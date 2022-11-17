ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colorado Springs mayor reflects on the Club Q shooting

We're going to start with the latest information about another horrific act of gun violence in the United States, a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs just before midnight last night where five people were killed and at least 25 others were wounded. Police have identified a man named Anderson Lee Aldrich as a suspect, and they say he was quickly confronted by patrons and taken into custody by police. Hours before the attack, Club Q, where the shooting took place, posted on Facebook about a brunch they were planning for this morning to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors transgender people who have lost their lives because of anti-transgender violence. To this point, though, police have not yet determined or have not yet disclosed a possible motivation, so it isn't clear whether this was a hate crime.
Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law

DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says...
5 people were killed and 18 wounded in shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs

The latest on a shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs, CO. Police report at least 5 dead. We're still learning details about the deadly shooting in Colorado last night. Shortly after midnight, a shooter entered Colorado Springs' Club Q, an LGBTQ establishment, and according to police, the shooter immediately opened fire. At least five people have been killed and 18 have been injured, but we hear those numbers might change. We're joined now by Colorado Public Radio's Dan Boyce. Good morning, Dan.
What we know so far about the Colorado Springs shooting

Police continue to investigate after a gunman killed five people and injured 18 others at an LGBTQ nightclub late Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colo. Seventeen people were injured because of a gunshot wound, while another victim sustained other injuries, police said Monday afternoon. At least one other person and likely...
UC students on strike say they are overworked and underpaid

University of California graduate students walked off the job this week. The nearly 50,000 striking academic workers are asking for better pay and benefits. Nearly 50,000 academic workers across the University of California system walked off the job this week. It is the U.S. labor movement's largest work stoppage this year. After more than a year of bargaining, teaching assistants, researchers, post-doctoral students and others represented by the United Auto Workers left their classrooms and labs, demanding significantly higher pay and better benefits. NPR's Eric Westervelt has the story.
Newly elected LA County sheriff Robert Luna inherits a deeply troubled department

Voters in Los Angeles have ousted their sheriff after just one term. Alex Villanueva wasn't exactly the progressive reformer that he'd pledged to be, doing things like launching criminal investigations into his critics. And now retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna confronts what to do with the deeply troubled department. Frank Stoltze of member station KPCC in Los Angeles joins us.
