FanSided

10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 11

Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 11. Week 11 of the NFL season will mark the bye week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result, many impactful fantasy football wide receivers, including Christian Kirk, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin, will be unavailable.
NBC Sports

Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started

In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
NBC Sports

Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
NBC Sports

Charles Harris, Josh Paschal, Josh Reynolds remain out of practice

The Lions already have ruled out cornerback Jeff Okudah for Thursday’s game against the Bills. The turnaround time isn’t long enough for Okudah to recover from a concussion. They hope to have some of the players who didn’t play Sunday back for Thursday, but defensive lineman Charles Harris...
NBC Sports

Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh have differing views on loss to Pats

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh were on different pages after their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The Jets offense totaled only two yards in seven possessions during the second half, resulting in a 10-3 loss that ended on a punt-return touchdown by Pats rookie Marcus Jones. Wilson was dreadful in the defeat, completing only nine of his 22 passes for 77 yards. He was sacked four times while posting a 50.8 quarterback rating.
NBC Sports

Cardinals don’t activate Hollywood Brown for Monday night’s game

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown won’t be in the lineup for the Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. The Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves ahead of their game against the 49ers, but Brown remains on the injured reserve list. Brown was designated to return last week after missing four games with a foot injury.
NBC Sports

Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss

Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
NBC Sports

Jon Feliciano, Adoree’ Jackson among non-participants at Giants practice

The Giants lost a game to the Lions on Sunday and they saw a number of players leave with injuries during the 31-18 defeat. Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was lost for the year with a torn ACL and most of the the others who were hurt were listed as out of practice on Monday. The Giants turned in an estimated injury report for Thursday’s game in Dallas because they only conducted a walkthrough.
The Comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. planning two huge visits

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has still not signed with a team since suffering an ACL injury during February’s Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams, but as he nears full health, he has seeming shown interest in a few different NFL teams, including a potential return to the New York Giants. However, the Dallas Cowboys caused Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. planning two huge visits appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Kittle, Bosa among Mexico's top five best-selling NFL jerseys

The 49ers certainly will receive a warm welcome at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Monday night, but two San Francisco stars might notice some cheers that are bit louder than the others. Tight end George Kittle and defensive end Nick Bosa boast two of Mexico's top five best-selling NFL...
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson: Ronnie Stanley said ankle was pretty good

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went into Sunday’s game with some concern about his availability due to a stomach bug that kept him from practicing Friday, but his postgame concern was about the health of a teammate. Jackson said he felt great during the 13-3 win over the Panthers, but...
NBC Sports

Linval Joseph: Eagles gave me a chance, I want to show the world I’ve still got it

The Eagles added a pair of veteran defensive tackles to their roster last week and both Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh had a hand in Sunday’s 17-16 win over the Colts. The two players split a sack of Colts quarterback Matt Ryan and combined to make seven tackles in their first game action for any team during the 2022 season. After the game, Joseph, who turned 34 last month, said that he felt he “did my job” despite having limited practice time with the team and that he hopes to use the rest of the season as a chance to show the league that he still has a lot left in the tank.
