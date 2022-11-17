Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Silver Mine Invitational 2023 is canceled
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the biggest winter sport events here in Eau Claire County is canceled. The Silver Mine Invitational, a large scale two-day event that draws in thousands of people to the area, will not be coming back January 2023. Dan Mattoon who directs the...
WEAU-TV 13
McDonell Central Catholic High School holds 37th annual Fall Craft Country Expo
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - McDonell Central Catholic High School held its 37th annual Fall Craft Country Expo Saturday. It showcased gifts and homemade goods from 80 artists. Proceeds from ticket sales and concessions at the expo goes towards the school’s music and fine arts programs. Jenny Schafer, who...
WEAU-TV 13
Businesses in downtown Chippewa Falls participate in Deer Widow Saturday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The start of gun deer season comes with an event for those not heading out to the woods. Businesses in downtown Chippewa Falls took part in Deer Widow Saturday. It’s an even named after spouses of hunters that went on the hunt for deer during...
Police seek new info in 2006 central Wisconsin cold case
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the lone suspect’s alleged involvement in the death of Diedre Harm, whose remains were found five months after she vanished in 2006. “Recently Diedre would have celebrated her 38th birthday,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said, in a statement....
WEAU-TV 13
McDonald’s Courtesy Corporation restaurants to thank emergency service personnel with a free meal
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Courtesy Corporation-McDonald’s is taking a day to show thanks to active Police Officers, EMT’s, Military and Firefighters on Nov. 22. According to a media release from Courtesy Corporation, on Nov. 22 to show their appreciation, Courtesy Corporation restaurants will provide a free Combo Meal all day long to active Police Officers, EMT’s, Military and Firefighters. The media release from Courtesy Corporation says emergency service personnel only need to present a badge, ID, or uniform when ordering to receive a free meal. All 64 Courtesy Corporation restaurants in Western Wis., Southeastern Minn., Decorah, Mason City and Clear Lake and Decorah, IA, are set to participate.
wizmnews.com
Dispute over recount in La Crosse sheriff’s race leads to slight delay in start of process
There was a contentious start to an election recount Friday morning in La Crosse County. As the canvass of the sheriff’s race was about to begin, attorney Keith Belzer, representing apparent sheriff-elect John Siegel, formally objected to the partial recount requested by runner-up Fritz Leinfelder. Siegel’s margin of victory in the early counts was 175 votes, and Leinfelder asked for recounts of 13 wards in La Crosse, generally in areas where college students vote.
WEAU-TV 13
GEEKcon 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - GEEKcon is back at UW-Eau Claire. The event is Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Davies Center. It features the talents, hobbies, and passions of featured guests. There will be a vendor hall, musical performances, LEGO, cosplay, panels and workshops and...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Museum holiday happenings
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Museum is offering events to help celebrate the holidays. Now in its 5th year, the Chippewa Valley Museum’s annual Gingerbread Contest and Display celebrates the holidays and Eau Claire history. Fans will be able vote to for their favorites entries when the virtual and in-person displays open December 3rd, There will also be a special fan-favorite prize awarded to the top-voted entry featuring an Eau Claire structure from either “Then” or “Now.” You can register through November 23.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Sheriff candidate challenges voting eligibility of over 1,000 students
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A candidate for sheriff in western Wisconsin has filed an objection to the result of a recount of votes cast in the November election Monday. The objection was filed with La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer by Fritz Leinfelder, who was the Republican candidate for sheriff in La Crosse County in this month’s election.
Medford woman dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash
A Medford woman is dead and three people are seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Clark County, officials said. The crash, on Hwy. 13 in the town of Mayville, was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday near Water Road. Police say the driver of a northbound SUV lost...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after semi trailer catches on fire on I-94 near Eau Claire Monday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a semi trailer caught on fire on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire Monday morning. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that the right lane of I-94 westbound just south of the exit to Highway 12/County Highway EE on Eau Claire’s west side was closed for over three and a half hours Monday.
Wisconsin Pot Bust: 300 Plants & 2 Monkeys. Greatest Bust, Ever?
A Western Wisconsin drug bust went down, and authorities found WAY MORE than they expected. Not only was there a ton of smoke, but cops also found TWO MONKEYS! mprnews. It's not everyday that a huge drug bust in Wisconsin leads to finding two monkeys...Or maybe I should have just typed, what in the actual hell, monkeys? Either way it is a pretty awesome story!
WEAU-TV 13
Last five plaques of historical information installed at Phoenix Park
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One park in downtown Eau Claire gives people strolling by more information about the City’s history. An installment of 7 plaques is now complete at Phoenix Park. “I think it was idea that came out of the parks department as a way of adding...
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic: Seasonal illness cases continue to rise
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the holiday season upon us, staying healthy is at the top of many people’s minds. Mayo Clinic is warning respiratory viruses are circulating across Wis. They say cases of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV have continued to increase over the last few weeks.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday
BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence with a child passenger Saturday evening. According to a release, 36-year-old Heather Buder of Alma Center was arrested after a traffic stop on Broadway Street in the City of Blair at 5:16 p.m. Saturday.
WEAU-TV 13
Siegel confirmed winner of La Crosse County Sheriff’s race
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Democratic Candidate John Siegel is confirmed as the winner of the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Race. A recount was requested by Republican Runner-Up Fritz Leinfelder after losing by 175 votes in last week’s election. Leinfelder specially wanted votes recounted in 13 of the 26 Wards in the City of La Crosse.
wwisradio.com
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics
QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
wearegreenbay.com
Deer farm in northern Wisconsin tests positive for chronic wasting disease, placed under quarantine
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in northern Wisconsin has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The DATCP made the announcement on Friday, confirming that a 5-year-old white-tailed buck on a Lincoln County deer...
