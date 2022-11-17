ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

David Schleibaum
4d ago

I really don’t like how he listens to the same people who have nothing better to do than spend the taxpayers dollars on all of his pet projects and then uses all of the Covid money with out ever doing anything about the hardened criminal element that we are no longer a safe and civil place. The liberal media is just as corrupt as our local government officials. Just try to remember when a shooting wasn’t a daily occurrence and you could go for a walk in your own neighborhood

FOX59

Indianapolis pastor to announce mayoral run

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett now has more competition to face in his fight for a third term: a pastor from Indianapolis. James W. Jackson, the lead pastor at Fervent Prayer Ministries on the northeast side, confirmed Sunday that he would be running for mayor. Jackson said he filed his paperwork on Friday. Jackson […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Furgeson announces campaign to return as mayor of Shelbyville

After two terms as Shelbyville mayor, Scott Furgeson walked away knowing he wanted to do more. Furgeson’s family and the restaurant he owned just needed him more. On Friday, Furgeson appeared on the morning show at GIANT fm to announce his intention to run for mayor once again in 2023.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Delphi murders suspect wants out of jail while awaiting trial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused in the Delphi murders on Monday asked to be released from jail while awaiting trial. Attorneys for Richard Allen filed a request to be released without posting bond or by setting what the request calls a reasonable bail amount. Richard Allen, 50, was...
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Community Link: Recorder Women’s Auxiliary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Rosalyn West and Linda Everett from the Recorder Women’s Auxiliary. Learn about the Recorder Women’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana woman sentenced to prison for federal fraud crimes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana woman was sentenced Wednesday for multiple cases of bank fraud and identity theft. According to a news release, court documents say Stephanie Wells, 37, from Jasonville, Indiana, was sentenced Wednesday to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release, for bank fraud and aggravated identify theft. Wells was also ordered to pay $10,100 in restitution.
JASONVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)

Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Judge orders Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The judge has ordered Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders of two teen girls, to appear in person in the courtroom on Tuesday. I-Team 8 expects to get at least a partial glimpse into the Delphi murders investigation if the judge releases the probable cause to the public after a Tuesday court hearing.
DELPHI, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
ANDERSON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington

Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
terrehautenews.net

Terre Haute Prepared for Continued Population Decline.

The City of Terre Haute has made a commitment to population decline. Local leaders have placed all their bets on tourism and taxation to potentially offset the continued exodus of residents from Terre Haute. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has shown the steady, drip, drip, drip, of jobs and the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

