nebraska. The team took first place in beef grading, total beef, lamb judging, pork judging, specifications and placings, and placed second in reasons and beef judging to claim the championship.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Aggies not deterred by light crowd Saturday at Kyle Field

A smaller crowd at Kyle Field didn’t deter the Texas A&M football team during the Aggies’ 20-3 win over Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon. The announced attendance was 90,177, but it appeared far less fans actually entered the stadium and even fewer remained after the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band’s halftime performance. It was the lowest attended game of the season and the smallest crowd at Kyle Field since the stadium was expanded before the 2014 season not counting the 2020 season, which had limited attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
A&M volleyball ends season with a victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball end the season by sweeping Missouri 25-17, 25-16, 22-23 on Sunday afternoon at the Hearnes Center. The Aggies (13-16) were 5-13 in Southeastern Conference play, finishing 11th. Missouri (9-17, 2-14) was last. “This is a special group with a lot of new faces,”...
COLUMBIA, MO
Aggie softball team to open season at home with Texas A&M Invitational

The Texas A&M softball team announced its 2023 nonconference schedule Friday beginning with six games in the A&M Invitational on Feb. 9-12 at Davis Diamond. The Aggies will open their season against Tarleton State at 4 p.m. Feb. 9 followed by games against Northern Kentucky and Tarleton on Feb. 10, Michigan State on Saturday and Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday and Sunday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

