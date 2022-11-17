Read full article on original website
The best hardship personal loans if you need cash but have a low credit score
Personal loans are a common way to pay for large expenses like weddings, funerals and home renovations. In fact, personal loan balances are up 31% from last year, according to a TransUnion report. But they can also be used to float the costs of a major emergency or hardship. This is especially handy since sometimes these events can wind up being a lot more costly than we might expect and a basic emergency fund may not suffice.
What Cramer is watching Monday — Iger back at Disney, Amazon holiday forecast, Domino's EV fleet
(DIS): Bob Chapek out as CEO; former CEO Bob Iger back in the top job. Iger can offer a more realistic view of streaming while opening more theme parks and emphasizing them. Also, Iger can make more cost cuts. MoffetttNathanson upgrades the stock to outperform from market perform (buy from hold). Disney stock soars 9.5% in the premarket. I saw the writing on the wall for Chapek and called for his firing the night the company released a terrible quarter on Nov. 8, which revealed brutal streaming losses. Last week, during November's "Monthly Meeting," I reiterated my call for Chapek to go and said the stock would benefit.
What borrowers need to know while student loan forgiveness is in limbo
The White House believes its student loan forgiveness plan will prevail in the courts, but, for now, the financial future of millions of Americans is uncertain. Here's what we know about the legal delays to the policy. After applying for student loan forgiveness, some borrowers are receiving what looks like...
What happens to inflation in 2023?
It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to Earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
Asia-Pacific markets mixed as investors weigh risks
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as investors weigh risks. On Monday, Chinese banks were reportedly encouraged to increase credit to support the economy, especially industries that have been hit harder by Covid. Separately, Chinese local media cited the nation's securities regulator as saying the country needs to improve balance sheets of "good quality" property developers, according to Reuters.
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX owes top 50 creditors over $3 billion, new filing says
A list of FTX's top 50 unsecured creditors shows the largest lender of the bunch is owed more than $226 million. In total, the unsecured claims amount to $3.1 billion. FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month. Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX owes its creditors north of $3...
Thanksgiving airfares up roughly 10% compared with a year prior
The travel industry is bracing for some of the year's busiest days. CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins 'Squawk Box' to break down the details.
Why charitable individual retirement account transfers should be the 'first source of giving' for certain retirees
If you're retired and giving to charity this holiday season, experts say qualified charitable distributions, or QCDs, may trim your 2022 tax bill. QCDs are direct gifts from an individual retirement account to an eligible charity, and may reduce your adjusted gross income. Donors age 70½ or older may use...
Here's why the Fed may have won already but is still acting like nothing has improved
What does the Federal Reserve really want? We have three hardcore regional central bank presidents talking Tuesday: Cleveland Fed's Loretta Mester at 11 a.m. ET, Kansas City Fed's Esther George at 2:15 p.m. ET, and St. Louis Fed's James Bullard at 2:35 p.m. ET. We can bet that they will be one-upping each other about how high they want to take fed funds, the overnight bank lending rate.
Bitcoin hovers near one-week low, and SBF tries to bail out FTX as a third party: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Riot Blockchain CEO Jason Les explains how the company is weathering the bitcoin bear market and how contagion from FTX could affect crypto miners.
Dollar steadies as China Covid fears linger
The dollar pared some of its strong overnight gains on Tuesday after investors flocked to the safe-haven currency on nerves over China's Covid flare ups, though cautious risk sentiment kept the greenback in demand. The fresh bout of risk aversion had weighed particularly on the antipodean currencies — often used...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Carvana, Diamondback Energy and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. China stocks — Growing Covid concerns in China weighed on the Asian market. The. both fell 0.4%. Three people died over the weekend after contracting Covid, the first deaths from the virus that mainland China has recorded since May, when Shanghai was still locked down.
Grayscale refuses to share proof of reserves due to 'security concerns' as shares trade at a 45% discount to bitcoin
Grayscale, the asset manager running the world's largest bitcoin fund, said in a statement Friday that it won't be sharing its proof of reserves with customers. "Due to security concerns, we do not make such on-chain wallet information and confirmation data publicly available through a cryptographic Proof-of-Reserve, or other advanced cryptographic accounting procedure," Grayscale wrote in a statement.
Democratic senators urge regulators to monitor SoFi trading activity, expressing concern during crypto meltdown
Four Democratic lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee urged federal regulators to look into SoFi's cryptocurrency trading activity in a letter on Monday. They homed in on SoFi's February 2022 acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp, which converted SoFi into a bank holding company and, according to lawmakers, subjected it to "consolidated supervision by the Federal Reserve."
Coinbase shares tumble as bitcoin slide continues, investors fear contagion from FTX collapse
Coinbase has lost over a quarter of its value in the past four trading sessions as investors fear more fallout from FTX's collapse. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said his company does not have "any material exposure to FTX," but he has "sympathy for everyone involved." Mizuho analysts wrote in a...
Stock futures are little changed on Monday evening
Stock futures are little changed Monday night as investors worry about the prospect of China reinstating pandemic restrictions. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 6 points and was near the flatline. S&P 500 futures were flat while Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.1%. It follows a volatile trading day...
'We’re alive and kicking': CEO of banking app Dave wants to dispel doubts after this year's 97% stock plunge
Mobile banking app provider Dave has enough cash to survive the current downturn for fintech firms and reach profitability a year from now, according to CEO Jason Wilk. "We're trying to dispel the myth of, 'Hey, this company does not have enough money to make it through'," Wilk said. "We think that couldn't be further from the truth."
Here's when Wall Street thinks inflation could finally end
It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
