Natasha Rothwell’s ‘How To Die Alone’ Series Is Headed To Hulu

Natasha Rothwell has just got her first comedy series, How to Die Alone , greenlit from Onyx Collective to premiere on Hulu , Deadline reports. The Insecure and White Lotus star is set to play Melissa, “a fat, black, neurotic woman who has never been in love.”

The series will be based on Rothwell’s character following a “comical brush with death.” According to a description of the series plot, “she refuses to settle for anything less than the life she wants, catapulting her on a journey to becoming ‘100 percent that bi**h’ in real life by any means necessary.”

The NAACP Image Award -winner is most recognized for her work on Saturday Night Live as a writer, and for her role as Kelli, on the Issa Rae-created show . The Witchita, Kansas-native’s resume also includes credits for Disney’s Wonka and a forthcoming animated film Wish. She’s also written for the shows: Love, Simon , Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Wonder Woman 1984.

The actress, writer and producer first joined the Onyx Collective family shortly after its introduction to Disney in 2021. Spearheaded by Tara Duncan, the collective’s mission is to highlight creators of color and underrepresented voices. The branch serves as a reinvention of Disney General Entertainment Content’s original BIPOC Creator Initiative. So far the collective has recruited Ryan Coogler of Black Panther , Destin Daniel Cretton of Shang-Chi , Prentice Penny of Insecure and more.

Onyx Collective recently premiered The Hair Tales docu-series executive produced by Michaela Angela Davis, Tracee Ellis Ross and Oprah Winfrey. The brand is also behind Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt , executive produced by award-winning actress Kerry Washington.

Rothwell’s How To Die Alone is suspected to be produced under her imprint , Big Hattie Productions in partnership with ABC. The series will get assistance from executive producer and co-showrunner, Vera Santamaria, and Desiree Akhaven. The eight-part, half-hour series currently does not have a premiere date or trailer available.