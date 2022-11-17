Read full article on original website
Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders
Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
NPR
The shooting at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club was horrific, police chief says
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Adrian Vasquez, chief of police, about the investigation into the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub. Investigators are looking into whether it was a hate crime. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. With us now, the police chief of Colorado Springs, Adrian Vasquez. Chief, thank you so much...
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
NPR
The Colorado Springs mayor reflects on the Club Q shooting
We're going to start with the latest information about another horrific act of gun violence in the United States, a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs just before midnight last night where five people were killed and at least 25 others were wounded. Police have identified a man named Anderson Lee Aldrich as a suspect, and they say he was quickly confronted by patrons and taken into custody by police. Hours before the attack, Club Q, where the shooting took place, posted on Facebook about a brunch they were planning for this morning to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors transgender people who have lost their lives because of anti-transgender violence. To this point, though, police have not yet determined or have not yet disclosed a possible motivation, so it isn't clear whether this was a hate crime.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee...
Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law
DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says...
NPR
5 people were killed and 18 wounded in shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs
The latest on a shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs, CO. Police report at least 5 dead. We're still learning details about the deadly shooting in Colorado last night. Shortly after midnight, a shooter entered Colorado Springs' Club Q, an LGBTQ establishment, and according to police, the shooter immediately opened fire. At least five people have been killed and 18 have been injured, but we hear those numbers might change. We're joined now by Colorado Public Radio's Dan Boyce. Good morning, Dan.
NPR
Two patrons confronted the man who opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs
A 22-year-old suspect has been taken into custody after five people were killed and at least 25 were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub late Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities said. Authorities credit two "heroic" patrons who confronted and fought the gunman. Mayor John Suthers told NPR's...
Community College of Philadelphia Transgender Day of Remembrance follows Colorado LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting
CCP students and staff gathered outside the front of the Bonnell Building Monday to remember transgender victims of violence. Five people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado Springs.
NPR
What we know so far about the Colorado Springs shooting
Police continue to investigate after a gunman killed five people and injured 18 others at an LGBTQ nightclub late Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colo. Seventeen people were injured because of a gunshot wound, while another victim sustained other injuries, police said Monday afternoon. At least one other person and likely...
NPR
News brief: Colorado Springs shooting, climate summit ends, World Cup begins
Police in Colorado Springs, Colo., are investigating why a gunman opened fire in an LGBTQ nightclub late Saturday night. Five people were killed, 25 others were hurt in the attack at Club Q before patrons subdued that gunman. MARTÍNEZ: Colorado Public Radio's Dan Boyce is here to catch us up...
NPR
UC students on strike say they are overworked and underpaid
University of California graduate students walked off the job this week. The nearly 50,000 striking academic workers are asking for better pay and benefits. Nearly 50,000 academic workers across the University of California system walked off the job this week. It is the U.S. labor movement's largest work stoppage this year. After more than a year of bargaining, teaching assistants, researchers, post-doctoral students and others represented by the United Auto Workers left their classrooms and labs, demanding significantly higher pay and better benefits. NPR's Eric Westervelt has the story.
NPR
Elderly people who survived Hurricane Ian are faced with a choice: to stay or to go?
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Oh, victory in Jesus. DANIELLE KAYE, BYLINE: In a parking lot surrounded by barren trees, dozens of people gather under a tent. It's Sunday morning at Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers. Service has been held outside since Hurricane Ian flooded their building. ROBERT WALKER: And I...
NPR
Newly elected LA County sheriff Robert Luna inherits a deeply troubled department
Voters in Los Angeles have ousted their sheriff after just one term. Alex Villanueva wasn't exactly the progressive reformer that he'd pledged to be, doing things like launching criminal investigations into his critics. And now retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna confronts what to do with the deeply troubled department. Frank Stoltze of member station KPCC in Los Angeles joins us.
