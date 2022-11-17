You've got to just say hey, Reggie. RASCOE: (Laughter). And that pretty much sums up working from home since the pandemic began. It's also a perfect way to introduce our next guest, David Sax. Like millions of us, in March of 2020, he was thrown into a digital world full of Zoom, virtual school and online grocery orders. And though we still had contact with one another, there was a sense that something essential was not right. It was missing, lost. In his new book, David Sax explores what the digital world takes from us. It's called "The Future Is Analog."

