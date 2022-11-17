Northwest Colorado Health: Home Health and Hospice provide compassionate, patient-centered care in your home

Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
One hurt in Sunday wreck on U.S. 40 in Routt County
A car wreck on U.S. Highway 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass closed the route Sunday morning, Nov. 20, with one driver suffering injuries that were described as serious but not life threatening. According to Colorado State Patrol, initial reports suggest a 19-year-old woman from Steamboat was passing another vehicle on...
CPW cannot find evidence of wolves where several wolf depredation incidents have been alleged
According to a recent report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), an investigation into several alleged wolf depredation incidents in northwest Colorado has not turned up evidence of wolves in the area. Initially, CPW determined that three to five of the reported 18 dead calves that were discovered in Meeker...
cpr.org
Colorado Parks and Wildlife can’t find any evidence of a mystery wolf pack killing cattle near Meeker
It appears there may not be a mystery pack of wolves living in northwestern Colorado and killing local livestock after all. Last month, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials dispatched a news release acknowledging it was investigating the possibility that wolves were responsible for killing cattle in the White River National Forest.
Craig Daily Press
Photos: Craig Middle School boys basketball vs. Steamboat Springs
Craig Middle School eighth-grader Jose Silva puts up a shot against Steamboat Springs Monday, Nov. 14. Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to...
Colorado town to hit -13 degrees overnight, single-digit temps expected across the state
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Coloradans across the state are in for a frigid Friday night, with temperatures in most areas expected to plummet into the single digits. The service is also calling for some regions to dip into the negatives, with the town of Walden notably forecasted...
skyhinews.com
Hot Sulphur Springs man arrested for assault
Grand County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hot Sulphur Springs resident Justin Opinker, 39, for a Class 6 felony charge of assault on an at-risk adult Oct. 16. Opinker allegedly assaulted his 76-year-old father, according to a warrantless arrest probable cause statement. Opinker’s father had a bruise on his shin and...
