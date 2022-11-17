Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenCambridge, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Massachusetts Black Friday Deals Worth Leaving the House For
It’s coming! Black Friday is this week. The exact date: November 25th which is Black Friday and the day you will find big sales of many of your favorite stores. Traditionally, Black Friday has been the day families and friends head out to the stores super early to be the first to take advantage of amazing deals on things like electronics and hard to find toys. Over the years Black Friday has evolved into more of an online event with more stores offering sales online so you don’t even have to leave the house. This post is not for you however. This post is more so for those who still love the tradition of going out shopping on Black Friday. We have dug up some of the best deals you’ll find in Massachusetts this year. If you find more, please message us so we can add it to the list. These are some of the deals we’ve found that will be offered this Black Friday. Happy shopping and be safe!
WCVB
Amazon Distribution Station in Norwood gearing up for busy holiday season
NORWOOD, Mass. — Amazon’s Distribution Station in Norwood, Massachusetts, is often described as the last mile of the delivery process. On average, 30,000 packages move in and out of the facility every day, but during the holiday season, that number can balloon to 57,000. They’re gearing up for...
The most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Massachusetts, according to Google search data
An analysis of Google Trends determined the top five go-to side dishes in Massachusetts.
nbcboston.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
WCVB
Chef Ming Tsai delivering food, hope to Massachusetts families in need
GARDNER, Mass. — The American Farm Bureau estimates this year's Thanksgiving Dinner costs 20 percent more than it did last year. The local nonprofit, Project Bread, estimates that one in six households in Massachusetts is food insecure, meaning they don't have access to food or enough of it. And there's work being done to bring those numbers down.
Mass. restaurants have igloos for outdoor dining; here’s where to find them
As the months get colder Massachusetts restaurants are bringing back a customer favorite: igloos, large plastic bubbles that you and a couple of your friends can eat inside of while dining outdoors. The igloo trend rose to popularity during the early months of the pandemic as a way for people...
Multiple injuries reported after car barrels through front of Apple Store in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Multiple people were injured when a car crashed through the front of an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building at 94 Derby Street found a gaping hole in the glass facade of the store and a vehicle inside the store.
These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving
When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!
(Photo by Antoni Shkraba) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all sweet treat lovers on the South Shore! The"fastest growing cookie company in America", Crumbl Cookies,is opening its doors in Plymouth in less than a month!
WCVB
Construction worker dead after SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — A man was killed and 19 people were being treated at Boston-area hospitals after an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops just before 11 a.m. Monday. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through...
MassLive.com
Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $370,000
Cristian Reyes ponce bought the property at 3 Greybert Lane, Worcester, from Bernard C Mcnamara and Chelsea S Moskivitz on Nov. 1, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $260. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement sits on a 6,250 square-foot lot.
WCVB
'It means a lot': Thanksgiving food drives held in 2 Boston neighborhoods
BOSTON — Boston city officials joined in efforts to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Saturday, the last weekend before the holiday. Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston police Commissioner Michael Cox teamed up with volunteers in Roxbury to deliver holiday meals to a long line of cars at the annual Thanksgiving turkey drive hosted by "No Books, No Ball," an academic and athletic program that helps hundreds of children.
WCVB
America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration: Thanksgiving Day at 9AM
Celebrate Thanksgiving where the tradition began. WCVB Channel 5 brings you America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration from Plymouth, Massachusetts. Don't miss the encore presentation on Thanksgiving Day at 9AM.
Pawtucket Times
The Paper Store creates a new look for Bellingham
BELLINGHAM – The Paper Store has been a retail business in the Charles River Center at 245 Hartford Ave. for 20 years but the company is now welcoming customers to a larger store there. The new store in a redone commercial space previously housing a Spirit of Halloween and...
nshoremag.com
Holy Cow Ice Cream Wins National Award For Local Favorite Flavor
BONS winner Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe has won national honors for its ice cream flavors. The North American Ice Cream Association named Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – of Gloucester, Peabody, and Salem – the winner of several awards at its annual ice cream competition, held earlier this month in Fort Worth, Texas. The organization’s highest honor, Flavor of the Year, went to Holy Cow’s original flavor Ritzy AF, a salted butter cracker ice cream base, loaded with house-made Ritz Cracker toffee bark. The flavor was introduced last year as a holiday special but sold so well it earned a permanent spot on the menu.
Baker’s Best! Jane’s Favorite Recipes: Tri-Level Brownies
Jane Taylor is excited to share her culinary sweet treat favorites with the Bedford Community. Baking is a favorite pastime. Her greatest joy is spending time with family (including two grandsons) and friends. Pursuing outdoor adventures such as hiking, biking, walking, pickleball, and singing in a local choral group keeps her active outside the kitchen. A Bedford resident for 42 years, Jane is a new contributor to The Bedford Citizen. She and her husband, Tim, raised their two sons, Jeff and Eric, here and are proud to call “Bedford” their home.
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The best experiences to give as gifts
What do you give the person who has everything? Try giving an experience this holiday season. If you’d rather gift your loved one an experience rather than an object this holiday season, New England offers hotel getaways, exciting shows, and adventures in nature. Ahead, check out five local experiences...
rinewstoday.com
Get your holiday(s) on! – RI Christmas Festival
It’s the annual Rhode Island Christmas Festival on November 19 and 20, 2022 at the West Warwick Civic Center, 100 Factory St., West Warwick, RI. Always free admission! Free parking!. Shop with handcrafters, artisans, makers, direct sellers and other small businesses. Entertainment all weekend!. Santa, Family Parade and the...
WMUR.com
Tuscan Village kicks off first annual holiday marketplace
SALEM, N.H. — Shoppers visited Tuscan Village for the first day of their pop-up holiday market. The event showcases 30 vendors selling holiday items during weekends through New Year's Eve. Tuscan Village marketing director Edwin Santana said the vendors sell wares like food, crafts and ornaments. "And then, of...
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
