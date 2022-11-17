GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The boards of Excela Health and Butler Health System have agreed to merge into a new health system. The two organizations announced their intention to merge in the summer. The definitive agreement announced Friday now legally binds them.When finalized, the new health system will have about 7,300 employees and more than 1,000 physicians and practitioners to serve 750,000 people. The agreement includes Butler Memorial, Clarion, Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals. "Today's announcement represents a major step forward in the process to redefine locally-controlled, community-based care," said Butler Health System President and CEO Ken DeFurio in a press release. "Our commitment to our patients in providing high-quality, low-cost sophisticated care in our region will be the cornerstone of the new entity." The health systems can now move forward with state and federal regulatory approvals, which are expected to be done by the end of the year. A new name for the organization hasn't been announced yet.

BUTLER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO