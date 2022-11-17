ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Milwaukee man dies in overnight shooting near 37th & Hopkins

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 a 43-year-old man was shot near 37th and Hopkins Streets. Police say that the victim has succumbed to his injuries. According to officials a 9mm handgun was found at the scene. Milwaukee police say this investigation is ongoing,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man charged in Brownstone Social Lounge homicide pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man charged with firing a gun into a Milwaukee bar last February is pleading not guilty. Twenty-five-year-old Jordan Tate is accused of shooting into the Brownstone Social Lounge after he was not allowed in because he wasn't old enough. On the night of the shooting,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Apartment fire near 68th and Stevenson leaves residents displaced

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An apartment fire near 68th and Stevenson left multiple units affected and many residents without a home. Officials say a Red Cross shelter has been opened at the Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church near 80th and Meinecke for those affected by the fire. The Milwaukee Fire Department...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Child dies in apartment fire near 84th and Mill Road

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A child has died in an apartment fire near 84th and Mill Road. The medical examiner confirms the child was a 4-year-old boy. Officials say they rescued the child from the second floor and the child was rushed to Children's Wisconsin. Paramedics performed life-saving measures, but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Friday night crash results in fatal fire near 2nd and Maple

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At about 8:47 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 a Jeep Liberty was traveling south at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building near 2nd and Maple. According to officials, the vehicle caught fire following the crash and the driver, who remained inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet Bryan Cherry

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Bryan Cherry joined us for Ra- Sing & Me in studio this week!. Cherry is a musician and poet from Milwaukee. In the fall of 2021, Cherry won the Wisconsin Area Music Award for best R&B/Soul musician in Wisconsin. Cherry released the following information about...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Waukesha County parks not requiring fees over the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thanksgiving weekend has prompted Waukesha County officials to offer residents one more thing to be thankful for. Entrance to all nine fee-based parks within Waukesha County will not require a daily permit or annual membership from sunrise on Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 p.m. as part of the county's "Thankful for Parks Free Admission Weekend."
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Local expert offers a breakdown of Milwaukee's current home market

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Each month, the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors releases a report detailing home buying and selling activity in the metropolitan area. Kim Curtis, chairperson for the group's board of directors and a broker with Shorewest Realtors joined us on Monday, Nov. 21. She offered a breakdown...
MILWAUKEE, WI

