wccbcharlotte.com

Man Charged with Murder After Shooting in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Hickory. The shooting happened on 14th Avenue SW around 10:04 p.m on Sunday. When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Christopher Woods suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. Deputies say evidence...
HICKORY, NC
qcnews.com

Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say

DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Teen found shot in Union County

Teen found shot in Union County
UNION COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Yet Again, A Hiddenite Man Is In Custody

An Alexander County man who is quite often in custody is being held without bond. 44-year old Marty Joe Bryan of Hiddenite was arrested Wednesday, November 16th by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was served arrest warrants after missing court dates on charges of assault on a female, communicating threats, burglary and injury to personal property. New charges were also filed including felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

SouthPark Mall Evacuated Due To Shooting Scare, No One Shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says no one was shot and that it is unclear if a shooting happened. SouthPark Mall was evacuated as a precaution. Charlotte EMS says that they took one person to the hospital with minor injuries not related to a gun. Additional people are being checked out by medical personnel.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Blames Ongoing Staffing Issues For Slower 911 Call Response Times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you call 911 during an emergency, you expect to get an immediate response. The difference between life and death can often times depend on how quickly police and first responders can get help to you. But according to a news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the department is failing to meet industry standards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Charged And Jailed

Ginger Carol Hamby, age 58 of Taylorsville was arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police and charged with larceny by changing price tag and second-degree trespass. She remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $3,600. Hamby is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 21st.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman

Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
NEWTON, NC
qcnerve.com

5 Things to Know: FBI Investigates Shanquella Robinson’s Death

FBI Joins Investigation into Shanquella Robinson’s Death. The tragic case of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who died during a trip to Cabo in late October, is now being investigated as a homicide after her family publicly questioned the original version of events as purported by the friends she was with when she died. Her family’s concerns led to more attention on social media, in-depth local reporting from outlets such as WSOC, and eventually a second look from investigators, who on Thursday announced that they no longer believed Robinson’s death was accidental.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Investigation Underway After Several Pets Die In Concord House Fire

CONCORD, N.C. – Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that killed several pets inside a home in Concord. It happened on Rocky River Road, just before 4:30 on Saturday afternoon. Crews responded to find a home with smoke showing. They got the fire under control in...
CONCORD, NC
860wacb.com

Lenoir Man Arrested After Tussle With Taylorsville Police

Aaron Thomas Braswell, age 39 of Lenoir, was arrested on Thursday by Taylorsville Police Officers. Braswell was charged with two counts of larceny in relation to an incident that was reported in October at the Taylorsville WalMart store. He was spotted on Thursday in the store by the Loss Prevention Officer who alerted Taylorsville Police. Officers arrived on the scene and Braswell fled on foot but was captured. He was combative with Police leading to a taser being deployed according to the arrest report. Braswell was also charged with resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect has been released with a secured bond of $20,000. A Monday, November 21st appearance is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

