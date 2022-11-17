Welcome to the GoPowercat.com Powercat Postgame Review Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald and GPC football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams. Following Saturday night's recording of a road podcast, Fitz has returned to the studio to speak with Big B about the Wildcats 48-31 victory at West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO