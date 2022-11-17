Read full article on original website
Postgame Bonus Podcast: No. 15 Kansas State 48, West Virginia 31
Welcome to the GoPowercat.com Powercat Postgame Review Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald and GPC football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams. Following Saturday night's recording of a road podcast, Fitz has returned to the studio to speak with Big B about the Wildcats 48-31 victory at West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown.
Top247 in-state WR, West Virginia commit Rodney Gallagher visiting Penn State
Penn State is hosting one of the top 2023 recruits in Pennsylvania for a visit this weekend. Top247 Uniontown Laurel Highlands wide receiver and West Virginia commit Rodney Gallagher will be on campus when the Nittany Lions play Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. Gallagher has been committed to West Virginia...
