Read full article on original website
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 19th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, November 19th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Charged with Murder After Shooting in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Hickory. The shooting happened on 14th Avenue SW around 10:04 p.m on Sunday. When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Christopher Woods suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. Deputies say evidence...
Investigators: Man accused of Catawba Co. murder was released from prison 2 weeks prior
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing someone in Catawba County Sunday night had gotten out of prison just two weeks before the crime, investigators confirm. Police said 43-year-old Christopher Woods died in the shooting, which happened south of Hickory. Sherriff’s deputies told Channel 9′s...
qcnews.com
Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say
DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
FOX Carolina
Teen found shot in Union County
The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Needs for food-insecure families growing in Spartanburg Co.
Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say
HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
WBTV
Police: 14 people, including child, held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police say 14 people, including a 3-year-old child, were held at gunpoint by two armed men who forced their way into a home. According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.
860wacb.com
Yet Again, A Hiddenite Man Is In Custody
An Alexander County man who is quite often in custody is being held without bond. 44-year old Marty Joe Bryan of Hiddenite was arrested Wednesday, November 16th by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was served arrest warrants after missing court dates on charges of assault on a female, communicating threats, burglary and injury to personal property. New charges were also filed including felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.
qcnews.com
Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways. “205. That is the number of lives lost on Charlotte streets due to traffic violence from 2019...
York County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responds to apartment complex, suspect taken into custody
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) confirmed Thursday night that the SWAT team and negotiators had responded to the Village at Lake Wylie apartment complex. Officials were on Greenwich Boulevard in Lake Wylie and urged residents of the apartment complex to stay off the balcony...
wccbcharlotte.com
SouthPark Mall Evacuated Due To Shooting Scare, No One Shot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says no one was shot and that it is unclear if a shooting happened. SouthPark Mall was evacuated as a precaution. Charlotte EMS says that they took one person to the hospital with minor injuries not related to a gun. Additional people are being checked out by medical personnel.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Blames Ongoing Staffing Issues For Slower 911 Call Response Times
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you call 911 during an emergency, you expect to get an immediate response. The difference between life and death can often times depend on how quickly police and first responders can get help to you. But according to a news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the department is failing to meet industry standards.
‘Lack of sauce’ at Gastonia Wendy’s leads to arrest, police say
A 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and possessing a stolen gun.
1 arrested, 2 wanted for murder after shooting into car in Hickory
HICKORY, N.C. — Police in Hickory say one person is in custody and facing a murder charge for a deadly shooting that happened on a roadway earlier this month, but two more suspects are still wanted for murder charges. Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened on Nov. 5....
3 kids, 1 adult arrested after multiple cars, guns stolen from businesses in North Carolina
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are accused of stealing four cars from a Statesville auto sales business and guns from a Yadkinville pawnshop, police said. The suspects allegedly drove a stolen Cadillac SUV out of Winston-Salem to Flow Toyota in Statesville. They...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Charged And Jailed
Ginger Carol Hamby, age 58 of Taylorsville was arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police and charged with larceny by changing price tag and second-degree trespass. She remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $3,600. Hamby is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 21st.
860wacb.com
Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman
Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
qcnerve.com
5 Things to Know: FBI Investigates Shanquella Robinson’s Death
FBI Joins Investigation into Shanquella Robinson’s Death. The tragic case of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who died during a trip to Cabo in late October, is now being investigated as a homicide after her family publicly questioned the original version of events as purported by the friends she was with when she died. Her family’s concerns led to more attention on social media, in-depth local reporting from outlets such as WSOC, and eventually a second look from investigators, who on Thursday announced that they no longer believed Robinson’s death was accidental.
wccbcharlotte.com
Investigation Underway After Several Pets Die In Concord House Fire
CONCORD, N.C. – Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that killed several pets inside a home in Concord. It happened on Rocky River Road, just before 4:30 on Saturday afternoon. Crews responded to find a home with smoke showing. They got the fire under control in...
860wacb.com
Lenoir Man Arrested After Tussle With Taylorsville Police
Aaron Thomas Braswell, age 39 of Lenoir, was arrested on Thursday by Taylorsville Police Officers. Braswell was charged with two counts of larceny in relation to an incident that was reported in October at the Taylorsville WalMart store. He was spotted on Thursday in the store by the Loss Prevention Officer who alerted Taylorsville Police. Officers arrived on the scene and Braswell fled on foot but was captured. He was combative with Police leading to a taser being deployed according to the arrest report. Braswell was also charged with resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect has been released with a secured bond of $20,000. A Monday, November 21st appearance is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
Comments / 1