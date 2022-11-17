Read full article on original website
Related
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
NPR
Are Twitter's days numbered after Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of the company?
Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of Twitter has led to the departure of nearly half of Twitter's staff, including engineers who are crucial to the maintenance of the platform's infrastructure and security. This all has sparked questions about whether Twitter is going to survive at all and what the impact would be. For more, we're joined by Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist for The Wall Street Journal. Thanks so much for being here, Joanna.
NPR
K-Pop gets the Broadway treatment in a new musical about the industry
A new Broadway musical follows how global K-Pop superstars put everything on the line when one singer tries to dismantle one of the largest record labels in the industry. The South Korean cultural phenomenon K-pop gets the Broadway treatment when a new musical simply called "KPOP" opens this week. Reporter Jeff Lunden spoke with the creators of the show.
NPR
Elon Musk allows Donald Trump back on Twitter
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated under the social media company's owner, billionaire Elon Musk. Musk polled Twitter users on Friday and Saturday asking them whether Trump should be reinstated, and a narrow majority voted for Trump. On Saturday evening, Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." The Latin phrase means "the voice of the people is the voice of god."
NPR
Elon Musk says he's reinstating Trump's Twitter account
After conducting an online poll, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk says he's reinstating the account of former president Donald Trump. Former President Donald Trump has a Twitter account again, courtesy of new CEO Elon Musk. Trump was kicked off Twitter and many other platforms after the January 6 insurrection. The company said he had glorified violence, violating its terms of service. And this comes just days after Trump announced that he's running for president again. We're joined now by NPR's Camila Domonoske to learn about the latest developments. Good morning, Camila.
Comments / 0