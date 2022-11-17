PALO ALTO (KPIX) -- Mondays have become the new Fridays for some restaurants in downtown Palo Alto thanks to live music.That's why on Mondays and Thursdays, you'll find Mike Annuzzi playing his guitar at a low-key setup on California Avenue in Palo Alto. His gig? Entertain the people dining at Terun, iTalico, and the other restaurants that line the street."This has definitely made a big difference in my life and in my career," he said.Up until the pandemic, he was a touring musician. But when COVID struck, he lost 60 gigs overnight. He wondered if he'd have to give up...

