Kentucky State

The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick's Sunday Morning Outfit Going Viral

Danica Patrick is ready for the final race of the season. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver got up very early on Sunday, to check out the final grand prix of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Patrick was in the racing spirit, too. Photos of her outfit have gone viral...
The Spun

Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr's Sister, Kelley, Is Going Viral

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was back on the racetrack on Saturday evening. The legendary NASCAR driver, who's retired from full-time racing, was back on the track, though this certainly wasn't a Cup Series event. That was evident early on, when a major crash happened, appearing to involve Dale Jr. "10 car...
NBC Sports

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
Racing News

Ryan Blaney: Chase Elliott smear campaign (Videos)

Driver creatively campaigns for your NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver vote. Chase Elliott has dominated the vote for most popular driver after winning the award in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. He appears to be a lock again in 2022. But, do you really know Chase Elliott?. Watch the Chase...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major 2023 Rumor

NASCAR fans could be getting their wish answered for the 2023 season. According to the latest speculation, NASCAR is considering a significant change ahead of next season. "Rumor is @NASCAR is considering removing stage cautions at all road courses in 2023. I hope that's true. #NASCAR," one fan wrote. Is...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Celebrating Tony Stewart, Wife

Happy anniversary, Tony Stewart. The legendary NASCAR driver and his wife, Leah, are celebrating their one-year anniversary on Monday. Tony took to social media with a heartfelt post on Monday evening. "I still can’t believe I’ve been married for a full year to this gorgeous, thoughtful, and most of all...
Speedway Digest

TOYOTA USAC: Kofoid Goes Back-to-Back at Placerville in Winning USAC Hangtown 100

Buddy Kofoid led 95 of 100 laps on the way to winning both the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series Hangtown 100 finale and the three-race points championship at Placerville Speedway, Saturday. In sweeping both, he collected a $32,000 paycheck on the night ($20,000 for the feature, $12,000 for the championship). The defending USAC National Midget champion also won Friday’s feature at the track, while placing third in the Hangtown 100 opener on Thursday.
