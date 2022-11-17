670 staff predictions: Bears-Falcons

(670 The Score) The Bears (3-7) visit the Falcons (4-6) on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

WBBM Newsradio 780 will carry the game, with kickoff set for noon.

Our 670 The Score pregame show with Mike Mulligan, Patrick Mannelly and Anthony Herron will start at 9 a.m. and run up until kickoff. Our postgame show with Mulligan and Mannelly will start just after the final buzzer. Listen to our live stream here.

You can check out all of 670’s preview coverage of the Bears-Falcons matchup by clicking here . Below are game predictions from our 670 hosts, producers and writers.

David Haugh (5-5): Falcons 34, Bears 29

Nothing about this Bears defense suggests improvement. Not even the struggling Falcons figure to struggle moving the ball and scoring points against the Bears. Justin Fields will make more history with another 100-yard rushing game and the offense will keep progressing, but that still won’t be enough to prevent a fourth straight loss. What a long month.

Danny Parkins (6-4): Bears 30, Falcons 24

Justin Fields gets a win in his home state and quiets the inane chatter of “winzzzz” for the undermanned Bears – for at least a week.

Matt Spiegel (7-3): Bears 27, Falcons 23

The Bears’ offense delivers as it has, but it’s the defense that steps up to help Justin Fields get a win in his hometown. Forcing a big turnover on downs in the final minute seals Chicago’s win.

Chris Tannehill (7-3): Falcons 34, Bears 29

This is one of the toughest games to pick all season. The Falcons aren’t particularly impressive at 4-6, but they can run the ball (4.9 yards per carry) and the Bears still have issues stopping the run. Atlanta didn’t get its running game going in a loss to Carolina last week, but I think the Falcons will get back on track while utilizing Cordarrelle Patterson in multiple ways. Georgia native Justin Fields will be playing in front of friends and family and on a fast turf, so he's going to have to do it himself if the Bears are going to pull this one off. I don't think he will.

Shane Riordan (3-7): Bears 35, Falcons 21

I got my pick in a day late because I was waiting to see the status of Dane Cruikshank on the Friday injury report. He has officially been ruled out, but I think the Bears have just enough to persevere without Daniel Cruikshank (can someone tell me who Daniel Cruikshank is?). Justin Fields rushes for 150 yards, throws for 250 yards and the Bears reign victorious in the strip club capital of the United States, Atlanta.

Adam Studzinski (4-6): Bears 27, Falcons 20

The Bears defense is overdue for a few takeaways, and the Falcons seem desperate to give the ball away at any moment. Justin Fields throwing for 200 yards and a couple touchdowns would be nice against a bad Falcons secondary, but I'd settle for 300 rushing yards or something casual like that. I can't wait for people to say it's a bad win because they'd lose draft position!

Chris Emma (7-3): Bears 31, Falcons 28

Count me in the company of those who believe the Bears need to earn a few wins as they build their culture. This is an opportunity to do so down in Atlanta, and Justin Fields will lead the way to victory as Chicago halts a three-game losing skid.

Cam Ellis (5-5): Falcons 34, Bears 28

There are two equally powerful stakes at play here. On the Falcons’ side, the NFC South title and a spot in the playoffs is still up for grabs and in the balance. On the Bears' side, they get another chance to silence their media critics in suburban northwest Chicago. Powerful stakes, indeed.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker