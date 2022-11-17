ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

nbc11news.com

Man arrested in connection to North Avenue stabbing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Monday that it arrested a man allegedly responsible for a stabbing on North Avenue over the weekend. Joseph McMillan, a 32-year-old man, was arrested and charged Sunday with first degree attempted murder and assault. The GJPD states that it...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Sunshine and dry conditions to continue with some light cloud cover

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Very little has changed over the past few days. Conditions remained dry, and sunshine has been the story. High pressure continues to be the dominant factor resulting in clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures today have started to warm across the Western Slope. In Grand Junction, the high sat at 45, while Montrose was a few degrees cooler at 43.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction Rec Center Update

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We told you how the City of Grand Junction approved a rec center plan costing an estimated $70 million. The council voted six to one to adopt the plan. The community center would be built at Matchett Park. It will be funded by a cannabis tax and a sales tax increase of 0.15 percent. The increase would be less than half of what voters turned down in 2019, 0.39 percent.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

VA Western Colorado Health Care System: Family Caregiver Month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - November is family caregiver month and the VA Western Colorado Health Care System is highlighting services for veterans and their caregivers. Having a caregiver allows veterans to still have a sense of independence and control over their lives. If you are interested in the services the VA offers for veterans or have questions about becoming a caregiver you can click here.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado

Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Minor I-70 closures over Thanksgiving week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Travelers making their way across Colorado on Interstate 70 should expect minor traffic impacts this week. While no impacts are expected on the weekend or on Thanksgiving Day, there will be some road work from Monday, Nov. 21 to Wednesday, Nov. 23. Starting Monday, right...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Local realtor breaks down HOA scheme

The purpose of an HOA is to use homeowners’ fees to retain property value for those stakeholders, but nearly two dozen HOAs on the Western Slope fell victim to Debra Campbell an HOA manager they hired and trusted while getting robbed blind and the key to the crime was greed. HOA Manager for Bray Property Management, Mark Shoberg says “When an association would reach out to us to give them a bid for a management proposal, her numbers were always way lower, of the charts low.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in

Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Less than a week until Powderhorn Mountain Resort opens

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 2022-23 winter season at Powderhorn Mountain Resort is aimed to have the earliest opening date in the resort’s history. On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the resort will begin operating seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. During early season operations,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Western Slope Football Playoff Third Round Recap

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The third round of Colorado high school football playoffs concluded this weekend, here’s a quick look at how the final three teams representing the Western Slope performed. Class 4A. #5 Montrose Red Hawks lose to #4 Loveland Red Wolves (20-15) After a dramatic win over...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
gjcity.org

City of Grand Junction Update on Cannabis Licensing Process

The process to determine licenses for Cannabis Retail stores and co-located Medical and Retail Cannabis stores in the City of Grand Junction is currently underway. The city clerk’s office received 47 applications prior to the deadline of June 8, 2022. The initial review of applications for completeness and code compliance was conducted by a committee consisting of city representatives.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

Loveland outlasts Montrose 20-15 in 4A quarterfinal game

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Red Wolves pulled off a 20-15 home win in the CHSAA 4A football quarterfinal round over Montrose behind two touchdowns from senior quarterback Garrett Harstad, including the winning score in the final minute. "There was no pressure at all," he said after the game....
LOVELAND, CO
nbc11news.com

Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - An argument in the early morning hours of Wednesday turned deadly after one Grand Junction man was shot to death. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office completed its examination of the man slain, identifying him as 29-year-old Grand Junction resident Lucas Terry. According to the coroner, Terry was confirmed to have been killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players concert

Members of the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra are set to play at the First Presbyterian Church. The concert starts at 7:30 PM Friday. The setlist features three pieces from three generations of work including:. Bohuslav Martinů – Nonet #2. Martinů, a modern classical composer, was born on December...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KDVR.com

What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race

Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
MESA COUNTY, CO

