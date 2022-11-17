Read full article on original website
SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC Is Looking for an Afternoon Maintenance Technician
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC is looking for an afternoon maintenance technician. Are you a “jack of all trades”? Have you been told you “think outside the box”? Then, you already have two of the qualifications to become a new team member at UFP.
Charles D. Rhoades
Charles D. Rhoades, 95, of Franklin, passed away at 7:50 P.M. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station. Born Charles Dempsey Rhoades, On September 23, 1927, In Coraopolis, Pa, the son of Nelson R. Rhoades & Nora M. Latchaw Rhoades Donaldson. He started School at the ‘Old Fee...
Police Release Information on Two-Vehicle Crash in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released information on a two-vehicle crash that happened earlier this month in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued by Franklin-based State Police on Saturday, November 19, this crash happened on Meadville Pike, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, around 7:25 a.m. on November 3.
Oil City Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self-Checkout Lane
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing charges for allegedly under-ringing at Cranberry Township’s Walmart self-checkout lane. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Stephanie Jean in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on November 15. The...
Police Investigating Theft by Deception in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a theft by deception that occurred in Cranberry Township. Troopers from the PSP Franklin station responded to a residence on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for the report of a theft by deception that happened around 5:01 p.m. on November 2, 2022.
Vehicle Slams into Trees Off German Hill Road
GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on German Hill Road, in Green Township, Forest County, early Sunday morning. According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident happened around 12:59 a.m. on Sunday, November 20, involving 37-year-old Michael A. Milne, of...
Venango County Photo of the Day
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at both Woods & River Coffee and Core Goods! Ashley Sheffer, owner of Core Goods, and Marcy Hall and Erin Wanninger, owners of Woods & River Coffee, each led various committees and projects within the Oil City Main Street Program. Both businesses celebrated their public grand openings on Saturday, November 19th!
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Scrubgrass Township
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred earlier this month on State Route 208 in Scrubgrass Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, November 20, by Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on Emlenton Clintonville Road (State Route 208), near its intersection with State Route 38, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, around 4:02 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8.
Police Seeking Information on ATV Stolen in Kingsley Township
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a theft of an ATV that occurred in Kingsley Township last Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers received a report of a theft of an ATV at 9:45...
Forest Area Superintendent Nominated to State Board of Education
TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – Forest Area School District Superintendent Amanda E. Hetrick was nominated to serve on the Pennsylvania State Board of Education by Governor Tom Wolf. Hetrick was administered the oath of office on Thursday, November 17, at the Forest County Courthouse by Magisterial District Judge Daniel Miller of the 37th Judicial District of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Local Man Allegedly Admits to Stealing Three Catalytic Converters in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony theft and related charges after he allegedly admitted to stealing three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, on November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:
Judith Bayer Eismont
Judith Bayer Eismont, 72, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home in Oil City, her daughter by her side. Born on November 21, 1949, Judy was the daughter of the late Wm. K. and Charlotte Gray Bayer, Jr., of Oil City. She graduated from VCHS in 1968,...
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus
FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus. Marienville-based State Police are investigating a reported assault between multiple students from West Forest School. Police say the incident occurred on a school bus after school hours...
David C. “Herbie” Elliott
David C. “Herbie” Elliott, 78, of Perry Twp., Parker, Pa, passed away Friday morning (11-18-2022) at his residence of natural causes. Born in Perry Twp. on December 21, 1943, he was the son of the late Carl “Doc” and Cora Belle Jordan Elliott. He was a...
Patricia “Patty” M. Cotton-Hoden
Patricia “Patty” M. Cotton-Hoden, 64, of Titusville, passed away at UPMC Hamot in Erie following a lengthy illness. Patty was born on February 26, 1958 in Lawton, OK, a daughter of the late Gale and Gloria Taarvig Cotton. She had been married to John M. Hoden for the...
Franklin Lights Up the Night with Holiday Spirit
Franklin, Pa. (EYT)— The city of Franklin was dressed in holiday cheer on Saturday with the return of its annual Light Up Night. (Photos courtesy of Richard Sayer, Eight & 322) Crowds returned downtown on Saturday evening for family friendly fun and entertainment. The festivities started at 4:00 p.m....
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Faith E. (Vargason) Sager
Faith E. (Vargason) Sager, age 66, of Tionesta, PA, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home in Tionesta. She was born November 20, 1955 in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Samuel A. and Margaret V. (Witherell) Vargason. On August 6, 1983, Faith married David N. Sager...
Clifford L. Cochran
Clifford L. Cochran, age 79 of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, November 19, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health. Born January 21, 1943, in Brookville, he was a son of the late Clifford C. and Laura Dietz Cochran. He married the former Florence Boyer on June...
Franklin Man Accused of Assaulting Woman, Throwing Potty Chair at Her
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a woman at a Chestnut Street residence last week. Franklin City Police have filed the following charges against 31-year-old Isaiah Anthony Williams:. Terroristic Threats with Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1. Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2.
