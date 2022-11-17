Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House
The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
KCCI.com
Combination coffee and bike shop coming to Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Ingersoll Avenue is getting another exciting addition!. Chain & Spoke shared their plans for a building on the southwest side of 515 28th St. It will be a half coffee shop, half bike shop. The company says it plans to share more of its plans...
Walk Through a Christmas Wonderland at an Awesome Iowa Event
These past few weeks, we've told you about some of the best and biggest holiday light displays here in Iowa. There's Jolly Holiday Lights at Adventureland, the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, Holiday Lights at the Lake in Coralville, and Christmas Acres in Le Mars. Another one you may want to check out this holiday season is over in Ames!
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program
Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
weareiowa.com
Grandparents support grandsons on competing football teams
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — During Friday Night's 5A state championship game between Southeast Polk and Valley, Peg and Phil Hird, affectionately known as Nan and Pops to their nine grandchildren found themselves rooting for both teams. That's because their grandson Spencer Olesen plays for Southeast Polk and their...
KCCI.com
Des Moines gay bar owner responds to deadly shooting outside LGBTQ Colorado nightclub
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bryan Smith is the owner of Des Moines LGBTQ bar The Blazing Saddle. Smith told KCCI that shock set in Sunday morning as he read about the tragedy at another LGBTQ nightclub — a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that left five dead and at least 25 injured.
KCCI.com
Iowa women look at legal action after airline forgets then damages their electric wheelchairs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowa women say their wheelchairs were damaged or broken after a September flight and now they want to make sure no one else in their position ever has to go through what they did again. Harlee Drury and Heather Reimers, along with their friend...
iheart.com
Iowa State Fair "Cookie Man" Dies
(Undated) -- The man who came up with Barksdale's State Fair cookies sold during the Iowa State Fair has died. Joe Barksdale started a food business at the Iowa State Fair in 1975, and added cookies in 1993, using his wife Virginia's recipe. The cookies have become one of the most popular treats sold during the Iowa State Fair. In 2019, the couple gifted the cookie legacy to the Iowa State Fair.
It’s the Worst Named Town in Iowa and It’s Also the Most Expensive
Not only is this small town considered the most expensive place to live in the state, but it also has a name that is considered offensive by many. The name of the town hasn't always been thought of as taboo, but these days, jokes are often cracked at the town's expense.
Iowa State Daily
‘How do you guard them?’: Iowa State has a dominant offensive showing over Columbia
Iowa State wasted no time taking down Columbia in a dominant showing Sunday morning. A high-powered offensive effort was led by the Cyclones’ near-unstoppable backcourt. The offense followed up its 88-point effort against Northern Iowa by putting up 99 points against the Lions. With the win, Iowa State moves to 4-0 this season headed into the Phil Knight Invitational.
Abu Sama runs into championship record books
Abu Sama, Southeast Polk senior running back, rushed for an all-classes title game record 372 yards and six touchdowns, four of them longer than 60 yards. Southeast Polk won its second straight class 5A championship, 49-14 over West Des Moines Valley. SEP’s 5-star lineman, and Hawkeye commit, Kadyn Proctor, helped open some of the holes […]
KCCI.com
South side church closes after 119 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
KCCI.com
Police: Johnston man abandoned 20 cats, one of which died
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Johnston man is facing charges after he abandoned 20 cats at an apartment. According to court records, Melvin Carr moved out of an apartment and left several cats behind. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa recovered 20 cats. Fifteen were in good health, four...
kmaland.com
Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids
(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
KCCI.com
A sneak peek at the Marshall County Courthouse
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — For the first time in four years, the Marshall County Courthouse opened its doors Saturday for its rededication ceremony, led by the Marshalltown Masonic Temple. The first look inside the newly renovated building showed the county is still constructing modern offices while keeping some of...
kniakrls.com
Groundbreaking Event Slated for Former VA Grounds
Marion County and the City of Knoxville will be kicking off the initial phase of redevelopment on the former Veterans Administration grounds. The area that is slated to get underway is for 34 new housing units. Knoxville CIty Manager Heather Ussery tells KNIA/KRLS News about the development, “This project came...
wesb.com
Here Is October 2022 Video Of JOEY JORDISON’s Final Resting Place
The YouTube channel Adventures With Ryan has uploaded new video of late SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison’s final resting place at the Highland Memory Gardens cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa. Joey died “peacefully in his sleep” on July 26, 2021 of an unspecified cause. In Jordison’s official obituary...
