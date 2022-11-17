Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
The rise and fall of FTX
If there's one crypto bro who broke out into popular culture, it's 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried. He was on billboards in major cities, on the cover of Forbes and Fortune magazine. His company FTX ran a Super Bowl ad starring Larry David and others with Giselle Bundchen and Tom Brady. A couple of weeks ago, he was worth $16 billion, on paper at least. And then his whole empire collapsed. Nick Fountain from our Planet Money podcast has been tracking this story, and he's with us now to tell us more. Nick, thank you so much for joining us.
NPR
Meet The Everyday Crypto Investors Caught Up In The FTX Implosion
Jake Thacker of Portland, Ore. says he had $70,000 trapped in FTX when the the cryptocurrency exchange collapsed this month. That money may be gone. And he's not the only one. The company's bankruptcy filing says it could owe money to more than a million people. NPR's Chris Arnold reports...
Twitter engineers heed the chief’s call to headquarters, Musk posts images
Musk had instructed staff to decide by Thursday afternoon whether to sign up for his "very hardcore" version of "Twitter 2.0" or resign.
NPR
Life Kit: How to get into credit card points
Prices inching ever higher, that ever-growing holiday gift list - there are a lot of reasons to want to stretch your dollars these days. If you have good credit, collecting credit card points and rewards can be a great way to subsidize your spending and even get some freebies. Life Kit's Andee Tagle has a beginner's guide to making the most of credit card points.
NPR
Are Twitter's days numbered after Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of the company?
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist for The Wall Street Journal about Twitter's impact, and what would be lost if the social network collapsed. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of Twitter has led to the departure of nearly half of Twitter's staff, including...
NPR
Elon Musk allows Donald Trump back on Twitter
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated under the social media company's owner, billionaire Elon Musk. Musk polled Twitter users on Friday and Saturday asking them whether Trump should be reinstated, and a narrow majority voted for Trump. On Saturday evening, Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." The Latin phrase means "the voice of the people is the voice of god."
NPR
Elon Musk's backers cheer him on, even if they aren't sure what he's doing to Twitter
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has not exactly taken off like a rocket. After trying desperately to get out of the $44 billion purchase, he faced a court battle for reneging. So he went through with it, while complaining that he was "obviously overpaying." Mass layoffs and mass resignations have left Twitter a shadow of its former self. And Musk's decision to put blue checkmarks — Twitter's confirmation of a user's identity — up for purchase has scared away advertisers, who provide nearly all of the company's revenue.
NPR
Elon Musk says he's reinstating Trump's Twitter account
After conducting an online poll, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk says he's reinstating the account of former president Donald Trump. Former President Donald Trump has a Twitter account again, courtesy of new CEO Elon Musk. Trump was kicked off Twitter and many other platforms after the January 6 insurrection. The company said he had glorified violence, violating its terms of service. And this comes just days after Trump announced that he's running for president again. We're joined now by NPR's Camila Domonoske to learn about the latest developments. Good morning, Camila.
Comments / 0