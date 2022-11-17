Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Funeral arrangement set for Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash a plane in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Funeral arrangements are set for the pilot accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a local Walmart. A service remembering his life will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for woman who has been missing for 10 days
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for a missing woman after she hasn’t been seen in 10 days. This is 48-year-old Candice Adams. She was last seen in the Brighton, Tennessee area but she has a Tupelo address. Her family told the police she has a...
Mississippi authorities request help finding two missing children
Mississippi authorities need your help tonight to find two missing children. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 4-year-old Cylis Vaughn and 1-year-old Marlie Vaughn of Columbus, Lowndes County, MS. Cylis Vaughn is described as a white male with blue eyes and blonde hair, last...
Commercial Dispatch
Police investigate Saturday shooting caught on camera
A Columbus man was wounded Saturday evening in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lawrence Drive and Maple Street in East Columbus, Dillon said. The victim was on foot and was shot at...
wtva.com
Columbus police investigating a shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA)- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. The shooting happened at Forrest Boulevard and Maple Street at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Law enforcement do not have any suspects. They did not say if anyone was shot during the shooting. This is a developing story....
wtva.com
Arrest made following bar shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection to the triple shooting at a Columbus bar. Police identified the suspect as Larry Hudgins. He's charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Nov. 11 at Yo’ Bar on Bluecutt Road. Three people were...
tippahnews.com
Mark Hall changes plea, receives maximum sentence in racially-motivated simple-assault case
RIPLEY–Mark Hall will serve 11 months and 29 days after pleading guilty to nine counts of simple assault of nine black Ripley teens. The time is to be served concurrently. At this time, it is unsure where Hall will serve his time. Over the summer, Hall, 49, posted a...
Commercial Dispatch
Valentine’s Day romp with inmate leads to guard’s indictment
A former Lowndes County Adult Detention Center officer has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly having sex with an inmate on Valentine’s Day, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Margaret Hughes, 42, had been working at the jail for around a year and turned in her two weeks...
Commercial Dispatch
Clay caregiver charged for exploiting vulnerable adult
CLAY COUNTY — A Cedar Bluff woman has been arrested and charged with exploiting a vulnerable adult, according to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott. Lori Chandler, 47, was working as a caregiver when family members determined something wasn’t right and contacted the authorities, Scott said. “(Chandler) had gotten...
wcbi.com
Woman arrested for exploitation of vulnerable adult in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County sheriff made an arrest today in the Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult case. 47-year-old Lori Chandler of Cedar Bluff was arrested, and Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing. Chandler’s bond was set at $5,000. Anyone...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested
On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
wtva.com
1 wounded, 1 arrested for Okolona shooting
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was wounded and one person was arrested for a shooting Tuesday evening, Nov. 15 in Okolona. Okolona Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin said the shooting happened shortly before 9:29 at a house on West Wheeler Avenue. The victim was shot in the chest and...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police Department searches for local shoplifters
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Department is searching for local shoplifters. The Four Seasons Farm and Garden store shared a video showing suspects placing store items underneath shirts and leaving out of the store. This is the second time this store has been hit by shoplifters this month.
wtva.com
Update: Missing man with Alzheimer's found safe in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo are asking for your help in finding a missing man with Alzheimer's. Curly Drake, 68, of the Prairie area, was visiting family at North Mississippi Medical Center around 4 p.m. when he disappeared. Drake was wearing a blue hooded shirt, jeans and...
wtva.com
In-flight emergency happens with CAFB jet
COLUMBUS AFB, Miss. (WTVA) — The military says one of its training jets from Columbus Air Force Base had an in-flight emergency Friday morning. A news release from the Air Force says it happened around 10:45 a.m. The pilot of the T-38C was able to successfully land the jet...
wtva.com
Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
wcbi.com
Local Christmas Parades 2022
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Christmas is right around the corner. Here is a schedule of some local Christmas parades taking place in the northeast Mississippi areas. Columbus @3pm Grand Marshall – Aundrea Self “Christmas Around the World”
wcbi.com
West Point police hold press conference for murder investigation
WEST POINT Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police have made a total of seven arrests in an ongoing investigation into the death of 22-year-old Jerni White. Jaylon Heard, Renaldo Carrothers, Lamarquez Evans, Terrance Rowe, Shaunmicah Strong, and Kevin Holliday Jr. have all been charged with murder. Jaquerius Crawford was...
wtva.com
One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Colbert County woman killed after hitting utility pole
A woman was injured and later died after a single-vehicle crash in Colbert County last week.
