Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott "very optimistic" about returning this week

By Josh Clark
 4 days ago

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is feeling good about his chances of returning to the lineup this Sunday when Dallas takes on the Minnesota Vikings.

Elliott missed the last two games with a sprained knee but has been able to get in limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday, leading him to believe he has a shot to suit up on Sunday.

“I’m definitely very optimistic about this week," Elliott said after practice Thursday. "Barring any setbacks the next couple of days, I’m feeling good. I feel as good as I’ve felt since the injury this early in a week. I think I’m in a good spot.”

Tony Pollard has made the most of his opportunities in Elliott's absence, carrying the ball 36 times for 246 yards and four touchdowns in both games.

