Burke County, GA

Maryland Attempted Murder suspect shot during Burke County stand-off, used toddlers as human shields

By D.V. Wise
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An Attempted Murder suspect from Baltimore, Maryland, was shot Wednesday night by members of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office SRT (Special Response Team) team after a nearly five-hour-long standoff.

On Wednesday, November 16th, around 8:40 p.m., Deputies met with the victim, Rebecca Crews, at regarding a domestic violence incident where she escaped her apartment.

Crews reported she was physically assaulted and held against her will by 33-year-old Kevin McCardell, with whom she shares two toddlers (ages 1 and 2).

The woman said she hid in the woods for several hours until a family member picked her up and took her to the Sheriff’s Office.

While speaking with Crews, Deputies learned McCardell had outstanding felony warrants stemming from a June 2022 domestic violence incident in Baltimore. The warrants are for Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Attempted First Degree Murder.

Around 10:30 Wednesday night, investigators went to the home at 165 Southside Drive, to conduct a welfare check on the children and follow up on the abuse allegations.

They were met at the door by a gun-toting McCardell, who while holding both children in his arms, pointed the weapon at deputies, and fired a shot. The suspect went back into the apartment, came back to the door, and fired a second shot. Deputies returned fire and McCardell barricaded himself in the residence, firing a third shot.

A SRT negotiator made telephone contact with McCardell through his father, and spent several hours negotiating his surrender.

Over the course of the negotiations, McCardell was erratic and threatened to kill law enforcement.

The negotiations resulted in McCardell coming to the door. That’s when the SRT Team deployed a distraction device and McCardell again, while holding his children in his arms, revealed a handgun and pointed it at law enforcement, while using the children as human shields.

A BCSO SRT team member fired his weapon, hitting McCardell in the leg. He was taken into custody at 3:30 Thursday morning.

McCardell transported to Augusta University Medical Center, where he remains until booking.

The children were rescued, treated by Burke County EMA, and given back to Rebecca Crews, their mother.

No additional injuries were sustained.

The BCSO SRT Team and Hostage Negotiation Team assisted with tactical operations and negotiations. Waynesboro Police, Georgia State Patrol, Burke County EMA and Burke County 911 also assisted during the operation.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Thursday morning, NewsChannel 6 will be in attendance.

This is a developing story.

