Downey, CA

thedowneypatriot.com

Downey's Measure K grows lead

DOWNEY — Measure K, the proposed $504 million bond measure to rehabilitate Downey public schools, has increased its lead. The measure stands at 57.97% approval, up from 55.65% last week, according to the latest tally by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder. The bond requires 55% voter approval to pass. It’s...
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Universal Studios Hollywood getting into the holiday spirit

UNIVERSAL CITY - Universal Studios Hollywood is getting into the holiday spirit this week, with the return of fan favorites "Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" and "Grinchmas" beginning Friday. The Harry Potter event includes "The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle," a light projection show that will...
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA

