Struggling Hamilton County Renters Can Apply For 15 Months Free Rent and Utilities

A program started to help Hamilton County residents with rent and utility bills during the pandemic is coming back. That effort has been paused since July, but starting Monday, those seeking assistance can go to 513relief.org to apply for a portion of the more than $12 million in federal funds commissioners have allocated toward the initiative. Applicants will need their past-due rent or utility bills, income verification for the past month, a statement about how the pandemic has negatively impacted them financially and registration by their landlord, who will receive the funds directly.

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO