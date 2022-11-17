PREP FOOTBALL: John Maffei's playoff picks

Friday's games

All games kickoff at 7 p.m.

OPEN DIVISION FINAL

(2) Lincoln (10-1) vs. (1) Carlsbad (10-1) at Snapdragon Stadium

Preview: Lincoln, the Western League champion, is seeded No. 2, but ranked No. 1 in the U-T Poll. The Hornets’ offense revolves around RB Roderick Robinson, a Georgia commit who averages 11.9 yards on 157 carries with 28 TDs. QB KJ Chatham has thrown for 1,572 yards and 16 TDs. The defense has allowed 113 points after shutting out Madison 23-0 in the semifinals. DJ Peevy, a USC commit, has 21 tackles, 10 TFL and 16 sacks. OLB Chris Fewell, a San Diego State commit, has 35 tackles and 6½ sacks. The defense has 12 interceptions, led by Josiah Cox, who has three. Lincoln’s lone loss was 14-7 to Bishop Alemany, which is 3-8. … Carlsbad, the Avocado League champion, is seeded No. 1, but ranked No. 2 in the U-T Poll. The Lancers have won nine in a row since a 35-18 loss to Inglewood, which is 12-0 and ranked No. 11 in the state. The Lancers attack behind QB Julian Sayin, who has thrown for 2,620 yards with 27 TDs and three interceptions. RB Mason Walsh has 1,094 yards and 15 TDs. WR Justin Johnson, a Fordham commit, has 30 catches for 708 yards and 10 TDs. TE Zack Marshall is committed to Michigan. The defense has allowed 143 points, led by LB Thomas McCormick with 84 tackles, 16 TFL, and four interceptions. Luke Ferrelli has 66 tackles while Cassius Murphy has 19 TFL and six sacks. … Lincoln is ranked No. 17 in the state, Carlsbad is No. 16. … Lincoln’s opponents have a combined record of 51-59, Carlsbad’s are 58-52. … The teams have one common opponent. Lincoln beat Mater Dei Catholic 56-20. Carlsbad beat the Crusaders 36-35 in OT. … Lincoln is 9-7 in championship games. Carlsbad, which is in its third straight title game, is 6-7, losing the last two to Helix and Cathedral Catholic. Carlsbad and Lincoln have played four times with Carlsbad leading the series 3-1.

Note: This is the 16 th time in San Diego Section history that the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked teams have played. The No. 2 team holds a 12-3 advantage, including Lincoln’s 24-12 win over No. 1 Madison earlier this month.

Next: Winner advances to the State Championship

Prediction: Carlsbad 21, Lincoln 20

DIVISION I SEMIFINALS

(5) El Camino (9-3) at (1) Mission Hills (8-3)



Preview: El Camino dominated Scripps Ranch 35-6 in a first-round win, then upset No. 4 Helix 19-14. The Wildcats have won four in a row since a 14-13 loss to Mission Hills in Avocado League play. … Mission Hills has won six in a row, including 42-0 over St. Augustine last week, and boasts a defense that has allowed 131 points. El Camino is ranked No. 78 in the state. Mission Hills is No. 54.

Prediction: Mission Hills 24, El Camino 21

(3) Mater Dei Catholic (7-4) at (2) Cathedral Catholic (6-5)

Preview: Mater Dei Catholic lost its first four games of the season but has won seven straight, including 41-9 over La Costa Canyon last week. The Crusaders have outscored their opponents 282-9 in that stretch. … Cathedral Catholic, a state champion last season, played one of the toughest schedules in the nation, struggled early, but has won three in a row, including 30-16 over Torrey Pines last week. … Mater Dei Catholic is ranked No. 60 in the state. Cathedral Catholic is No. 58.

Prediction: Mater Dei Catholic 27, Cathedral Catholic 24

DIVISION II SEMIFINALS

(5) Mira Mesa (9-3) at (1) Granite Hills (9-2)

Preview: Mira Mesa has won four in a row, including a 38-21 first-round win over Otay Ranch and 35-33 over Christian last week. The Marauders have outscored those four teams 146-91. …. Granite Hills, the Grossmont Hills League champion, has won five in a row, including 56-25 over La Jolla last week. The Eagles have outscored those five teams 232-72. … Mira Mesa is No. 175 in the state. Granite Hills is No. 75.

Prediction: Granite Hills 35, Mira Mesa 20

(3) Ramona (7-4) at (2) Central Union (7-3)

Preview: Ramona has won three in a row, including over San Marcos last week. … Central Union has won six in a row, including archrival Brawley last week. Central Union has outscored those six teams 116-44. Ramona is No. 152 in the state. Central Union is No. 160.

Prediction: Central Union 28, Ramona 24

DIVISION III SEMIFINALS

(4) Bishop’s (9-2) at (1) University City (9-2)

Preview: Bishop’s, the Central League champion, has won six straight, outscoring those opponents 262-84. … University City, the City League champion, has won seven in a row, outscoring those teams 316-130. … University City beat Bishop’s 49-46 in a September game. … Bishop’s is ranked No. 190 in the state. University City is No. 132.

Prediction: University City 35, Bishop’s 33

(3) Del Norte (7-4) at (2) Point Loma (9-2)

Preview: Del Norte advanced with a 27-7 win over San Pasqual. … Point Loma advanced with a 42-14 win over Morse. … Del Norte is ranked No. 218 in the state. Point Loma is No. 120.

Prediction: Point Loma 31, Del Norte 27

DIVISION IV SEMIFINALS

(5) Mission Bay (8-4) at (1) Fallbrook (8-3)

Preview: Mission Bay got off to a 6-2 start, lost to Point Loma and Morse, but bounced back with a first-round win over Westview and beat Montgomery last week. … Fallbrook’s best season since 2003 continued with a 47-21 win over Francis Parker. The Warriors could get star RB Chris Bausch back from injury this week. Mission Bay is No. 362 in the state. Fallbrook is 217.

Prediction: Fallbrook 35, Mission Bay 21

(7) Palo Verde Valley (11-1) at (3) Coronado (7-3)

Preview: Palo Verde Valley, the Desert League champion, lost its opener to Calexico but has ripped off 11 wins in a row, including a 36-27 first-round win over Mount Miguel and a quarterfinal win over La Jolla Country Day. Palo Verde is making a 220-mile drive to Coronado. … Coronado, a defense-first team, has allowed 149 points this season, including a 34-21 win over Chula Vista last week. … Palo Verde Valley is ranked No. 298 in the state. Coronado is No. 457.

Prediction: Palo Verde Valley 31, Coronado 17

DIVISION V SEMIFINALS

(5) Mar Vista (7-5) at (1) Crawford (10-1)

Preview: Mar Vista has won its last five, including 69-40 over Hoover in the first round and 40-35 over Army-Navy last week. … Crawford has won nine in a row, including 35-21 over Mar Vista in Week 1. Crawford’s lone loss was to La Jolla Country Day in Week 2. Mar Vista is ranked No. 559 in the state. Crawford is No. 411.

Prediction: Crawford 38, Mar Vista 27

(3) Classical Academy (8-3) vs. (2) Escondido Charter (9-2) at Valley Center HS

Preview: Classical Academy has allowed just 96 points this season, but 16 of those came in a 16-8 loss to Escondido Charter in the last regular-season game. … Escondido Charter has scored 432 points this season, including a 49-0 win last week over El Cajon Valley. … Classical Academy is ranked No. 489 in the state. Escondido Charter is No. 354.

Prediction: Escondido Charter 24, Classical Academy 21

8-MAN FINAL

Saturday at Escondido HS, 7:30 p.m.

(2) St. Joseph Academy (9-1) vs. (1) Victory Christian Academy (10-0)

Preview: St. Joseph Academy has won four in a row and averages 7.0 yards on 395 rushes with 38 TDs. … Victory Christian has allowed only 59 points this season and has five shutouts. Offensively, the team averaged 8.6 yards on 263 rushes. … The teams played in early October with Victory Christian winning 27-8.

Prediction: Victory Christian Academy 35, St. Joseph Academy 24

Last week: 20-4

Season: 119-37

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .