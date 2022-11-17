ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Yardbarker

Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts

The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Giants could sign former hated rival?

The San Francisco Giants may finally be getting revenge for Brian Wilson switching up on them nearly a decade ago. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports on Friday that the Giants are showing interest in free agent closer Kenley Jansen, who was a thorn in their sides for many years. Jansen spent 12 seasons from 2010 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco’s hated division rivals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Pirates sign 3B Miguel Andújar to 1-year deal for $1,525,000

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Recently acquired third baseman Miguel Andújar and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a $1,525,000, one-year contract on Friday. Andújar, claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sept. 25, hit .250 with nine RBIs in nine games with the Pirates. His salary was $1.3 million this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

San Francisco Giants showing interest in 3-time All-Star closer

As the MLB hot stove heats up and free agency is on the horizon, several teams across the league will be looking to make upgrades to their rosters this winter. One team looking to make a splash and build out their bullpen is the San Francisco Giants, who ranked middle of the pack in the National League with a pedestrian 64% save percentage in 2022, according to Baseball Reference. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Giants have expressed interest in former All-Star closer Kenley Jansen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Yankees' Jose Trevino wears full uniform for son's career day

Jose Trevino had a breakout season in his first year with the New York Yankees, and he is making some more new fans in the offseason as well. Trevino showed up to career day at his son's school to discuss what he does for a living. In an unforgettable gesture, Trevino showed up wearing his full Yankees uniform and catcher's gear.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Brewers acquire Guerra from Rays as part of bullpen makeover

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-hander Javy Guerra from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday as part of a series of moves that reshape their bullpen. In other transactions announced Friday night, the Brewers non-tendered right-handers Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave and Luis Perdomo. Earlier in the day, the Colorado Rockies claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from Cincinnati on Friday night in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Casey Legumina to the Reds. Farmer gives the Twins middle infield flexibility regardless of whether they get a new deal done this winter with free agent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

