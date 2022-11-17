ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Vikings' glaring weakness exposed in blowout loss to Cowboys

Through the first 10 weeks of the season, the Minnesota Vikings cruised to an 8-1 record behind one of the most complete teams the franchise has seen in recent memory. Armed with a fresh new regime that was well-suited to the Vikings' personnel and a few schedule breaks that went their way, it seemed to be smooth sailing on the Nordic seas.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers knew where the ball was headed Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. But they still couldn't stop Travis Kelce. In a 30-27, come-from-behind victory over the host Chargers, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 115 yards and three scores on eight targets, including the game-winner — a 17-yard reception on a drag rub route as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. chased helplessly from behind with 31 seconds left to play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Wilks unsure who'll be Panthers' starting QB vs Broncos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Another week, another quarterback conundrum for Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks said he’ll wait until Wednesday to determine who will start Sunday against the Denver Broncos, with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker all in consideration. “I want to be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams makes statement in Week 12

USC quarterback Caleb Williams shined bright on the biggest stage of his young college career Saturday night. Going up against in-state rival UCLA with a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game on the line, Williams put on a passing clinic in front of nearly 90,000 fans at the Rose Bowl. The Trojans' superstar QB completed 32 of 43 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns in a memorable 48-45 victory over the Bruins.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Browns' frustration mounts as season unravels with 7th loss

CLEVELAND (AP) — Frustrated and flummoxed, Myles Garrett appeared momentarily frozen as well. As his teammates headed toward the locker room Sunday after losing in Detroit, Garrett lingered alone on the bench, slowly peeling tape off his wrists while contemplating another game that didn't go Cleveland's way. The Browns'...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Baltimore defense key to Ravens' 4-game winning streak

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — After recovering a fumble and intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter, Baltimore defensive back Marlon Humphrey said the Ravens were trying to measure up to the defenses that led the franchise to its greatest heights. “That’s kind of what we’re chasing, and we’re...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL Week 11 top plays: Lions leading Giants, Stafford injured, more

Week 11 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, starting with the New York Giants' playing host to the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles' looking to rebound against the Indianapolis Colts. and the Cleveland Browns facing the Buffalo Bills in a game moved to Detroit because of heavy snows in Buffalo.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Is Zach Wilson forcing the Jets into a QB controversy?

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's developmental track is completely askew with the team's emergence. New York fell out of the playoff picture Sunday, from the fifth spot in the AFC to the eighth spot. There's plenty of season left for the Jets to scrap their way back into the Top 7. They are ahead of schedule in their rebuild; no one thought they'd compete until next season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX Sports

What Kyle Pitts' MCL injury means for him and the Falcons

The Falcons' win over the Bears on Sunday has also come with a significant loss, as Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts sustained a knee injury that could end his season early. Pitts, 22, left Sunday's game in the third quarter after taking a hit just above his knee from Bears safety Eddie Jackson on a catch across the middle. He did not return, and Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday that he was "out in the short term." NFL Network reported that Pitts tore the medial collateral ligament in his knee, an injury that typically requires at least six weeks to recover, and the Falcons have seven weeks remaining in the regular season. Pitts is seeking a second opinion before deciding on whether to undergo surgery on his knee.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Bengals, Burrow look to keep momentum after beating Steelers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said Sunday's 37-30 win over the Steelers was “one of my favorites since I've been here.”. Despite being without receiver Ja'Marr Chase and losing running back Joe Mixon to a concussion, the Bengals took control in the second half. The third-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve

ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Can the Arizona Cardinals save their season in Mexico City?

The Arizona Cardinals gained new life with a win over the defending Super Bowl champions last week, a 27-17 victory against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. However, the 4-6 Cardinals still have an uphill climb to make the postseason. Even worse, they play one of the hottest teams in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers, in Mexico City on Monday Night Football, probably without the services of Kyler Murray.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Broncos waive Gordon after another fumble leads to a loss

DENVER (AP) — Melvin Gordon's butterfingers finally cost him not just his starting job in Denver but his roster spot altogether. The Broncos waived their veteran running back Monday, a day after his fumble at the goal line proved costly in their 22-16 overtime loss to the Los Vegas Raiders that sent them tumbling into the AFC West basement at 3-7.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Falcons' Pitts on injured reserve with ailing right knee

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was placed on injured reserve on Monday with an ailing right knee. Coach Arthur Smith added that it’s too early to know if Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft pick last year and a Pro Bowl pick as a rookie, will need surgery. He will miss at least the next four games.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Eagles hope 6th 9-1 start in team history is Super Bowl sign

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni whipped off his visor, stood on a bench and shouted in pumped-up excitement toward a small group of Eagles fans that had come to root for their team in yet another victory. The Eagles coach was just getting started in letting his emotions spill...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

