Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
NPR
Director Luca Guadagnino talks new Salvatore Ferragamo documentary
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with director Luca Guadagnino about his new documentary Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams. If you are a lover of fine shoes or fashion history, then you surely know the name of Salvatore Ferragamo. Across a decades-long career that incredibly began when he was just a child, he dressed everyone from Hollywood stars to European royalty to fashion lovers worldwide. His shoes, known for their comfortable fit, as well as his innovative designs and materials. Now, in a new documentary, we learn about the man behind the label and what motivated his obsession with the art and craft of making shoes.
Britney Spears' Former Assistant Felicia Culotta Reveals If She Speaks To The Pop Star After Conservatorship Drama: 'I Write All The Time'
Though Britney Spears is a free woman after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she hasn't reached out to her ex-assistant Felicia Culotta. “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” Culotta said in a new interview. However, Culotta, who was close with the pop star, 40, when she was first starting to rise to fame, admitted she has attempted to get in touch. “I write all the time,” Culotta said. “I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very...
NPR
'The Fablemans' is a love letter to film and family
Playwright Tony Kushner has worked with Steven Spielberg on four movies. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Kushner about the latest collaboration, "The Fabelmans," which explores Spielberg's childhood. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. "The Fabelmans" is a romantic and sharp-eyed love letter to film and family. The Oscar buzz and critical acclaim is...
NPR
A spoiler-free conversation with one of the stars of the 'Knives Out' sequel
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Janelle Monáe about her role in the new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Imagine this. A friend - a very successful friend - invites his old gang, his besties, to a weekend away. It's a time to hang out at his amazing island estate, have some food and drinks, and play a murder mystery game. But it soon becomes clear it is not all fun and games.
NPR
We're already in the promised digital Utopia — and it's failing
You've got to just say hey, Reggie. RASCOE: (Laughter). And that pretty much sums up working from home since the pandemic began. It's also a perfect way to introduce our next guest, David Sax. Like millions of us, in March of 2020, he was thrown into a digital world full of Zoom, virtual school and online grocery orders. And though we still had contact with one another, there was a sense that something essential was not right. It was missing, lost. In his new book, David Sax explores what the digital world takes from us. It's called "The Future Is Analog."
NPR
Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck go on a Thanksgiving adventure in a new podcast for kids
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with director Lee Overtree and voice actor Eric Bauza about their holiday podcast for kids, "Bugs and Daffy's Thanksgiving Adventure." Are you headed out on a long car trip this Thanksgiving? Well, so are Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck in a holiday-themed podcast, "Bugs and Daffy's Thanksgiving Road Trip." It might be just the thing to keep your little ones entertained.
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
A warning - this episode contains explicit language and discussion of sexual assault. Welcome to a very special weekend edition of NPR's POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR. Today, we're presenting the third and final installment of Screening Ourselves, a series created by our host, Aisha Harris. Hey, Aisha. HARRIS: Hey, Linda....
NPR
K-Pop gets the Broadway treatment in a new musical about the industry
A new Broadway musical follows how global K-Pop superstars put everything on the line when one singer tries to dismantle one of the largest record labels in the industry. The South Korean cultural phenomenon K-pop gets the Broadway treatment when a new musical simply called "KPOP" opens this week. Reporter Jeff Lunden spoke with the creators of the show.
‘The Making of The Rings of Power’ Debuts on Prime Video, Offering Behind-the-Scenes Looks (TV News Roundup)
Behind-the-scenes looks at Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” are now available for streaming through X-Ray, providing insight into the making of all eight episodes from the show’s first season. The all-new series of bonus clips is titled “The Making of ‘The Rings of Power.’” In diving into the elaborate production of the spin-off series, viewers dig deeper into the lore of J.R.R. Tolkien’s literary universe, including the painstaking attention to detail from artisans on staff such as set decorators, costume designers and makeup artists. The new content will also include footage from production, sneak peeks...
Ariana Grande Goes Blonde in ‘60s Mod-Inspired Promo for New Fragrances: Watch
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Back to blonde! Ariana Grande is sporting a new look for the retro-style video introducing her “first ever fragrance duo,” Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush, due out next month. In the 16-second clip, posted to her Instagram Reels on Sunday (Nov. 20), Grande channels ‘60s mod-style in two different outfits. The teaser starts with Grande strutting toward a Vespa while wearing white ballet flats before we get a...
NPR
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of 'Free To Be... You and Me'
Fifty years ago this month, a particular album was released. It was a personal project that would go on to become a gold record and a television special and a book and a foundation and the anthem of a generation. Deena Prichep tells the story of "Free To Be... You And Me."
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham Stops By Trending With Walter
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham stops by Trending with one of his characters, Walter. The comedian talks all about his upcoming Comedy Central special and the longevity of his career.
NPR
My Unsung Hero series: A man rethinks his instinct to be sarcastic
Audio will be available later today. In this week's "Unsung Hero" installment, a man is asked to rethink his instinct to be sarcastic with his friends.
New this week: Lizzo, ‘Criminal Minds’ and ‘The Woman King’
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. MOVIES — When the Mars Rover Opportunity, nicknamed Oppy, launched in 2003, it was only supposed to last 90 sols (or Mars days). But 15 years later it was still […]
NPR
Artist Patti Smith on her latest photography book 'A Book of Days'
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with artist, writer and photographer Patti Smith about her latest book, "A Book of Days."
