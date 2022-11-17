ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Struggling Hamilton County Renters Can Apply For 15 Months Free Rent and Utilities

By Madeline Fening
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOvxL_0jEpZPSb00
So far, the county has paid $44.9 million to utility providers and landlords in order to keep struggling renters in their homes, and more dollars are on the way.

Some Hamilton County residents struggling to make rent will soon be able to apply for financial relief from the county.

Hamilton County commissioners voted to accept $12 million in federal emergency rent and utility relief funding during a Thursday, Nov. 17 meeting. The vote relaunched a program that was paused over the summer when the county ran out of federal dollars.


Starting Monday, Nov. 21, Hamilton County Job and Family Services will accept applications from county renters through 513Relief.org . Renters can apply for up to 15 months of rent: 12 past due and three future, as well as utility assistance. Applicants must have an income that is at or below 80% of the area median income. The money is part of the federal pandemic relief fund meant to help those who experienced a financial impact due to COVID-19.

In a memo released after the vote, the county’s office says it expects to help between 3,000 and 3,500 renting households with the new round of funding. So far, the county has paid $44.9 million to utility providers and landlords in order to keep renters in their homes.


“Hamilton County has done a great job getting these federal dollars to the people who need them the most. We’ve already helped over 12,000 households keep the lights on and pay their rent,” says Commission President Stephanie Summerow in the news release. “Our job is not done. Families are still struggling to pay the bills with inflation, higher fuel costs and lost income due to the pandemic.”

How to apply

To apply, applicants need the following:
  • Current or past-due household bills, such as rent or utility bills
  • Paystubs or income verifications for the past 30 days
  • “COVID-19 financial impact details,” or a statement about how you suffered financially due to the pandemic
  • Landlord vendor registration
Checks are made out to landlords directly. The application portal will open on Monday,
Nov. 21 at 9 a.m.

Coming soon: CityBeat Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cincinnati stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 7

Scott Martin
3d ago

unemployment is low. So we give people free rent and utilities, food Stamps, free medical, free phones, . There is no incentive for people to work at all.

Reply(1)
2
Related
wvxu.org

Hamilton Co. residents can apply for rent and utility assistance again starting Monday

A program started to help Hamilton County residents with rent and utility bills during the pandemic is coming back. That effort has been paused since July, but starting Monday, those seeking assistance can go to 513relief.org to apply for a portion of the more than $12 million in federal funds commissioners have allocated toward the initiative. Applicants will need their past-due rent or utility bills, income verification for the past month, a statement about how the pandemic has negatively impacted them financially and registration by their landlord, who will receive the funds directly.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Volunteers provide home maintenance for people in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - About 1,500 volunteers raked leaves, pulled weeds, and cleaned gutters for seniors and homeowners living with disabilities in Bond Hill Saturday as a part of People Working Cooperatively’s annual Prepare Affair event. People Working Cooperatively is a nonprofit in the Cincinnati metro area helping low-income homeowners...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

16 Places in Greater Cincinnati to Get Your Christmas Trees

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! And that means it's time to start looking for a tree to decorate. Keep scrolling to see 16 places where you can get your tree this year, whether you want to cut it yourself, pick up a pre-cut one or get one that you can plant once the holidays are over.
CINCINNATI, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Health department cites three Oxford restaurants with critical violations

Three Oxford-area restaurants were cited for critical violations by the Butler County Health Department this week. Kofenya Coffee on High Street received six critical violations, including the presence of pink slime inside the ice machine, food stored on the ground, poisonous substances such as disinfectant and cleaning products stored next to food, and the presence of live houseflies in the kitchen. Kofenya was also cited for seven non-critical violations, including the buildup of dust in food prep areas and the use of residential food preparation equipment. Kofenya’s equipment was not approved by a testing agency recognized by the Ohio Department of Health.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Animal CARE at critical capacity, seeking help

CINCINNATI — Whether you're looking for a playful pet, one with puppy dog eyes or a furry friend to complete your family circle, chances are you'd have your pick of the litter at Cincinnati Animal Care in Colerain. Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson says the number one thing they...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

200 pounds of marijuana, $350K seized in Butler County investigation

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An undercover task force seized 200 pounds of marijuana and more than $350,000 in cash as part of a months-long investigation. As part of a four-month-long investigation, the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Taskforce executed search warrants at a home on Carlton Drive in Hamilton and another on Oxford Middletown Road in Wayne Township, Sheriff Richard Jones explained.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Holiday donation drive helps give low-income families a Christmas

NEWPORT, Ky. — Organizations and agencies came together Saturday, Nov. 19, for a Holiday Donation Drive. Those from the Northern Kentucky Community Action Committee and Head Start, along with the Kentucky Army National Guard and Newport, Dayton and Fort Thomas police officers were collecting items to help those in need this Christmas.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Report of juveniles fighting downtown near Government Square

CINCINNATI — Report of 15-20 juveniles fighting on Walnut Street downtown, near Government Square, no weapons, no injuries reported. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Which area high schools send the most students to UC?

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
817
Followers
531
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

 https://www.citybeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy