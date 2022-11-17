ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry Reveals What Warriors Must Avoid During Struggles

By Farbod Esnaashari
Inside The Warriors
 4 days ago

Steph Curry wants to make sure the Warriors don't become losers.

The Golden State Warriors have not been a good basketball team this season. The team currently has a 6-9 record, with a fresh loss against the Phoenix Suns despite Steph Curry going off for 50 points. While Curry has been great, the team hasn't been, and he desperately wants to avoid them getting worse.

"Losing becomes a habit if you don’t fix it," Steph Curry said after losing to the Phoenix Suns. "We’ve avoided that for a very long time, in terms of that creeping into the locker room -- that loser mentality. I think we’re very aware of who we are, what our potential is."

Curry isn't wrong, the Warriors still have championship potential - they just defeated the San Antonio Spurs by 40 points this week.

"The fact is that you can’t stay in this vibe or mode for too long and not really prove that you can be that type of [championship] team."

A 6-9 record isn't good, but it's nothing to hit the panic button over. The Boston Celtics were struggling mightly early last season and somehow found themselves regrouping to dominantly head to the NBA Finals. Steph Curry knows the Warriors aren't in a good spot, but also knows not to panic.

"We’re not panicking in terms of the 6-9," Curry said. "There are a lot of games left that we can figure it out," Curry continued. "The losing does get old really quick."

The right mentality is there for the Warriors to fix things, it's just a matter of execution now.

Comments / 0

