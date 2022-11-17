ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Nationwide Report

1 Person Dead, 2 Others Injured After Fatal Accident In College Station (College Station, TX)

The College Station Police Department is in the process of investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. A preliminary investigation into the multi-vehicle accident determined that the incident took place a little after midnight on Sunday. Police added that an SUV that was traveling in the southbound feeder lanes crossed onto the highway, over the median and collided with the bus. The impact resulted in a blaze that consumed both vehicles.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Blood drive planned for this week in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is teaming up with Physicians Premier ER as they work to help alleviate a national blood shortage. The Gulf Coast Donor Coach will be at Physicians Premier’s Bryan location Monday from 10 am-2 pm. Food will be provided to...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Local business dedicated to making you feel gorgeous

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a business in town that wants to make you feel pampered, renewed and beautiful. SoCo Blow Dry Bar in South College Station offers blowouts, special occasion styles, dry-styling, and more. “One of things we really pride ourselves on is that this is an attainable...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

New batting cages, event space opens in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A new business in Hearne is hoping to knock it out of the park for its residents. Scraphouse Sports is a new batting cage area and training facility in downtown Hearne. Scraphouse co-owner Travis Lacox says that with all of the growth happening across the Brazos...
HEARNE, TX
KAGS

Bryan ISD offices, schools to close for Thanksgiving week

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not reopen until Monday, Nov. 28. Additionally, BISD schools had early dismissal Friday, Nov. 18 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Two injured in plane crash north of Houston

CYPRESS, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are reportedly injured after a plane crashed in Harris County Sunday afternoon. The crashed occurred on Fritsche Cemetery Road in Cypress as reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, the two victims have been evaluated by EMS...
CYPRESS, TX
KBTX.com

Businesses team up ahead of Thanksgiving for 5th annual turkey giveaway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the 5th year in a row, several businesses have partnered for what has now become an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Brazos County. This year’s event hosted by the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek in Bryan was bigger than ever as 1,000 turkeys were given away to area families.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

:50 From the 50: Chase Lane

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Houston, Texas native Chase Lane has been making an impact in Aggieland on and off the field since 2019. The redshirt junior also serves as the President of The B.L.U.E.print - Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence - a student-athlete led organization to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. Lane says the organization creates a safe space for black student-athletes at a predominately white institution.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

More Christmas magic coming soon to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station. What started back in 1984 as just a couple of light panels, has now grown to more than one million lights. You can enjoy the sparkling lights of Christmas in the Park with your family starting on Thanksgiving Day.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Former Brazos County Commissioner, Kenny Mallard, passed away Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenny Mallard, a former Brazos county commissioner passed away Thursday. Mallard represented precinct 3 on the commissioners court between 2003 and 2016. Before that, he served on the Bryan City Council. He was also on the board of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. No word...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Firefighters Respond Thursday To Two Apartment Fires And A Trash Fire At Consolidated High School

The College Station fire department responded to two apartment complexes Thursday for structure fires. The first call, around 6:30 Thursday morning, was at The Grand on Harvey Road. The resident said he extinguished a fire in the bathroom ceiling after the smoke detector went off. CSFD determined circuit wires to the HVAC unit burned at the connection to the wires. Maintenance responded and the apartment was naturally ventilated.
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY

A Somerville man was arrested Saturday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 3:45, Ofc. Connor Caskey responded to the 2100 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a subject soliciting without a permit. Ofc. Caskey made contact with Justin James Rogers, 37 of Somerville, who fled on foot, but was captured shortly thereafter without incident. Rogers was taken into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction and transported to the Washington County Jail.
SOMERVILLE, TX

