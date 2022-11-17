ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itawamba County, MS

wcbi.com

Tupelo police search for woman who has been missing for 10 days

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for a missing woman after she hasn’t been seen in 10 days. This is 48-year-old Candice Adams. She was last seen in the Brighton, Tennessee area but she has a Tupelo address. Her family told the police she has a...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Police investigate Saturday shooting caught on camera

A Columbus man was wounded Saturday evening in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lawrence Drive and Maple Street in East Columbus, Dillon said. The victim was on foot and was shot at...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Columbus police investigating a shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA)- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. The shooting happened at Forrest Boulevard and Maple Street at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Law enforcement do not have any suspects. They did not say if anyone was shot during the shooting. This is a developing story....
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Arrest made following bar shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection to the triple shooting at a Columbus bar. Police identified the suspect as Larry Hudgins. He's charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Nov. 11 at Yo’ Bar on Bluecutt Road. Three people were...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Valentine’s Day romp with inmate leads to guard’s indictment

A former Lowndes County Adult Detention Center officer has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly having sex with an inmate on Valentine’s Day, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Margaret Hughes, 42, had been working at the jail for around a year and turned in her two weeks...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Clay caregiver charged for exploiting vulnerable adult

CLAY COUNTY — A Cedar Bluff woman has been arrested and charged with exploiting a vulnerable adult, according to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott. Lori Chandler, 47, was working as a caregiver when family members determined something wasn’t right and contacted the authorities, Scott said. “(Chandler) had gotten...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Woman arrested for exploitation of vulnerable adult in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County sheriff made an arrest today in the Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult case. 47-year-old Lori Chandler of Cedar Bluff was arrested, and Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing. Chandler’s bond was set at $5,000. Anyone...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested

On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

1 wounded, 1 arrested for Okolona shooting

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was wounded and one person was arrested for a shooting Tuesday evening, Nov. 15 in Okolona. Okolona Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin said the shooting happened shortly before 9:29 at a house on West Wheeler Avenue. The victim was shot in the chest and...
OKOLONA, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Police Department searches for local shoplifters

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Department is searching for local shoplifters. The Four Seasons Farm and Garden store shared a video showing suspects placing store items underneath shirts and leaving out of the store. This is the second time this store has been hit by shoplifters this month.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Update: Missing man with Alzheimer's found safe in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo are asking for your help in finding a missing man with Alzheimer's. Curly Drake, 68, of the Prairie area, was visiting family at North Mississippi Medical Center around 4 p.m. when he disappeared. Drake was wearing a blue hooded shirt, jeans and...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

In-flight emergency happens with CAFB jet

COLUMBUS AFB, Miss. (WTVA) — The military says one of its training jets from Columbus Air Force Base had an in-flight emergency Friday morning. A news release from the Air Force says it happened around 10:45 a.m. The pilot of the T-38C was able to successfully land the jet...
COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS
wtva.com

Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Local Christmas Parades 2022

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Christmas is right around the corner. Here is a schedule of some local Christmas parades taking place in the northeast Mississippi areas. Columbus @3pm Grand Marshall – Aundrea Self “Christmas Around the World”
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

West Point police hold press conference for murder investigation

WEST POINT Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police have made a total of seven arrests in an ongoing investigation into the death of 22-year-old Jerni White. Jaylon Heard, Renaldo Carrothers, Lamarquez Evans, Terrance Rowe, Shaunmicah Strong, and Kevin Holliday Jr. have all been charged with murder. Jaquerius Crawford was...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
TUPELO, MS

