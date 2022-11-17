Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Danica Patrick's Sunday Morning Outfit Going Viral
Danica Patrick is ready for the final race of the season. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver got up very early on Sunday, to check out the final grand prix of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Patrick was in the racing spirit, too. Photos of her outfit have gone viral...
NASCAR Analyst Naming Joey Logano the Most Valuable Driver Makes Sense, for Now
Jeff Burton thinks the combination of wins on the track and meeting obligations off it makes Joey Logano most valuable. The post NASCAR Analyst Naming Joey Logano the Most Valuable Driver Makes Sense, for Now appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jimmie Johnson: Why a Single Win in His NASCAR Return Would Be Significant for the Seven-Time Cup Series Champ
One more NASCAR Cup Series win would be significant for Jimmie Johnson. The post Jimmie Johnson: Why a Single Win in His NASCAR Return Would Be Significant for the Seven-Time Cup Series Champ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr's Sister, Kelley, Is Going Viral
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was back on the racetrack on Saturday evening. The legendary NASCAR driver, who's retired from full-time racing, was back on the track, though this certainly wasn't a Cup Series event. That was evident early on, when a major crash happened, appearing to involve Dale Jr. "10 car...
Brian France reflects on NASCAR tenure and exit; 'Obviously I made a mistake' | KEN WILLIS
It’s not like Brian France has been in hiding. If you were interested, you just had to know where to look. For those not inclined to search, Brian dropped back into our orbit in one of the most high-profile ways possible for NASCAR followers. He spent two-plus hours in the guest chair on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s weekly podcast — the Dale Jr. Download.
Custer's last stand, Blaney's mud throwing and the impossible Taylor Swift ticket | RYAN PRITT
There's only one thing more difficult than securing a seat in a NASCAR Cup car these days. And that of course, is getting a ticket to see Taylor Swift. "You Need to Calm Down" and "Shake it Off". Anymore, though, perhaps holding on to one of those seats is as...
NASCAR considering significant change for the 2023 season
NASCAR is considering the idea of eliminating stage cautions at road courses starting in 2023, according to The Athletic's Jeff Gluck.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Celebrates Wedding Anniversary
Monday is a very special day for former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart. Nov. 21 marks the one-year anniversary that he married the love of his life, Leah Pruett. He had a great social media post that honored her during the afternoon. "I still can’t believe I’ve been married for a...
Ryan Blaney: Chase Elliott smear campaign (Videos)
Driver creatively campaigns for your NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver vote. Chase Elliott has dominated the vote for most popular driver after winning the award in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. He appears to be a lock again in 2022. But, do you really know Chase Elliott?. Watch the Chase...
NASCAR Icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. Barely Avoids 10-Car Crash: PHOTOS
On Saturday night, Dale Earnhardt Jr. participated in the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway in a late model... The post NASCAR Icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. Barely Avoids 10-Car Crash: PHOTOS appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR: RFK Racing plans to expand to 4 cars in the future
RFK Racing has long-term plans of expanding to four cars in the NASCAR Cup Series. Read what team owner Brad Keselowski had to say about the possibility.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major 2023 Rumor
NASCAR fans could be getting their wish answered for the 2023 season. According to the latest speculation, NASCAR is considering a significant change ahead of next season. "Rumor is @NASCAR is considering removing stage cautions at all road courses in 2023. I hope that's true. #NASCAR," one fan wrote. Is...
NASCAR Possibly Ending Stage Cautions at Certain Tracks in 2023, According to New Report
NASCAR is considering making a major change in 2023 that would include ending stage cautions at certain tracks, according to a new report. The post NASCAR Possibly Ending Stage Cautions at Certain Tracks in 2023, According to New Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR World Celebrating Tony Stewart, Wife
Happy anniversary, Tony Stewart. The legendary NASCAR driver and his wife, Leah, are celebrating their one-year anniversary on Monday. Tony took to social media with a heartfelt post on Monday evening. "I still can’t believe I’ve been married for a full year to this gorgeous, thoughtful, and most of all...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
TOYOTA USAC: Kofoid Goes Back-to-Back at Placerville in Winning USAC Hangtown 100
Buddy Kofoid led 95 of 100 laps on the way to winning both the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series Hangtown 100 finale and the three-race points championship at Placerville Speedway, Saturday. In sweeping both, he collected a $32,000 paycheck on the night ($20,000 for the feature, $12,000 for the championship). The defending USAC National Midget champion also won Friday’s feature at the track, while placing third in the Hangtown 100 opener on Thursday.
Comments / 0