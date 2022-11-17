Read full article on original website
SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC Is Looking for an Afternoon Maintenance Technician
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC is looking for an afternoon maintenance technician. Are you a “jack of all trades”? Have you been told you “think outside the box”? Then, you already have two of the qualifications to become a new team member at UFP.
Featured Local Job: Caseworker I – Intake
Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Intake. POSITION: Caseworker I- Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. DEPARTMENT: Children and Youth Services, Clarion, PA. PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first...
SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Spotlights Neubie – the NeuFit Method
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab is using new technology in a treatment called The NeuFit Method. If you have numbness, tingling, or nerve-type pain, this method may be an option for you. Why is the NeuFit Method – NEUBIE (short for Neuro-Bio-Electric Stimulator) different from traditional e-stim?...
Venango County Photo of the Day
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at both Woods & River Coffee and Core Goods! Ashley Sheffer, owner of Core Goods, and Marcy Hall and Erin Wanninger, owners of Woods & River Coffee, each led various committees and projects within the Oil City Main Street Program. Both businesses celebrated their public grand openings on Saturday, November 19th!
Judith Bayer Eismont
Judith Bayer Eismont, 72, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home in Oil City, her daughter by her side. Born on November 21, 1949, Judy was the daughter of the late Wm. K. and Charlotte Gray Bayer, Jr., of Oil City. She graduated from VCHS in 1968,...
Venango planning commission hears home rehab update
Venango County Regional Planning Commission members heard an update on the county’s home rehabilitation program, among other matters, during the panel’s monthly meeting this week. Josh Sterling, the planning commission’s community development planner, gave an overview of what the home rehab program has accomplished since 2021. The...
Police Release Information on Two-Vehicle Crash in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released information on a two-vehicle crash that happened earlier this month in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued by Franklin-based State Police on Saturday, November 19, this crash happened on Meadville Pike, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, around 7:25 a.m. on November 3.
Winners announced for 24th Hermitage holiday parade
Over 10,000 people gathered along State Street in Hermitage for the 24th annual Holiday Lights Parade on Saturday.
Patricia “Patty” M. Cotton-Hoden
Patricia “Patty” M. Cotton-Hoden, 64, of Titusville, passed away at UPMC Hamot in Erie following a lengthy illness. Patty was born on February 26, 1958 in Lawton, OK, a daughter of the late Gale and Gloria Taarvig Cotton. She had been married to John M. Hoden for the...
Excela, Butler health systems agree to merge
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The boards of Excela Health and Butler Health System have agreed to merge into a new health system. The two organizations announced their intention to merge in the summer. The definitive agreement announced Friday now legally binds them.When finalized, the new health system will have about 7,300 employees and more than 1,000 physicians and practitioners to serve 750,000 people. The agreement includes Butler Memorial, Clarion, Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals. "Today's announcement represents a major step forward in the process to redefine locally-controlled, community-based care," said Butler Health System President and CEO Ken DeFurio in a press release. "Our commitment to our patients in providing high-quality, low-cost sophisticated care in our region will be the cornerstone of the new entity." The health systems can now move forward with state and federal regulatory approvals, which are expected to be done by the end of the year. A new name for the organization hasn't been announced yet.
Oil City Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self-Checkout Lane
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing charges for allegedly under-ringing at Cranberry Township’s Walmart self-checkout lane. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Stephanie Jean in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on November 15. The...
Greenways block grant money available
Applications are being accepted for the 2022 Round B of the Northwest Commission’s Greenways Block Grant Program. Eligible projects must be within the Northwest Pennsylvania Greenways Region of Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties. The intent of this program is to implement the greenway recommendations...
Faith E. (Vargason) Sager
Faith E. (Vargason) Sager, age 66, of Tionesta, PA, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home in Tionesta. She was born November 20, 1955 in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Samuel A. and Margaret V. (Witherell) Vargason. On August 6, 1983, Faith married David N. Sager...
Police Seeking Information on ATV Stolen in Kingsley Township
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a theft of an ATV that occurred in Kingsley Township last Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers received a report of a theft of an ATV at 9:45...
David C. “Herbie” Elliott
David C. “Herbie” Elliott, 78, of Perry Twp., Parker, Pa, passed away Friday morning (11-18-2022) at his residence of natural causes. Born in Perry Twp. on December 21, 1943, he was the son of the late Carl “Doc” and Cora Belle Jordan Elliott. He was a...
Clifford L. Cochran
Clifford L. Cochran, age 79 of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, November 19, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health. Born January 21, 1943, in Brookville, he was a son of the late Clifford C. and Laura Dietz Cochran. He married the former Florence Boyer on June...
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Scrubgrass Township
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred earlier this month on State Route 208 in Scrubgrass Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, November 20, by Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on Emlenton Clintonville Road (State Route 208), near its intersection with State Route 38, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, around 4:02 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight. Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near...
Local Man Allegedly Admits to Stealing Three Catalytic Converters in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony theft and related charges after he allegedly admitted to stealing three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, on November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:
Erie’s Bel-Aire Hotel sold at sheriff’s sale
A local hotel has been sold at a sheriff’s sale at the Erie County Courthouse. The Bel-Aire Hotel was sold at 10 a.m. Friday where it was returned back to the bank due to costs and taxes. Erie County Sheriff Chris Campanelli says no other bidders were present. He says the hotel went back to […]
