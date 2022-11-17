Paicines Ranch, in San Benito County’s Paicines area, hosted its first Spartan Race on Nov. 12. At least for most of the competitors, the races might be described more as a personal challenge than a race. BenitoLink was unable to confirm the total number of competitors but ranch owner Sallie Calhoun sounded a bit relieved saying everyone got through it and that “it was a lot of fun and we hope to do it again next year.”

