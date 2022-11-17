Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLEM
Patricia “Pat” Donlin
Patricia “Pat” Donlin, 81, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Happy Siesta Care Center in Remsen, Iowa. The Mauer Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Pat’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.
KLEM
Mary Ann Pick
Mary Ann Pick, 70, of Merrill, Iowa, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Remsen, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. There will be a Rosary at 5:00 p.m. and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
KLEM
Bruce Spencer – Citizen of the Day
Bruce Spencer is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, November 21, 2022. Bruce is a teacher associate at Franklin Elementary and he is Le Mars Community School District November’s employee of the month. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, November 21
The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting final approval of a preconstruction agreement with Orange City for construction of a roundabout at Iowa Highway 10 and Jay Ave. The project also includes construction of a 3rd traffic lane at that site. If approved, it would be the DOT’s first roundabout project in the northwest quarter of Iowa.
KLEM
Christmas Acres Opens Tonight
An estimated 250-thousand lights, lighted sculptures, and inflatables…..just some of what you’ll see as Christmas Acres opens this evening (Saturday, November 19) for the 26th year. Located just west of Le Mars, Christmas Acres is the largest outdoor Christmas display in the area. Rob Scheitler says this all began when he was just a young boy….
KLEM
LCSD Employee of the Month
Bruce Spencer is the Le Mars Community School District Employee of the Month! He was honored Friday at Franklin Elementary, where he has been a Para-Associate for three years. He is described as one who goes above and beyond to help wherever he’s needed. He goes out of his way to create relationships with students he works with and those he meets. Bruce has made a positive impact on Franklin Elementary. Congratulations, Bruce!
Comments / 0