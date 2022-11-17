ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Andy Reid makes funny admission about game-winning play

The Kansas City Chiefs won another dramatic game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and it turns out Andy Reid called on a familiar play to beat them. The Chiefs’ 30-27 win had a lot of similarities to Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime victory in Week 15 of the 2021 season. In fact, Reid admitted that the Chiefs used the same play in both games to score a go-ahead touchdown with Travis Kelce.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did

If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Jackson State HC Deion Sanders has had talks with two schools

Deion Sanders appears to have the opportunity to jump to a larger program if he wants it, according to a report. Sanders has been in contact with Colorado and South Florida, according to Carl Reed of 247Sports. Though neither of the programs boasts top-tier status, either would be a step up from Jackson State. Colorado could offer Sanders the level of Power 5 resources he likely would be looking for in a school.
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Sends Strong Message To Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a historic loss in Week 10 on the road against the Green Bay Packers, stalling all of their positive momenta. It was the first time in franchise history that they had lost a game they were leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter. There...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

What Bears teammates are telling Velus Jones Jr. after recent benching

Chicago Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t played a down in two weeks, but fortunately his teammates are helping lift his spirits after consecutive healthy scratches. Speaking to reporters ahead of Chicago’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jones Jr. admitted that fellow receivers Dante Pettis and...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Steelers OC Matt Canada Astoundingly Derails 2022 Season By Setting Up Rookie QB Kenny Pickett To Fail

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like they had turned the corner offensively for 30 minutes against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense was balanced and impressive in the first half with Kenny Pickett finding George Pickens for a touchdown and Najee Harris broke an impressive touchdown run. The Steelers entered the locker room with a 20 to 17 lead and all the momentum in the world. They left Acrisure Stadium with a 37-30 defeat and the offense took a giant leap backwards during the last 30 minutes of the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Pro Bowl WR calls Dolphins ‘scariest team in NFL’

While many would give the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles the designation as the NFL’s top team, one former Super Bowl champion is arguing that title actually belongs to the Miami Dolphins. On a recent episode of NFL Gameday Morning, two-time Pro Bowl receiver Emmanuel Sanders stated...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Bengals Make Three Roster Moves

Cincinnati also designated OT Isaiah Prince to return from injured reserve. This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan has harsh words for QB Zach Wilson

Wilson's comments apparently irked the defensive side of the locker room. Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson also exclaimed his deep frustration with how New York's offense has been performing. Ryan, the Jets coach from from 2009 to 2014, said that Wilson's play is a big reason why an otherwise talented...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

ESPN crew takes aim at Kyler Murray’s leadership

Kyler Murray did not play in the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night due to a hamstring injury, but he was still a major topic of conversation during the ESPN broadcast. He probably would have preferred not to be. ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” crew...
Yardbarker

Broncos Waiving RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon fumbled again in the loss to the Raiders and just has not played well at all for Denver this season. If not for injuries, it’s possible this might have happened even sooner. As it is, Gordon will have the chance for a fresh start elsewhere, while the Broncos will move ahead with other players on the roster.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman blasts Cardinals over ’embarrassing’ effort

Troy Aikman did not hold back when watching a pathetic display from the Arizona Cardinals late in their 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night in Mexico City. The Cardinals were down 31-10 against the 49ers in the fourth quarter. San Francisco had the ball at the Arizona 32 and ran a bootleg left. Jimmy Garoppolo threw a pass to George Kittle, who was wide open. Kittle took the pass and raced down the left sideline, breaking a tackle at the 13.
Yardbarker

Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite

As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they know something...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

George Kittle could not believe one move the 49ers made

The San Francisco 49ers have made a good amount of roster moves over the past year, even making Trey Lance their starting quarterback over Jimmy Garoppolo. But there was one move above all the others that had George Kittle stunned. Kittle says he couldn’t believe it when the team traded...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

