Read full article on original website
Riots2Revolutions
4d ago
in other words they're making it sound like they're helping homeless when if you read it it's just another expansion on the city budget
Reply
3
Related
Criminal trial for Pierce County sheriff starts Monday. Here's what we know about the case
TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on a Kitsap County Judge ordering Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to post $100,000 bail originally aired on July 1, 2022. The trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will begin on Nov. 21 with jury selection, months after he was charged with two misdemeanors over a confrontation he allegedly initiated with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.
auburnexaminer.com
Support for Affordable Housing in Auburn in King County Budget
The King County Council on Tuesday unanimously approved King County’s 2023-2024 budget. As part of this budget, the Auburn Manor, an affordable housing complex in Auburn, will receive $675,000 in funding to make much needed repairs. “I am pleased that as part of this budget, we were able to...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Councilmembers are trying to defund the police again
Despite a rise in crime, some on the City Council are trying to defund the Seattle Police Department again. Too bad it’s getting scant or disingenuous coverage. The council is currently debating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. Anti-police councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who once defended a man threatening to murder police, is looking to cut funds from the SPD permanently. She just doesn’t want you to realize it’s part of the defund movement.
Chronicle
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting leaves Capitol Hill business 'scared'
SEATTLE — Despite the tragic LGBTQ nightclub shooting happening in Colorado Springs, many throughout Seattle are feeling the pain from Saturday night's incident that left 5 dead. That includes one business in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood that has ties to the Colorado Springs nightclub. Places like Julia’s on...
myedmondsnews.com
Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these...
Tri-City Herald
WA pediatrician shares tips to battle child respiratory infections and stay out of ER
The key to keeping your child out of the hospital with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection or other respiratory ailments could come down to some basic tips. In a surprise twist, they don’t include reaching for the Robitussin or other over-the-counter medications. In a presentation Friday, Dr. Michael Alston, a...
KUOW
More people have died from overdoses so far in 2022 than in all of 2021
More people have died of overdoses in King County so far this year than in all of 2021. Public Health — Seattle & King County says it's recorded an average of 17 overdose deaths per week in 2022. According to the public health department:. "Since 2019, the number of...
WSDOT sends ADA non-compliance letter to City of Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens is at risk of losing federal money because city curbs are not meeting ADA compliance standards. The city says it is working on a plan to address the problem. Shane Oden lives in Lake Stevens and has a photo collection of curbs and...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Two Die in Plane Crash, Girl Boss Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years, and Everything You Need to Know about the City Budget for Monday
Happy Friday: Here’s what the weather will look like over the weekend!. Woohoo! This morning, state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz put an end to net-pen fish farming in Washington state waters, a practice that has already been banned in Alaska, Oregon, and California. The ban is supposed to protect salmon, but the farmers are not happy about what it will do to their industry. The Seattle Times has the full story.
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle
A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
Chronicle
Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago
King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
KING-5
Suspect in Thurston County carjacking, shootout with police linked to double homicide in Oregon
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
Health officials say flu activity rising in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — It’s flu season in Pierce County, but Nigel Turner, director of the Communicable Disease Control division of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, says this year is different. “Right now, it’s at a moderate to high level and increasing rapidly, and this is concerning,” he...
Family of Whidbey Island crash victims sue state, causing driver
CLINTON, Wash — The families of two people killed in a DUI crash on Whidbey Island in 2021 are suing the Washington State Department of Transportation and the causing driver. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the estates of Sharon Gamble and Kenneth Weikle, claims Washington State Ferries workers...
MyNorthwest.com
Ferry staff could have stopped deaths from DUI crash, lawsuit alleges
The families of two people killed by an alleged drunk driver on Whidbey Island have filed a lawsuit in Snohomish County Superior Court against Washington State Ferries, saying ferry crew members could have prevented their deaths. According to the Everett Herald, the lawsuit filed by the families of Sharon Gamble...
q13fox.com
Father of 2 killed in hit-and-run; victim's mom demands justice
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A 31-year-old father of two is dead after a hit-and-run in Pierce County, and his mom is now fighting to get justice. On Tuesday morning around 3 a.m., Maggie O’Grady says her son Kevin Mattson was hit by a car that kept driving. Mattson died in the hospital, she tells FOX 13 News.
knkx.org
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s role in the Manny Ellis case and his upcoming trial
Episode 7 of The Walk Home podcast is about a law enforcement official who has been part of the Manny Ellis case since the start: Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. In his former longtime role of spokesperson, Troyer was the recognizable face of the sheriff's office. For years, he'd been a calm, steady voice when anything terrible happened in Pierce County, like the brutal murders of Charlie and Braden Powell or the 2009 shooting of four police officers in Lakewood.
alaskasnewssource.com
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
Comments / 3