KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning bloggers,. How about those Chiefs! What a game. Three touchdowns for Travis Kelce as Patrick Mahomes is magical once again!. The Chiefs squeak out a 30-27 victory out in Los Angeles, and now the Los Angeles Rams are heading to Kansas City, the Super Bowl Champion Rams who have fallen apart this year. Remember, anyone can win on any given Sunday, so the Chiefs will be focused!

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO