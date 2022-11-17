Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate four separate shootings within the span of about 4 hours
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating four shootings that happened between 8:24 p.m. Sunday night and 12:48 a.m. Monday morning. Police say a double shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 20 around 8:24 p.m. near Hampton and 32nd. Police state the shooting was the result of an argument between...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man dies in overnight shooting near 37th & Hopkins
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 a 43-year-old man was shot near 37th and Hopkins Streets. Police say that the victim has succumbed to his injuries. According to officials a 9mm handgun was found at the scene. Milwaukee police say this investigation is ongoing,...
CBS 58
Man charged in Brownstone Social Lounge homicide pleads not guilty
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man charged with firing a gun into a Milwaukee bar last February is pleading not guilty. Twenty-five-year-old Jordan Tate is accused of shooting into the Brownstone Social Lounge after he was not allowed in because he wasn't old enough. On the night of the shooting,...
CBS 58
Racine police caution women to avoid man suspected of victimizing women on dating apps
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A third woman that Racine Police are aware of has ended up unconscious while in the presence of a man who has met women on dating apps before allegedly victimizing them, resulting in a loss of money. Fifty-two-year-old Timothy L. Olsen is the suspect whom...
CBS 58
Residence bombarded with gunfire near 88th & Hampton, 137 bullet casings found at the scene
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report finding 137 bullet casings at the scene of a residence near 88th St. and Hampton Ave. after a gunfire incident around 11:35 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Incredibly, no one was injured during this incident. Milwaukee police say this investigation is ongoing and...
CBS 58
Apartment fire near 68th and Stevenson leaves residents displaced
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An apartment fire near 68th and Stevenson left multiple units affected and many residents without a home. Officials say a Red Cross shelter has been opened at the Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church near 80th and Meinecke for those affected by the fire. The Milwaukee Fire Department...
CBS 58
Child dies in apartment fire near 84th and Mill Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A child has died in an apartment fire near 84th and Mill Road. The medical examiner confirms the child was a 4-year-old boy. Officials say they rescued the child from the second floor and the child was rushed to Children's Wisconsin. Paramedics performed life-saving measures, but...
CBS 58
Friday night crash results in fatal fire near 2nd and Maple
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At about 8:47 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 a Jeep Liberty was traveling south at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building near 2nd and Maple. According to officials, the vehicle caught fire following the crash and the driver, who remained inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet Bryan Cherry
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Bryan Cherry joined us for Ra- Sing & Me in studio this week!. Cherry is a musician and poet from Milwaukee. In the fall of 2021, Cherry won the Wisconsin Area Music Award for best R&B/Soul musician in Wisconsin. Cherry released the following information about...
CBS 58
'I was losing life': Burlington woman describes surviving vicious attack
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington woman told us she thought she was going to be killed when she was randomly attacked last week outside her home. Her attacker is in custody while she recovers at home. Burlington police said the attack was an isolated incident and there is...
CBS 58
'Absolutely devastating': Two young children die following Pleasant Prairie crash Friday night
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A four-year-old boy and a nine-month-old girl are dead, after a crash on Friday night in Pleasant Prairie. Police responded to a serious injury accident involving two vehicles at Springbrook Rd and Highway 31 at 8:26 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2022. When officers arrived...
CBS 58
Waukesha County parks not requiring fees over the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thanksgiving weekend has prompted Waukesha County officials to offer residents one more thing to be thankful for. Entrance to all nine fee-based parks within Waukesha County will not require a daily permit or annual membership from sunrise on Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 p.m. as part of the county's "Thankful for Parks Free Admission Weekend."
CBS 58
Milwaukee mother says 4-year-old son who died in house fire was 'always happy'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee mother is grieving after her son died in a fire over the weekend. "My son was happy. He told me every day, 'momma I love you,'" Stacy Watson said outside her home on N. 84th St. on Monday. Family and friends gathered in front...
CBS 58
'Gone but never forgotten': Remembering victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade 1 year later
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The community of Waukesha united Monday, Nov. 21, to remember and honor the lives lost, and those who have been forever changed, exactly one year after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. Students from Catholic Memorial High School and Waukesha Catholic Elementary School stood together in...
CBS 58
'There's hope like never before': Waukesha priest injured in parade attack shares message on eve of the tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 21 will mark one year since six people were killed and dozens of others were injured in a deadly attack during the Waukesha Christmas Parade. It's been 365 days of grieving, hurting and healing for many. For Pastor Emeritus Patrick Heppe with Catholic...
CBS 58
Local expert offers a breakdown of Milwaukee's current home market
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Each month, the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors releases a report detailing home buying and selling activity in the metropolitan area. Kim Curtis, chairperson for the group's board of directors and a broker with Shorewest Realtors joined us on Monday, Nov. 21. She offered a breakdown...
CBS 58
'We want men to be outraged': Local leaders, group call on men to help combat human trafficking
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With human trafficking on the rise throughout the U.S. and the world, Milwaukee leaders and human trafficking educators are encouraging men to come forward and sign the Human Trafficking Educators Working with Men and Boys to Stand Against Demand (HEMAD) pledge to stand up against and put an end to human trafficking.
CBS 58
Woman accused of killing friend with eye drops denied reduced bail for second time
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Franklin woman accused of using eye drops to kill her friend will likely remain behind bars after a Waukesha County judge denied a request to reduce the $1 million cash bail. Jessy Kurczewski, 38, is facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly...
CBS 58
'I mean truly saving lives, truly saving lives': Free health clinic opened in popular Milwaukee barbershop
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Gee's Clippers, on Milwaukee's northside is offering more than haircuts, but healthcare. The popular barbershop opened a wellness clinic this year, providing free health screenings to the public. The clinic is called Gee's MKE Wellness Clinic. The founder of the barbershop, Gaulien Smith, said the purpose...
