QUINCY – North Quincy High football player Brian Nguyen missed most of last year's Thanksgiving game against Quincy. During the game, the lineman suffered a serious knee injury, tearing his ACL and meniscus. Instead of battling in the biggest game of the year in the trenches, he spent the game in the hospital. Nguyen made it back to the field to celebrate a 15-12 Raider win. ...

QUINCY, MA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO