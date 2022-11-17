Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
Upcoming events in Southern Ilinois
Annual 33rd Mayor Ed Quaglia and Attorney Bart Mann Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner at the Herrin Civic Center, November 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or drive thru. Meals are free. For delivery to your home, call Herrin City Clerk, by November 23 at 618-942-3175. Volunteer to be a delivery driver, call Jane Gillespie at 618-925-0082. Chairs for the event are Ryan and Melissa Tanner Farley, Kent Ingersoll and Gillespie. Cheers and thanks to scores of volunteers who prepare, the meal, cook the turkeys, serve and deliver meals to home bound; then turn around and clean up. It is a true community service. Mayor Ed Quaglia began the Annual Thanksgiving Dinner during his first tenure as Herrin Mayor in the 1980's. The City of Herrin has a huge volunteer family for events throughout the year.
KFVS12
Carbondale firefighters rescue alpacas from stalled elevator
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fire department recently helped with an unusual rescue. According to the Carbondale Fire Department, they rescued alpacas from a stalled elevator on Thursday, November 17. They said the “victims” were from Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch in Makanda, Ill. “Called 911 and...
KFVS12
River Valley Craft Club brings in roughly 200 vendors from craft fair in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are in Cape Girardeau this weekend, you might notice all of the traffic. It’s not just from holiday shopping, many people visited one of three craft fairs in town. One of those craft fairs is the 2022 Christmas Craft Expo at the...
KFVS12
Heartland Pets: Meet Fox & Buck
You can adopt Violin and Vidya from Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Heartland Pets on 11/18: Puppy Palooza! Southeast Missouri Pets. Kelly McGowan from Southeast Missouri Pets introduces us to 5 young pups looking for a forever home. Heartland Pets feat. Kissa, Goose and Swan 11/11. Updated: Nov....
KFVS12
National Adoption Day in Marion, Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Eighteen children in southern Illinois have new families. They were all adopted in Marion in on Friday morning, November 18 as part of National Adoption Day. The event took place at the Williamson County Courthouse. National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness...
KFVS12
Old Town Cape to host 4th annual Holiday Bazaar
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape will host the 4th Annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, December 3. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the courtyard area of The Indie House and on N. Frederick Street, between Broadway and Themis. According to a release from...
wrul.com
Animal Neglect Alleged Over Past Several Weeks in Carmi
Three horses have been rescued, another had to be euthanized, and six others are unaccounted for after a disturbing situation of potential animal neglect unfolded right under our noses here in Carmi over the last several weeks. Those who have been involved in the situation are reporting the devastating shape some of the ten horses were in where an Indiana woman was found squatting at the White County Fairgrounds. Those with knowledge of the circumstances say the woman, alleged to be Angela Sue Hileman, works in Darmstadt and was allegedly given permission to utilize the vacant barn by a Carmi woman who wasn’t authorized to give such an approval. One of the horses that was saved by Heartland Equine Rescue suffered from a slab fracture on it’s knee. The other two were chronically stall walking and all were skin and bones as evidenced by pictures WROY/WRUL News has obtained. The horse that had to be euthanized had gotten down in its stall and was unable to regain it’s footing. Both Dr. St. Ledger from Albion and Dr. Haley Edwards from the Carmi Vet Clinic were summoned to try to help the animals. Hileman allegedly brought the animals to Carmi sometime in September and the situation wasn’t resolved until the weekend of November 12th. We checked with White County Sheriff Randy Graves as the fairgrounds is technically not in the municipal jurisdiction. He says no criminal charges are pending and the situation is resolved as far as he knows.
KFVS12
Pharmacists in the Heartland feeling the impact of the amoxicillin shortage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pharmacies across the Heartland are reporting one of the most commonly used antibiotics is in short supply. Amoxicillin isn’t always available for patients. For Cape Girardeau Pharmacist Elizabeth Pham, the nationwide amoxicillin shortage is creating big challenges. “We’re trying every day just to monitor...
KFVS12
Small earthquake recorded near East Cape Girardeau
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Alexander County early Friday morning, November 18. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake registered at 5:13 a.m. nearly two miles southeast of East Cape Girardeau. No one has reported feeling the very light quake. To learn more...
wfcnnews.com
21 children adopted Friday in Marion during "National Adoption Day"
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Around 20 children were adopted on Friday in Williamson County during National Adoption Day. The event took place at the Williamson County Courthouse, and included the adoptions of 21 children and one adult, according to presiding judge Amanda Gott. "I always say that adoptions are the best...
wpsdlocal6.com
Resource Fair returns Monday to connect public with community services
PADUCAH — If you need help with housing, food, employment or general well-being, come to this month’s Community Resource Fair at McCracken County Public Library from 4–6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. Community partners will be on site to offer help and talk about the services they...
wfcnnews.com
Staffing issues force Marion restaurant to temporarily close
MARION - Staffing difficulties have forced a popular Italian restaurant in Marion to temporarily close this weekend. Bennie's Italian Foods, located on Market Street in Marion, announced on their Facebook page that they would be closing early today and will be closed all day tomorrow. "Due to the lack of...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah's downtown Christmas lighting ceremony Tuesday
The Paducah Board of Commissioners invite everyone to the city's holiday lighting ceremony downtown on Tuesday. Carolers and refreshments add to the fun that starts at 5 p.m. on Water Street... in front of the large floodwall opening between Broadway and Jefferson. At 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, the board will “flip...
dailyegyptian.com
The Dawg Pound brings its “Banterra Magic” by being loud and proud
With the football and volleyball teams coming close to the end of their seasons, and men’s and women’s basketball hitting the ground running at the same time as swimming and diving, the Southern Illinois University Dawg Pound is looking at a full calendar to end the year. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Thanksgiving events in the Local 6 area
Turkey Trot 5K/10K run: Hosted by the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward Jones, this race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Registration is from 6 to 7:15 a.m. in the Farmers' Market parking lot on the corner of 2nd and Monroe Streets. Click here for more information.
southernillinoisnow.com
Jeep destroyed by fire on I-57 at Marion-Jefferson County line
The Kell Fire Department reports a 2014 Jeep Patriot that had just left the repair shop was destroyed in a fire on northbound I-57 at the Marion-Jefferson County Line early Friday night. Chief Lonnie McDaneld says the fire in the vehicle owned by Angelica Bickers is believed to be mechanical...
KFVS12
Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
wpsdlocal6.com
Forever Home Friday: lovable, abandoned pup looking for forever home
PADUCAH — 2.5 year old Pinky is an energetic, loving, playful companion, and she's looking for her Forever home. Pinky has been at the McCracken County Humane Society for longer than any other adoptable animal there. She was reportedly abandoned there with her two sisters, but both of them have been adopted.
KFVS12
Crews repair water main break in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A water main break on Perry Avenue has been repaired in Cape Girardeau. Nicolette Brennan, Public Information Manager with the City of Cape Girardeau, said that the water main break was called in over night. At 2:30 p.m., Brennan said the break had been repaired.
