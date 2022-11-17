Read full article on original website
Nurses, resident ask Hazel Hawkins for transparency
Rob Bernosky said supervisors and hospital employees have contacted him to ask about what the board is doing to head off bankruptcy. Photo by John Chadwell. Jeri Hernandez, chair of the board, said the hospital is not for sale and that she was not aware of any employees, other than Sherrie Bakke, who had been terminated. Photo by John Chadwell.
San Benito LULAC Council airs dispute with district leadership
In a statement issued Nov. 16, League of the United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) District 12 announced that San Benito Council #2890 was declared defunct, saying the council refused to follow the LULAC constitution and bylaws. The announcement also said Council President Richard Perez Sr. and founding member Mickie Luna were suspended in November 2021 and February 2022 respectively, and Treasurer Vince Luna was impeached in February 2021.
COMMUNITY OPINION: Why is fiscal crisis at Hazel Hawkins not on the agenda?
This community opinion was contributed by Robert Bernosky. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
Measure G surpassing revenue estimates
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Since its implementation in 2018, Measure G has collected a total of $37.4 million, according to the annual report. During the 2021-22 fiscal year reporting period, tax revenues reached $12.7 million. According to the Council of San Benito County Governments (COG)...
Jose Salvador Salinas
Jose Salvador Salinas passed away at his place of residence on November 16, 2022, in Hollister, California. Private Interment will be arranged at a later date. Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home, 870 San Benito Street, Hollister. Rosary: Dec. 1.6:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home. Reception: Dec 2. 1:00 pm...
Author, teacher, environmentalist and adventurer Jim Ostdick dies at 70.
Residents of San Benito County are mourning the loss of Jim Ostdick, 70, who distinguished himself with a life of public service and a love of travel and adventure. Ostdick taught at San Benito High School, wrote three books about his travels around the United States, was an Adopt-a-Highway volunteer, served on the board of directors for the R.E.A.C.H. San Benito Parks Foundation, and wrote extensively for BenitoLink on the region’s natural history and hiking trails.
Spartans descend on Paicines
Paicines Ranch, in San Benito County’s Paicines area, hosted its first Spartan Race on Nov. 12. At least for most of the competitors, the races might be described more as a personal challenge than a race. BenitoLink was unable to confirm the total number of competitors but ranch owner Sallie Calhoun sounded a bit relieved saying everyone got through it and that “it was a lot of fun and we hope to do it again next year.”
